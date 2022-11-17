ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duncan, SC

Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in South Carolina that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
SPARTANBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

Country superstar Kenny Chesney announces stop in Greenville, South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Country superstar Kenny Chesney is coming to Greenville. The Bon Secours Wellness Arena made the announcement Monday morning on Facebook. "JUST ANNOUNCED! In the spirit of the hometowns who made us who we are, Kenny Chesney's I Go Back Tour with Kelsea Ballerini is on its way to Bon Secours Wellness Arena on April 27! Get your tickets on sale Dec. 2 at 10AM and be ready to hear that song!"
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Inland Port Terminal expands in the Upstate

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – State and local leaders teamed up Friday morning to announce that South Carolina’s Inland Port Terminal in Greer is expanding its footprint and capacity. The port’s CEO said the terminal will double its capacity for shipping and handling cargo in the next few years. Part of the expansion has already been […]
GREER, SC
iheart.com

2 South Carolina Cities Named Among The Best Small Cities In America

Two South Carolina cities are getting praise for being among of the best small cities in America. Condé Nast Traveler recently released its 2022 Readers' Choice Awards list for the best small cities around the country, and two towns in South Carolina managed to snag spots on the list. According to the site, "enthusiasm for travel has never been higher," with nearly 250,000 readers responded to the survey to choose their choices for best small and big cities.
CHARLESTON, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 24

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It is time to gather around the table with family and friends for Thanksgiving dinner once again. Below is a list of restaurants that are offering Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 24 or providing pre-cooked dinners. GREENVILLE. Roost is serving a Thanksgiving buffet starting at 10...
GREENVILLE, SC
iheart.com

Winterfest at Tryon Resort

Bring the whole family to see festive light displays, eat delicious food, get your holiday shopping done, and enjoy ice skating — all in one magical location!. Drive through an amazing holiday light show animated to festive music for an unforgettable family experience! Tickets are available by the carload and can be purchased in advance using the link below or at the gate if available.
MILL SPRING, NC
wspa.com

Rick Erwin celebrates new restaurant with grand opening in Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Rick Erwin Dining Group celebrated its grand opening of a new restaurant concept Thursday on Augusta Road. The Vista, named for Greenville’s historic Alta Vista neighborhood, known for its tree-lined streets and sidewalks just outside of downtown, is designed to bring the Rick Erwin Dining experience to people in their own backyard, according to a press release from the company.
GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

Confederate flag back up on I-85 amid appeal in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Hester General Store opens December 16th

EASLEY, SC
WYFF4.com

Mauldin dry cleaning service abruptly closes, customers must file civil suit to recover clothes and payments

MAULDIN, S.C. — WYFF News 4 received several calls and emails over the past week about One Price Dry Cleaners in Mauldin shutting down. Viewers said a sign was placed outside of the business sometime last week, and the doors have also been locked since. Many people were left wondering when and if they'd be able to go inside to get their clothes that were dropped off for services. Customers tell us they never received proper notice that the business would be closing.
MAULDIN, SC
FOX Carolina

Free Thanksgiving meal for those in need

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In partnership with Greer Relief, Crate Restaurant & Wine Bar says they’re offering a free Thanksgiving dinner to anyone who needs it. Where: Crate Restaurant & Wine Bar – 213 Trade Street, Greer, SC. When: Thursday, November 24. Time: 12:00 – 4:oo PM...
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

New holiday attraction coming to Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, SC
wspa.com

Inland Port Terminal Expansion in Greer

GREER, SC
WYFF4.com

Upstate transplant center's first patient finds match with anonymous donor

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Just one year after opening, the only Upstate kidney transplant center has successfully completed almost two dozen transplants. Prisma Health's kidney transplant center says it's had more than 1,500 referrals and has around 200 people on its waiting list for a transplant match. One year later,...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Hollywild opens 32nd annual Holiday Lights Safari

WELLFORD, S.C. — The 32nd annual Hollywild Holiday Lights Safari is ready for visitors, with a huge light show and an animal forest, where people can feed animals from their cars. "The event is set up in about 100 acres. So there is an expansive amount of land that...
WELLFORD, SC

