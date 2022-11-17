ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, OH

WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on West North Bend in Westwood

CINCINNATI — Report of a crash with unknown injuries at 2568 West North Bend in Westwood.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on Morgan Drive in Morrow

CINCINNATI — Structure fire reported on Morgan Drive in Morrow.
MORROW, OH
WLWT 5

Field fire reported on Cooper Road in Blue Ash

BLUE ASH, Ohio — Field fire reported on Cooper Road in Blue Ash.
BLUE ASH, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Dixie Highway in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Dixie Highway and Michael Lane in Fairfield, car in roadway. Injuries unknown.
FAIRFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Daly Road in College Hill

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Daly Road in College Hill.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash on Nilles Road at Winton Road in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Report of a single-vehicle crash on Nilles Road at Winton Road in Fairfield, with injury.
FAIRFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

Disabled vehicle cleared on east I-275 at Reed Hartman Highway

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along eastbound I-275 at Reed Hartman Highway has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. The two right lanes are blocked on eastbound Interstate 275 because of a disabled vehicle, Monday morning.
SHARONVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

Report of single-vehicle crash on Cayton Road in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — Report of single-vehicle crash on Cayton Road in Florence, with injury, car off the roadway. Emergency crews responding.
FLORENCE, KY
WLWT 5

Report of vehicle crash and theft on Montgomery Road in Norwood

NORWOOD, Ohio — Report of intentional vehicle crash and theft on Montgomery Road at Fenwick Avenue in Norwood. Victim claims suspects crashed into his vehicle and took the car at gunpoint.
NORWOOD, OH
WLWT 5

Three lanes blocked on the Brent Spence Bridge due to a crash

COVINGTON, Ky. — 8:45 a.m. The crash has been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. The three right lanes are blocked on the southbound side of the Brent Spence Bridge in Covington, Monday morning.
COVINGTON, KY

