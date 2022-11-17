ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KTUL

A New Leaf prepares to deliver poinsettias for the holidays

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — This time of year, greenhouses are filled with poinsettias. A New Leaf clients are working to prepare holiday poinsettias to be delivered to customers. “Even though this is a fun time of year, this is about employing people with disabilities,” says Mary Ogle, A New Leaf CEO. “The poinsettia sale is a workforce development project and job site for people with developmental disabilities and/or autism served by A New Leaf.”
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsans grapple with high Thanksgiving food prices

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — If you’ve already done your Thanksgiving shopping, you were probably shocked by the prices. The American Farm Bureau Federation says the cost of a Thanksgiving meal is far outpacing inflation. Turkey Day dinner will cost 20% more than last year, even though inflation is only up 7.7%. It’s 30% more expensive than it was three years ago.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Muskogee community mourns loss of first-grader, 16-year-old

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee community is mourning the loss of a 16-year-old and first-grader, according to a Facebook post made by Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman. "Reminders that as a family of community we should love hard now and even harder going into the future." "One day skipping...
MUSKOGEE, OK
KTUL

Santa arrives by fire truck at Woodland Hills mall

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Today, Santa made a grand entrance by arriving at Woodland Hills Mall on a fire truck. Guests gathered to welcome Mr. Claus as he entered in the Tulsa Fire Department truck. Union Youth Spirit, Union Andersen Elementary Choir, Union High School Band Drumline, Akdar Shrine...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Multiple retail pop-ups coming to downtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — There's always a sight to behold in downtown Tulsa, but if there's one thing missing... "We hear regularly from downtown residents, workers, and visitors that they want to see more retail down here," said President and CEO of Downtown Tulsa Partnership Brian Kurtz. Thankfully, the...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

NSU students gifted surprise immersive learning session by Air Evac Lifeteam

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Northeastern State University students were confused when they gathered outside on Friday morning. The students had no idea they were awaiting a special visit from the Muskogee Air Evan Lifeteam helicopter. Air Evac Lifeteam provides emergency air medical transportation services and operates more than 150...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
KTUL

Retromania collectible show debuts in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa played host to a brand-new collectibles show Sunday called "Retromania." Organizers turned Expo Square into a playground for adults looking to explore and re-buy some of the cool toys and comics from their childhood. The focus was on the '80s and '90s. There were...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Crews work to put out south Tulsa house fire

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Fire Department is working to put out a fire at a south Tulsa home. A call came in around noon today concerning a house fire near South Yale Avenue and East 111th Street. The fire started at the top of the house, according to...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

SCHEELS set to open Tulsa location in 2024

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — SCHEELS has announced it will be arriving in Tulsa in the fall of 2024. This employee-owned store is planned for the Woodland Hills Mall after a full demolition and expansion of the current space. The store will feature 24,000 square feet of premium retail adventures...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Big Brothers Big Sisters launches 'Oklahoma's Big League' to find new mentors

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oklahoma in Tulsa has launched Oklahoma’s Big League in hopes of finding new mentors for little brothers. The new program is a sports and athletics-based mentorship program. Oklahoma’s Big League provides Bigs (mentors) and Littles (children) with planned monthly...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa man dead following collision with semi-truck

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed the death of a Tulsa man following a crash in Cherokee County. On Monday, just past 10 a.m., 49-year-old Ramon Briceldo Amado-Flores was driving a 2008 Kia Optima on US-62 near 490 Road west of Tahlequah. Another vehicle involved in the...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa woman dies after crash in Wagoner County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 34-year-old Tulsa woman has died after a two-vehicle crash in Wagoner County on Sunday. Troopers say the crash happened around 3:45 p.m. on East 700 Road just east of 334th Court near Wagoner. Tonya Delozier was transported by Life Flight to a Tulsa hospital....
WAGONER COUNTY, OK

