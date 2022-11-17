TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — If you’ve already done your Thanksgiving shopping, you were probably shocked by the prices. The American Farm Bureau Federation says the cost of a Thanksgiving meal is far outpacing inflation. Turkey Day dinner will cost 20% more than last year, even though inflation is only up 7.7%. It’s 30% more expensive than it was three years ago.

