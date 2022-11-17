ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elle King Auditioned to Play Gigi on ‘Monarch’

Elle King is a talented singer and multi-instrumentalist who has been paving her way in country music, and she almost had a unique opportunity to try out a new skill: Acting. The singer confirmed to Taste of Country Nights' Evan Paul in the days leading up to the CMA Awards that she auditioned for the role of Gigi Roman in the country music themed drama, Monarch on FOX. The role eventually went to actress/singer Beth Ditto, and although King did not secure the part, she complimented Ditto on her acting talent.
Enter To Win: Taylor Swift Live at Metlife Stadium on May 26th

The World's hottest star is going on tour! Taylor Swift has just announced her 2023 The Eras World Tour!. If you've been on the internet these days, you know the lengths people have gone to grab tickets to see this highly anticipated concert tour. People have waited in stressful online queues, dropped hundreds of dollars on tickets, and gone so far as to crash ticketing websites due to demand!
