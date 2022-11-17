ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Tickets no longer being sold for Browns-Bills game in Detroit

DETROIT – Tickets are no longer being sold to the general public for the Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills game at Ford Field. If you were hoping to get your hands on a ticket to this unique game at Ford Field in Detroit, you are out of luck. The Bills...
DETROIT, MI
Incredible images of the massive snowstorm in Western New York, Buffalo

Let it snow ... let it snow ... make it stop (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images) Buffalo and other areas of Western New York have been hammered a November lake-effect snowstorm. Orchard Park, Elma, and Blasdell were the hardest hit, with all three reaching 4 feet of accumulation by 5 p.m. Friday. Per the Buffalo News: Between Friday afternoon and when the storm ends Monday ... the Buffalo area will get an additional 1 to 2 feet. Here are some of the incredible photos that have captured fthe whiteout...Buffalo snowstorm (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)Buffalo snowstorm (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)Buffalo snowstorm (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)Buffalo snowstorm (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)Buffalo snowstorm (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)Buffalo snowstorm (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)Buffalo snowstorm (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)Buffalo snowstorm (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)Buffalo snowstorm (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)Buffalo snowstorm (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)Buffalo snowstorm (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)11
BUFFALO, NY
Bills Players Say Thank You to Buffalo For Help in Snowstorm

The Buffalo Bills (6-3) are getting set to take on the Cleveland Browns (3-6) from Ford Field in Detroit. Kickoff is 1 pm today. This game was originally supposed to take place in Orchard Park, but as we all know by now, the historic lake effect snowstorm caused the game to be moved. The Western New York community needed the resources for snow removal and having all that equipment for snow removal at Highmark Stadium was not ideal.
BUFFALO, NY
Bills Overcome Major Adversity To Beat The Browns in Detroit

The Buffalo Bills are now 7-3 after their win today at Ford Field in Detroit over the Cleveland Browns, 31-23. The Bills had a horrendous start to the game. The offense was stagnant and lacking any sort of confidence, as quarterback Josh Allen was inaccurate on easy throws and the play-calling was questionable. The defense couldn't seem to get off the field on third down.
BUFFALO, NY
The Buffalo Bills Should Be Wearing These Uniforms Today

The Buffalo Bills are gearing up for a home game today in Detroit Michigan after a massive snowstorm that forced the team to move the game. This will be the second time in eight years that weather has forced the Buffalo Bills to move a home game to Detroit. It seems like the "Motor City" is the second home to the Bills and there is a good reason it should.
DETROIT, MI
Sorry Browns Fans; Buffalo Fans Invading Detroit for Bills Game

The Buffalo Bills are currently in route to Detroit for tomorrow's afternoon game at Ford Field. The Bills will be taking on the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field, instead of Orchard Park, due to the historic and national headline-grabbing lake effect snowstorm that dumped anywhere from 3-6 feet of snow in areas south and east of the metro Buffalo area.
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo Bills Players Who Won’t Play Against the Browns

The Buffalo Bills are just over an hour away from playing the Cleveland Browns from Ford Field in Detroit this afternoon. The game was moved out of Orchard Park due to the amazing lake effect snowstorm, which has buried Orchard Park and Hamburg under roughly 80 inches of snow and close to 60 inches for South Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
All Of The Bills Mafia Now Loves “Squirrel”

The Buffalo Bills defeated the Cleveland Browns 31-23 on Sunday afternoon in what will be one of the most memorable games of all time. Sure, the Bills shook off some issues that made them look sluggish in the fist quarter. But it was what led up to the game that has the world talking.
NEW YORK STATE
Bills Player: Teammate is the NFL Defensive Player of the Year

The Buffalo Bills are 7-3 after their 31-23 win over the Cleveland Browns in Detroit on Sunday. The game was moved from Orchard Park's Highmark Stadium to Detroit's Ford Field, due to the historic lake effect snowstorm. The Bills had an awful start, as it looked like the Browns would...
Buffalo NY
