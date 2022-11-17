ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outagamie County, WI

Gallagher’s Pizza offering Thanksgiving meals to those in need

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Gallagher’s Pizza is making sure that everyone has a Thanksgiving Feast to enjoy on Thursday. Although the restaurant at 2655 West Mason Street will be closed, volunteers will be serving up pizza and pumpkin pie for anyone in need of a fresh meal.
Give the gift of fun this season with Gnome Games

(WFRV) – Need gift ideas that will always be a hit?. Local 5 Live visited Gnome Games where the Head Gnome Pat Fuge and staff at all three locations can help you pick out a fun game, perfect for anyone on your shopping list. Gnome Games is located at:
Manitowoc Café Owner Offers Thanksgiving Meals

The owner of Susie Kay’s Café in Manitowoc is offering up free Thanksgiving Day meals to those in need for several hours on Thursday. Susie Reif tells Seehafer News why she’s doing this service. “My customers give to me and help me succeed so I’d like to...
‘Maintain Don’t Gain’ this holiday season with the Green Bay Kroc Center

(WFRV) – The holiday season is a season to indulge and enjoy meals with family but weight gain doesn’t have to be a part of the celebrations. Steve and Greg from the Green Bay Kroc Center visited Local 5 Live with details on their new ‘Maintain Don’t Gain’ challenge, plus Black Friday Specials, and some of the benefits of being both a member and a staff member at the Kroc.
Meet ‘David Bowie’ a sweet, affectionate cat ready for a forever home

(WFRV) – This handsome 6-year-old cat has one blue and one green eye, which is called complete heterochromia! Contrary to popular belief, his namesake did not have this condition specifically but both are still unique none-the-less. While initially shy, our all-white feline friend has proven to be one of...
‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical’ set in De Pere

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Evergreen Theater Young Actors of greater Green Bay will present “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical” in six performances next week in Walter Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts at St. Norbert College. Info: evergreentheater.org or snc.edu/tickets. According to...
Small snow chance Tuesday, warmer weather incoming

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. A clipper system will drive in some clouds Tuesday, plus some light snow or flurries up north. This will not be a big snow accumulation. Spots to the south may see a little morning sun. In the afternoon, we expect...
Find a rewarding career at Woodside Senior Communities

(WFRV) – If you’re looking for a career that’s more than job that also makes a big difference in the community, Woodside Senior Communities is just the place. Polly from Woodside Senior Communities visited Local 5 Live with how the health care industry has gone through a difficult transition so they do all they can to make their employees feel appreciated, why employees love working there, and how you can apply.
Smokestack from 1847 shipwreck discovered in Lake Michigan

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s been 175 years since the SS Phoenix carrying a ship full of Dutch immigrants caught fire just before reaching the city of Sheboygan. The ship eventually sank and killed 190 people on board, making it one of the deadliest shipwrecks on Lake Michigan.
Free Thanksgiving community meals in Northeast Wisconsin 2022

NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (NBC 26) — In Northeast Wisconsin this year, there are a few places offering a free meal during Thanksgiving. United Way Manitowoc County is hosting a community meal on Thanksgiving Day at Roncalli High School beginning at noon. Reserve your meal by 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23 by calling United Way at 920-682-8888.
How Appleton police prepare for Christmas parade

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – In the aftermath of parade tragedies like in Waukesha and Highland Park, Appleton police are putting safety first ahead of the Christmas parade. Because the tragedy in Waukesha happened only a few days before Appleton’s parade, officers and event organizers had the daunting task of increasing security measures on such short notice. This year, they plan to use similar precautions.
Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel comes to Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The internationally acclaimed Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition opened up on Friday at the KI Convention Center in downtown Green Bay. The exhibition is a presentation of museum-quality, near-life-size reproductions of one of the world’s greatest artistic achievements. “This exhibition gives visitors...
Semi accident closes County S on Friday

A semi-trailer traveling northbound on County Trunk S in southern Door County caused the highway to be closed for about two hours on Friday afternoon. Southern Door Fire Chief Rich Olson says the driver of the semi lost control of the truck on the slippery road caused by blowing snow, and it jack-knifed into the ditch. A heavy-duty wrecker from Green Bay was dispatched to pull the semi-truck out, and traffic was detoured west from Carnot Road to County Trunk J. The Door County Sheriff’s Department reported that County Trunk S was reopened shortly after 5:30 pm. No injuries were reported.
