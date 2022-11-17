Read full article on original website
E-ONE Adds Northwest Fire Services as New Dealer in MT
OCALA, FL – Nov. 21, 2022 – E-ONE, a subsidiary of REV Group Inc., and a leading manufacturer of fire apparatus, is pleased to announce the appointment of Northwest Fire Services as the exclusive E-ONE® dealer for Montana. Northwest Fire Services is authorized to sell and service the complete portfolio of E-ONE® apparatus.
Letters to the Editor | Managing Resources Properly and Appropriately
Ed Ballam’s March 2022 Editor’s Opinion “Managing Resources,” and what a good job he did with this report. I am a volunteer firefighter in California and have seen these types of situations get complicated and out of order—more times than I want to admit—by requesting and committing more resources to a call than the risk or hazard.
Unique Brush Truck Allows Hillsborough (NJ) Fire to Operate in Unusual Terrain
Hillsborough Township sits about mid-center in the state of New Jersey in Somerset County. Located about 55 miles from New York City, it is considered a suburb and part of the metropolitan area. The township sits in the Raritan Valley and is located not far from the Raritan River and...
