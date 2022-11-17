Read full article on original website
Morgan Wallen, Taylor Swift Lead Country Winners at the 2022 AMAs
Morgan Wallen, Taylor Swift and Dan + Shay are the big winners in the country categories of the 2022 American Music Awards. They claimed their trophies in the fan-voted ceremony on Sunday night (Nov. 20), in an awards show that was hosted by Wayne Brady and held in Los Angeles.
After His CMA Wins, Jordan Davis Thinks Back on ‘Buy Dirt”s ‘Unreal’ Origin Story
After winning Song of the Year for "Buy Dirt" at the 2022 CMA Awards, Jordan Davis was all but speechless. "I don't know, I've lost my mind. I don't know even know what I'm saying up here," he joked backstage in the press room at the show, after stumbling over the words to express his gratitude for his award. "I'm very very grateful to be here, though."
Carrie Underwood Flies High With ‘Crazy Angels’ at the 2022 AMAs [Watch]
Carrie Underwood flexed her skills as an aerialist once again during her performance at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday night (Nov. 20). The country star took to the stage — and the air — with "Crazy Angels," one of the most upbeat and pop-friendly songs off her sonically diverse 2022 album, Denim & Rhinestones.
Chase Rice Announces New Album, ‘I Hate Cowboys and All Dogs Go to Hell’
Everything about Chase Rice's new album announcement is deeply personal. The "Way Down Yonder" singer revealed new os I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go to Hell on Thursday (Nov. 17). Beyond the significance of the announcement date (his parents' wedding anniversary) and the album's cover (a vintage photo of...
Elle King Auditioned to Play Gigi on ‘Monarch’
Elle King is a talented singer and multi-instrumentalist who has been paving her way in country music, and she almost had a unique opportunity to try out a new skill: Acting. The singer confirmed to Taste of Country Nights' Evan Paul in the days leading up to the CMA Awards that she auditioned for the role of Gigi Roman in the country music themed drama, Monarch on FOX. The role eventually went to actress/singer Beth Ditto, and although King did not secure the part, she complimented Ditto on her acting talent.
Enter To Win: Taylor Swift Live at Metlife Stadium on May 26th
The World's hottest star is going on tour! Taylor Swift has just announced her 2023 The Eras World Tour!. If you've been on the internet these days, you know the lengths people have gone to grab tickets to see this highly anticipated concert tour. People have waited in stressful online queues, dropped hundreds of dollars on tickets, and gone so far as to crash ticketing websites due to demand!
‘CMA Country Christmas’ 2022: Performers, Host and How to Watch
Carly Pearce leads a group of eight performers set for the 2022 CMA Country Christmas celebration. The annual broadcast will also feature Scotty McCreery, Maren Morris, Old Dominion and more. The announcement came in a commercial break during the 2022 CMA Awards on Nov. 9. The 2022 telecast filmed at...
