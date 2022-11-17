Read full article on original website
7,000 more families, individuals will have a turkey dinner thanks to John 3:16 Mission
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The John 3:16 Mission annual Thanksgiving Food Drive began Monday. This year the mission expects a higher demand for thanksgiving meals this year than years before. Reverend Steve Whitaker, senior pastor and CEO of John 3:16 Mission, says they expect up to 5,000 families to...
A New Leaf prepares to deliver poinsettias for the holidays
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — This time of year, greenhouses are filled with poinsettias. A New Leaf clients are working to prepare holiday poinsettias to be delivered to customers. “Even though this is a fun time of year, this is about employing people with disabilities,” says Mary Ogle, A New Leaf CEO. “The poinsettia sale is a workforce development project and job site for people with developmental disabilities and/or autism served by A New Leaf.”
Tulsans grapple with high Thanksgiving food prices
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — If you’ve already done your Thanksgiving shopping, you were probably shocked by the prices. The American Farm Bureau Federation says the cost of a Thanksgiving meal is far outpacing inflation. Turkey Day dinner will cost 20% more than last year, even though inflation is only up 7.7%. It’s 30% more expensive than it was three years ago.
Humane Society of Tulsa administers over 400 free vaccines on day one of clinic
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Humane Society of Tulsa says their team administered over 400 vaccines while volunteers unloaded thousands of pounds of food. They thanked Banfield Foundation and the George Kaiser Family Foundation in a Facebook post for sponsoring the event. HST also gave their thanks to Greater...
City Lights to build tiny home neighborhood for Tulsans experiencing homelessness
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa is seeing an increase in people experiencing homelessness, according to Mayor G.T. Bynum. During his State of the City address, Bynum said the city has plans to step up and help. He also mentioned several organizations that are already working to help Tulsans in need,...
Muskogee community mourns loss of first-grader, 16-year-old
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee community is mourning the loss of a 16-year-old and first-grader, according to a Facebook post made by Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman. "Reminders that as a family of community we should love hard now and even harder going into the future." "One day skipping...
Santa arrives by fire truck at Woodland Hills mall
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Today, Santa made a grand entrance by arriving at Woodland Hills Mall on a fire truck. Guests gathered to welcome Mr. Claus as he entered in the Tulsa Fire Department truck. Union Youth Spirit, Union Andersen Elementary Choir, Union High School Band Drumline, Akdar Shrine...
Multiple retail pop-ups coming to downtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — There's always a sight to behold in downtown Tulsa, but if there's one thing missing... "We hear regularly from downtown residents, workers, and visitors that they want to see more retail down here," said President and CEO of Downtown Tulsa Partnership Brian Kurtz. Thankfully, the...
NSU students gifted surprise immersive learning session by Air Evac Lifeteam
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Northeastern State University students were confused when they gathered outside on Friday morning. The students had no idea they were awaiting a special visit from the Muskogee Air Evan Lifeteam helicopter. Air Evac Lifeteam provides emergency air medical transportation services and operates more than 150...
Retromania collectible show debuts in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa played host to a brand-new collectibles show Sunday called "Retromania." Organizers turned Expo Square into a playground for adults looking to explore and re-buy some of the cool toys and comics from their childhood. The focus was on the '80s and '90s. There were...
Crews work to put out south Tulsa house fire
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Fire Department is working to put out a fire at a south Tulsa home. A call came in around noon today concerning a house fire near South Yale Avenue and East 111th Street. The fire started at the top of the house, according to...
City of Broken Arrow releases new mobile app for residents, visitors
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — "It's like having the City at your fingertips." That's what the City of Broken Arrow says about its new app launched on Monday. BA launched the new Broken Arrow Action Center mobile app for smartphones and tablets. The app features increased functionality and ease of...
Tulsa Elote staff remembers former employee killed in Colorado nightclub shooting
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Elote Catering and Cafe announced on Facebook that one of their Elote family members was taken from them in a Colorado Springs, Colo. shooting. A gunman opened fire late Saturday night killing five people, and injuring 18. 28-year-old transgender man, Daniel Aston, was among the...
SCHEELS set to open Tulsa location in 2024
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — SCHEELS has announced it will be arriving in Tulsa in the fall of 2024. This employee-owned store is planned for the Woodland Hills Mall after a full demolition and expansion of the current space. The store will feature 24,000 square feet of premium retail adventures...
Big Brothers Big Sisters launches 'Oklahoma's Big League' to find new mentors
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oklahoma in Tulsa has launched Oklahoma’s Big League in hopes of finding new mentors for little brothers. The new program is a sports and athletics-based mentorship program. Oklahoma’s Big League provides Bigs (mentors) and Littles (children) with planned monthly...
Council of the Cherokee Nation approves funding for 'patient experience' team
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Council of the Cherokee Nation approved a proposal by Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and Deputy Chief Bryan Warner on Monday to create three new "patient experience" positions to help citizens navigate the tribe's expansive health system. This approval of this increase to the...
Tulsa man dead following collision with semi-truck
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed the death of a Tulsa man following a crash in Cherokee County. On Monday, just past 10 a.m., 49-year-old Ramon Briceldo Amado-Flores was driving a 2008 Kia Optima on US-62 near 490 Road west of Tahlequah. Another vehicle involved in the...
Cherokee Nation celebrates grand opening of historic $20M Durbin Feeling Language Center
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Cherokee speakers from across the United States gathered last Tuesday for an all-day celebration of the tribe's grand opening of the historic $20 million Durbin Feeling Language Center. The building was opened in the capital city of the Cherokee Nation, Tahlequah. Over 2,000 attended the...
Portion of Highway 51 dedicated to Oklahoma State philanthropist Boone Pickens
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A portion of State Highway 51 in Stillwater is now named after the late T. Boone Pickens. The portion of Hwy 51 beginning at the intersection of Country Club Road in Stillwater and extending west to the intersection of Karsten Creek Road in Payne County was officially dedicated to Pickens.
Tulsa woman dies after crash in Wagoner County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 34-year-old Tulsa woman has died after a two-vehicle crash in Wagoner County on Sunday. Troopers say the crash happened around 3:45 p.m. on East 700 Road just east of 334th Court near Wagoner. Tonya Delozier was transported by Life Flight to a Tulsa hospital....
