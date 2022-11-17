Read full article on original website
If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in South Carolina that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
WYFF4.com
Country superstar Kenny Chesney announces stop in Greenville, South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Country superstar Kenny Chesney is coming to Greenville. The Bon Secours Wellness Arena made the announcement Monday morning on Facebook. "JUST ANNOUNCED! In the spirit of the hometowns who made us who we are, Kenny Chesney's I Go Back Tour with Kelsea Ballerini is on its way to Bon Secours Wellness Arena on April 27! Get your tickets on sale Dec. 2 at 10AM and be ready to hear that song!"
Inland Port Terminal expands in the Upstate
GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – State and local leaders teamed up Friday morning to announce that South Carolina’s Inland Port Terminal in Greer is expanding its footprint and capacity. The port’s CEO said the terminal will double its capacity for shipping and handling cargo in the next few years. Part of the expansion has already been […]
iheart.com
2 South Carolina Cities Named Among The Best Small Cities In America
Two South Carolina cities are getting praise for being among of the best small cities in America. Condé Nast Traveler recently released its 2022 Readers' Choice Awards list for the best small cities around the country, and two towns in South Carolina managed to snag spots on the list. According to the site, "enthusiasm for travel has never been higher," with nearly 250,000 readers responded to the survey to choose their choices for best small and big cities.
FOX Carolina
Upstate restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 24
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It is time to gather around the table with family and friends for Thanksgiving dinner once again. Below is a list of restaurants that are offering Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 24 or providing pre-cooked dinners. GREENVILLE. Roost is serving a Thanksgiving buffet starting at 10...
Confederate flag back up on I-85 amid appeal in South Carolina
FOX Carolina
Same day, same place: Upstate family holds triple wedding for sisters
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s already stressful enough putting on one wedding but how about three on the same day in the same place?. Three sisters in the Upstate were all married at the same time on Oct. 22 in their hometown of Spartanburg. Darlene Skinner, Anna Hall...
The Oldest Bridge in South Carolina that Is Considered To Be "Haunted"
The Poinsett Bridge is the oldest span in South Carolina and perhaps in the entire Southeast. It was constructed in 1820 as a portion of a road from Columbia, South Carolina, to Saluda Mountain and was named after Joel Roberts Poinsett.
iheart.com
Winterfest at Tryon Resort
Bring the whole family to see festive light displays, eat delicious food, get your holiday shopping done, and enjoy ice skating — all in one magical location!. Drive through an amazing holiday light show animated to festive music for an unforgettable family experience! Tickets are available by the carload and can be purchased in advance using the link below or at the gate if available.
wspa.com
Rick Erwin celebrates new restaurant with grand opening in Greenville
GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Rick Erwin Dining Group celebrated its grand opening of a new restaurant concept Thursday on Augusta Road. The Vista, named for Greenville’s historic Alta Vista neighborhood, known for its tree-lined streets and sidewalks just outside of downtown, is designed to bring the Rick Erwin Dining experience to people in their own backyard, according to a press release from the company.
wspa.com
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) - A retired South Carolina trooper is accused of taking someone's property...
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Deputies searching for runaway teen who may be traveling to Nebraska
CATAWBA, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Deputies in South Carolina are asking the public for help finding a missing teenage girl. Jennifer Lopez-Gonzalez, 16, was last seen the morning of Friday, November 18 when she was supposed to be going to school. According to the York County...
FOX Carolina
Hester General Store opens December 16th
"Breaking Bread for Jesus" says it needs more food. Powdersville Booster Club President Christina Brooks joins Mitchel and Kendra on the sidelines.
WYFF4.com
Mauldin dry cleaning service abruptly closes, customers must file civil suit to recover clothes and payments
MAULDIN, S.C. — WYFF News 4 received several calls and emails over the past week about One Price Dry Cleaners in Mauldin shutting down. Viewers said a sign was placed outside of the business sometime last week, and the doors have also been locked since. Many people were left wondering when and if they'd be able to go inside to get their clothes that were dropped off for services. Customers tell us they never received proper notice that the business would be closing.
FOX Carolina
Free Thanksgiving meal for those in need
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In partnership with Greer Relief, Crate Restaurant & Wine Bar says they’re offering a free Thanksgiving dinner to anyone who needs it. Where: Crate Restaurant & Wine Bar – 213 Trade Street, Greer, SC. When: Thursday, November 24. Time: 12:00 – 4:oo PM...
FOX Carolina
New holiday attraction coming to Spartanburg
FOX Carolina's Brookley Cromer has the details. Today's food truck Friday is serving up wings with Too Sauc'd Up. It's time to deck the halls at the historic Kilgore Lewis House.
wspa.com
Inland Port Terminal Expansion in Greer
Confederate flag back up on I-85 amid appeal in Spartanburg Co. Pet Cancer Awareness Month: do you know the signs?
WYFF4.com
Upstate transplant center's first patient finds match with anonymous donor
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Just one year after opening, the only Upstate kidney transplant center has successfully completed almost two dozen transplants. Prisma Health's kidney transplant center says it's had more than 1,500 referrals and has around 200 people on its waiting list for a transplant match. One year later,...
greenvillejournal.com
Travelers Rest Farmers Market to host over 100 vendors to its Christmas market
Travelers Rest Farmers Market will welcome 108 vendors to its Very Merry Christmas Market on Dec. 10 at Trailblazer Park. The event, which will run from noon to 4 p.m., will feature:. Local artisans. Farmers. Specialty food vendors such as The Noodle Lady food truck and Happy Tappy Camper. Photos...
WYFF4.com
Hollywild opens 32nd annual Holiday Lights Safari
WELLFORD, S.C. — The 32nd annual Hollywild Holiday Lights Safari is ready for visitors, with a huge light show and an animal forest, where people can feed animals from their cars. "The event is set up in about 100 acres. So there is an expansive amount of land that...
