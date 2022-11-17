ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Take A First-Look At ‘Bel-Air’ Season 2

By DeMicia Inman
Vibe
 4 days ago

Bel-Air is back. The reimagined dramatic portrayal of the 1990s sitcom The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air will return to Peacock on Feb. 23 with the first three episodes, followed by a new episode each Thursday until the finale.

Jabari Banks is back as Will, with Adrian Holmes, Cassandra Freeman, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones , Akira Akbar , Jimmy Akingbola, Jordan L. Jones and Simone Joy Jones all reprising their roles .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TkUVi_0jESQf1900
Will Smith and Jabari Banks attend Peacock’s new series “BEL-AIR” premiere party and drive-thru screening experience at Barker Hangar on February 09, 2022 in Santa Monica, California.

“The future of our show is bright and I can’t wait for fans to see what’s in store for the Banks family in season two,” said executive producer Morgan Cooper.

“EVERYONE is ready to level up in this new chapter , especially Will, who’s determined to become his own man after the fallout with Lou and the Banks family in the season one finale. The themes of trust, pride, and ambition are at the forefront, and all our characters find themselves at unique crossroads that will be life-changing.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Ajg2_0jESQf1900
Cassandra Freeman, Jimmy Akingbola, Jabari Banks, Simone Joy Jones, Jordan L. Jones, and Coco Jones attend Peacock’s new series “BEL-AIR” premiere party and drive-thru screening experience at Barker Hangar on February 09, 2022 in Santa Monica, California.

According to a press release, season two of “ Bel-Air picks up with Will at a crossroads as a new figure comes into his life who challenges what he’s learned in Bel-Air and competes for control of his influence.” Additionally, Will navigates his home life with the Banks family and attempts to rebuild the trust that was broken at the end of last season.

Ashley and Jazz work on their relationship as she expands her digital world while Aunt Viv and Uncle Phil work on themselves professionally and together romantically.

Watch the teaser for Bel-Air season two above and take a glimpse of more of the season below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g9DY4_0jESQf1900
“A Fresh Start” Episode 201 — Pictured: (l-r) Jordan L. Jones as Jazz, Jabari Banks as Will
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23yHtJ_0jESQf1900
BEL-AIR — “A Fresh Start” Episode 201 — Pictured: (l-r) Adrian Holmes as Philip Banks, Akira Akbar as Ashley
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hJPBg_0jESQf1900
BEL-AIR — “A Fresh Start” Episode 201 — Pictured: (l-r) Jabari Banks as Will, Olly Sholotan as Carlton
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j7lrN_0jESQf1900
BEL-AIR — “Compromised” Episode 203 — Pictured: (l-r) Simone Joy Jones as Lisa, Jabari Banks as Will
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TAUIE_0jESQf1900
BEL-AIR — “Compromised” Episode 203 — Pictured: (l-r) Coco Jones as Hilary, Cassandra Freeman as Vivian Banks, Adrian Holmes as Philip Banks, Akira Akbar as Ashley
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oO8Ne_0jESQf1900
BEL-AIR — “Compromised” Episode 203 — Pictured: Coco Jones as Hilary
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34sCxx_0jESQf1900
BEL-AIR — “Compromised” Episode 203 — Pictured: Cassandra Freeman as Vivian Banks

