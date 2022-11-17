Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closuresZoran BogdanovicBuffalo, NY
Student gets shoes for bullied classmate: "It was upsetting him"Amy ChristieBuffalo, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
State of Emergency Issued Ahead of Sizeable Expected SnowfallJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Related
Bills Fans Upset After Browns Player’s “Dirty” Play on Josh Allen
The Buffalo Bills got back on track in the second half of their game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, as Buffalo went on to win by a score of 31-23. The Bills had a rough first half. They could not do anything on offense and their first 1st down...
Stunning video shows Buffalo Bills stadium buried in snow — as fans work to clear players' driveways so they can make it out after NFL moves game
The Buffalo Bills took to social media to show fans exactly why Sunday's game had to be moved to Ford Field in Detroit.
Buffalo Bills reportedly lost nearly $10 million in revenue with game relocated to Detroit
A team never wants to play on the road. If every NFL organization had their way, they’d play 17 home
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tickets no longer being sold for Browns-Bills game in Detroit
DETROIT – Tickets are no longer being sold to the general public for the Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills game at Ford Field. If you were hoping to get your hands on a ticket to this unique game at Ford Field in Detroit, you are out of luck. The Bills...
Several Bills Players Injured In Buffalo’s Win Over Cleveland
The Buffalo Bills found a way to make it to Detroit for Sunday's game against Cleveland and ended up snapping a two-game losing streak by beating the Browns 31-23. The Bills are now working on a short week and they will head back to Detroit to take on the Lions on Thanksgiving Day.
Incredible images of the massive snowstorm in Western New York, Buffalo
Let it snow ... let it snow ... make it stop (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images) Buffalo and other areas of Western New York have been hammered a November lake-effect snowstorm. Orchard Park, Elma, and Blasdell were the hardest hit, with all three reaching 4 feet of accumulation by 5 p.m. Friday. Per the Buffalo News: Between Friday afternoon and when the storm ends Monday ... the Buffalo area will get an additional 1 to 2 feet. Here are some of the incredible photos that have captured fthe whiteout...Buffalo snowstorm (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)Buffalo snowstorm (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)Buffalo snowstorm (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)Buffalo snowstorm (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)Buffalo snowstorm (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)Buffalo snowstorm (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)Buffalo snowstorm (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)Buffalo snowstorm (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)Buffalo snowstorm (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)Buffalo snowstorm (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)Buffalo snowstorm (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)11
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Bills Players Say Thank You to Buffalo For Help in Snowstorm
The Buffalo Bills (6-3) are getting set to take on the Cleveland Browns (3-6) from Ford Field in Detroit. Kickoff is 1 pm today. This game was originally supposed to take place in Orchard Park, but as we all know by now, the historic lake effect snowstorm caused the game to be moved. The Western New York community needed the resources for snow removal and having all that equipment for snow removal at Highmark Stadium was not ideal.
Josh Allen Tells Bills Players to Get Buffalo Fans Something Nice
The Buffalo Bills are already moved on from their 31-23 win in Detroit over the Cleveland Browns, and focusing once again on Detroit...this time the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving this Thursday. The Bills are 7-3 and tied for the lead in the AFC East with the Miami Dolphins, although Miami...
Bills Overcome Major Adversity To Beat The Browns in Detroit
The Buffalo Bills are now 7-3 after their win today at Ford Field in Detroit over the Cleveland Browns, 31-23. The Bills had a horrendous start to the game. The offense was stagnant and lacking any sort of confidence, as quarterback Josh Allen was inaccurate on easy throws and the play-calling was questionable. The defense couldn't seem to get off the field on third down.
The Buffalo Bills Should Be Wearing These Uniforms Today
The Buffalo Bills are gearing up for a home game today in Detroit Michigan after a massive snowstorm that forced the team to move the game. This will be the second time in eight years that weather has forced the Buffalo Bills to move a home game to Detroit. It seems like the "Motor City" is the second home to the Bills and there is a good reason it should.
Buffalo Bills Probably Facing Depleted Detroit Secondary Thursday
The Bills finally snapped their 2-game losing streak and this week may have just gotten another leg up for their game on Thursday. The Buffalo Bills have certainly faced a fair amount of adversity this year. They say it helps form character. Hopefully, the adversity will take a break for this week...at least for the Bills.
Sorry Browns Fans; Buffalo Fans Invading Detroit for Bills Game
The Buffalo Bills are currently in route to Detroit for tomorrow's afternoon game at Ford Field. The Bills will be taking on the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field, instead of Orchard Park, due to the historic and national headline-grabbing lake effect snowstorm that dumped anywhere from 3-6 feet of snow in areas south and east of the metro Buffalo area.
Buffalo Bills Players Who Won’t Play Against the Browns
The Buffalo Bills are just over an hour away from playing the Cleveland Browns from Ford Field in Detroit this afternoon. The game was moved out of Orchard Park due to the amazing lake effect snowstorm, which has buried Orchard Park and Hamburg under roughly 80 inches of snow and close to 60 inches for South Buffalo.
All Of The Bills Mafia Now Loves “Squirrel”
The Buffalo Bills defeated the Cleveland Browns 31-23 on Sunday afternoon in what will be one of the most memorable games of all time. Sure, the Bills shook off some issues that made them look sluggish in the fist quarter. But it was what led up to the game that has the world talking.
Bills Player: Teammate is the NFL Defensive Player of the Year
The Buffalo Bills are 7-3 after their 31-23 win over the Cleveland Browns in Detroit on Sunday. The game was moved from Orchard Park's Highmark Stadium to Detroit's Ford Field, due to the historic lake effect snowstorm. The Bills had an awful start, as it looked like the Browns would...
Want A Special Design Bills Mafia Coat? Here’s How You Get One!
Most people in the Bills Mafia would pay a ridiculous amount of money to snag one of these rare Bills Mafia coats, but where do you find them?. When there’s a will, there’s a way, I assure you. If you ever need ideas on new Bills Mafia merch,...
Bills Fans Can Win Tickets to Dolphins Game by Helping Hamburg
For some people in Western New York, life is back to normal as they head home from work or go to the grocery store. However, the historic lake effect snowstorm aftermath is far from over for residents in South Buffalo, Lackawanna, Hamburg and other areas just south of downtown. Crews...
Buffalo Sabres Finally Getting Important Player Back
The Buffalo Sabres have not won a game since November 2nd. They have lost eight straight games and it now appears that they are well on their way to a 12th straight season without a playoff appearance. The silver lining this season has been the play of Tage Thompson and...
Buffalo WATCH: Bills Mafia Helping Dawson Knox & Teammates Travel Through Blizzard
The Buffalo Bills are facing an unprecedented blizzard in Western New York ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Cleveland Browns in Detroit at Ford Field. The Bills are still scheduled to fly out of Buffalo Niagara International Airport at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, though this will be easier said than ...
Power 93.7 WBLK
Buffalo NY
35K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0