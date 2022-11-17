The Buffalo Bills might be the Detroit Lions’ opponent this week, but the Bills have actually won a game in Ford Field since the last time the Lions had a home game. The Bills were forced to scramble in Week 11, unable to play in their home stadium as the Buffalo area was slammed with an epic snowstorm. The NFL moved the Bills-Browns game to Detroit. Buffalo won, 31-23.

