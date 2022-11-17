Read full article on original website
BBC
Pier push killer to be assessed in secure hospital
A 29-year-old man who killed a stranger by picking her up and then pushing her off a pier is to be assessed at the State Hospital in Carstairs. Jacob Foster attacked Charmaine O'Donnell at Helensburgh Pier, in Argyll and Bute, in April 2021. Ms O'Donnell, 25, suffered severe neck injuries...
BBC
'Bondi Beast' serial rapist identified after almost 40 years
Almost 40 years after his first attack, Australian police have identified a serial rapist who terrorised Sydney over three decades. Keith Simms targeted 31 women between 1985 and 2001, entering their homes or attacking them while they were out jogging, police say. Detectives initially believed several different men were behind...
BBC
Gwent Police: Family of racism probe policemen no trust in force
The family of a former Gwent Police officer at the centre of an investigation into corruption, misogyny, racism and homophobia have said they have no trust in the police. Ricky Jones appeared to be a respected officer with Gwent Police, before he retired in 2017. He took his own life...
BBC
Girl, 16, can undergo Caesarean section without consent, judge rules
A judge has ruled that a pregnant girl with a "history of sexual exploitation" and a diagnosis of post-traumatic stress and anxiety could undergo a Caesarean section without her consent. The Court of Protection heard the 16-year-old, who is in council care, had a "strong wish" to give birth with...
BBC
Wife's tribute to husband after Runcorn car crash death
The wife of a man who died weeks after a car crash in Cheshire has paid tribute to her "best friend" and "soul mate". Kevin Viles, 41, died on Friday after he was badly injured on the A533 Southern Expressway in Runcorn on 17 October. The father-of-four was a passenger...
BBC
Qatar crash death: Family says collecting evidence 'like jigsaw'
Trying to establish how a woman died in a crash in Qatar was "like a jigsaw", her stepfather who worked on World Cup stadiums told an inquest in Britain. Rafaelle Tsakanika, 21, of Cambridge, died in a hit-and-run collision near Doha on 30 March 2019. Her stepfather Donal Sullivan said...
BBC
Armagh: Teen arrested after nine students taken to hospital
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of drug-related offences after an incident in which nine schoolchildren were taken to hospital. Police and several ambulance crews were sent to the Armagh campus of the Southern Regional College (SRC) after a 999 call at 12:42 GMT on Friday. Brian Doran,...
BBC
Natalie Pearman: Family pictures released on 1992 murder anniversary
The younger sister of a teenager murdered 30 years ago has released never-before-seen pictures of her sibling in a bid for new information. Natalie Pearman, 16, was found dead in a lay-by at Ringland, near Norwich, on 20 November 1992. Her killer has never been found. He sister Georgina, 35,...
BBC
Nottingham: Mother still critical after girls die in fire
A mother remains in a critical condition after a flat fire that killed her two children in Nottingham. The girls, aged three and one, died in hospital after the blaze in Fairisle Close, Clifton, on Sunday morning. A 31-year-old man from Clifton has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He...
BBC
Five boys and girl charged over listed building fire in Dundee
Five boys and a girl have been charged over a fire at a listed building in Dundee. Firefighters tackled the blaze at the former Robertson's furniture shop on Barrack Street for nine hours after an alarm was raised on 12 November. Police Scotland confirmed four boys age 13, one boy...
BBC
Club Q Colorado shooting: Suspect held after five killed in attack at nightclub
At least five people have been killed and 25 injured after a gunman opened fire inside a gay club in the US state of Colorado on Saturday night. A suspect is in police custody and is being treated for injuries. Two "heroic" people in the club subdued the attacker, police say.
BBC
'Infatuated' Verwood doctor suspended by panel
A doctor who became "infatuated" with a junior colleague, subjecting her to weeks of inappropriate behaviour, has been suspended. Raviraj Karkera, who worked in Dorset, compared the woman to Beyonce after taking a photo without her permission. He also told her she should wear different clothes and that he would...
BBC
Devizes: Man suffers head injury after 20-person fight
A man suffered a head injury after a fight involving 20 people. Police were called to Devizes town centre in Wiltshire at around 17:00 GMT on Thursday. It is believed to be linked to a disorder near the Market Place on Wednesday, which police are also investigating. A man attended...
BBC
Woman who died in A9 crash named as Claire Wilson
A woman who died in a one-vehicle crash on the A9 in Perthshire has been named by police. Claire Wilson, from Dunfermline, was driving a white Mini Cooper which crashed at about 21:20 on Thursday at the junction for Stanley, between Luncarty and Bankfoot. The 55-year-old, who was the only...
BBC
Mathura: India police arrest parents of woman found dead in a suitcase
Police in India have arrested the parents of a young woman for allegedly murdering her and dumping her body near an expressway. The woman's body was found wrapped in plastic and stuffed in a red suitcase on Friday near Mathura city in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh. The accused...
BBC
Police use firearm and taser at Stonehaven disturbance
A police firearm and taser have been used at a disturbance in Aberdeenshire. Armed officers were called to Hunter Place in Stonehaven at 12:40 following reports of a disturbance, and the surrounding area was closed off. A 31-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with what were described as...
BBC
Leeds: Three arrested as man dies after pub incident
Three arrests have been made after a man died following an incident at a city centre pub in Leeds. Officers who were called to The Regent pub, in Kirkgate, at about 14:10 GMT on Saturday found the man unresponsive and he died later in hospital, police said. Those arrested in...
BBC
Gwent Police officer sent inappropriate texts, hearing told
A Gwent Police officer sent "wholly inappropriate and unprofessional" messages to three women, a disciplinary hearing has heard. PC Robert Davies is accused of sending "suggestive and overly familiar" texts with a police-issued mobile phone between January and May 2020. The hearing was told he failed to maintain boundaries between...
BBC
Notting Hill Carnival: Police seek man over fatal stabbing
Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of a 21-year-old man at London's Notting Hill Carnival say they "urgently" need to trace a man. Takayo Nembhard, an aspiring rapper from the Fishponds area of Bristol, was stabbed in Ladbroke Grove, under the Westway flyover, in August. His partner, O'shian Edwards, has since...
BBC
Ghulam Raja: Luton teen convicted of 'Snapchat' killing
A teenager who posted a video on Snapchat of the heavily bleeding man he had just stabbed has been convicted of manslaughter. Ghulam Raja, 63, from Bolton, was killed after travelling to Luton to visit his mother last November. The accused, from Luton, who was 16 at the time, was...
