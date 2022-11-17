ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kosciusko County, IN

inkfreenews.com

Timeline From The Past: Gangsters At Barbee Hotel

From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Editor’s note: This is a retrospective article that runs a few times a month on InkFreeNews. Nov. 21, 1986 — “Everything had been so neat up until now, but this leaves a sour taste in my mouth.”. That...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Deena L. Wilson — UPDATED

Deena L. Wilson, Warsaw, surrounded by many of her loved ones, died Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at the age of 69 after fiercely fighting and losing her battle with appendix cancer. Deena was born on July 17, 1953, in Plymouth, to Dale and Marilene (Meese) Sensibaugh. Although she spent most...
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Penguin Point Announces 7 Closures

Penguin Point is closing seven of its locations, effective immediately, including one of three Warsaw locations. According to a public post on Penguin Point’s Facebook page on Monday, these locations include the Warsaw location on Lake Street, Plymouth, Elkhart on Bristol, Elkhart on Luster, Fort Wayne, Marion and Goshen.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Michelle Rae Spaulding — UPDATED

Michelle Rae Spaulding, 40, Syracuse, passed away at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at Autumn Ridge Nursing and Rehab Wabash. Born in Norwalk, Ohio, on Oct. 6, 1982, Michelle was the daughter of Harold “Butch” Spaulding Jr. and Elaine (Bores) Spaulding. She was a 2001 graduate of Wawasee High School and completed the Fairfield High School cosmetology program.
SYRACUSE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Ivan Carl Good

Ivan Carl Good, 73, South Bend, died Nov.18, 2022, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. Ivan was born May 18, 1949. On Dec. 13, 2013, he married Christine Ann (Dombrowski) Good, who survives. He is also survived by his son, Kristopher G. (Amber) Good, Westfield; son-in-law; Mark Rayburn, Goshen; stepchildren; Kelsey...
SOUTH BEND, IN
inkfreenews.com

Live Well Kosciusko Announces Upcoming Fundraiser

WARSAW — Live Well Kosciusko will kick off its first annual funding campaign on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29. Every dollar donated will be matched by a grant from the Kosciusko County Community Foundation. With a small internal team and over one hundred volunteers, the non-profit organization has been working...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Richard G. Moroni

Richard G. Moroni, 76, Granger, died at 6:50 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Memorial Hospital of South Bend. He was born June 23, 1946. On Aug. 16, 1969, Richard married Deborah Milner; she preceded him in death. On July 14, 2001, Richard married his second wife, Diane Stahly; she survives in Granger.
GRANGER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Kosciusko Livestock Judging Team Places Sixth In National Contest

AKRON — The Kosciusko County Livestock Judging Team placed six out of 18 teams in a national livestock contest in Kansas City, Mo., in late October. Team members competing were Mallory Bowers, Landon Bewley and Caleb Lechlitner. The team earned the trip by finishing third in the state contest in May.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Miracle Trees Up At Mentone, Akron Libraries

AKRON — Anyone looking for a way to give back this Christmas season can sponsor a family in need within the Tippecanoe Valley School Corp. through the Miracle Tree program. On Saturday, Nov. 12, trees were set up at Bell Memorial Public Library in Mentone and Akron Carnegie Public Library. Families throughout the Tippecanoe Valley community who need help were assigned a number.
AKRON, IN
inkfreenews.com

Penguin Point Closes Seven Restaurants, Including Lake Street Warsaw Location

WARSAW — Penguin Point has permanently closed seven of its restaurants. These recent closures include Warsaw’s Penguin Point location at 1115 W. Lake St. Paper signs taped on the restaurant’s doors and drive-thru menu board state: “Sorry, we are closed. Please visit our other two Warsaw locations. Sorry for the inconvenience.”
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Shirley M. Barnes

Shirley M. Barnes, 91, Columbia City, died at 4:05 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester. She was born March 25, 1931. She married Charles Barnes in 1973; he preceded her in death. Surviving are her children, Cathy (Robert) Latta, Fort Worth, Texas, David Cullen, Judy...
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Curtis Hartbarger

Curtis Hartbarger, 75, Warsaw, died Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. Curtis was born April 30, 1947. Curtis is survived by his children, Teresa (David) Rock, Tippecanoe, Johnny (Tammy) Hartbarger, Rochester and Ricky Hartbarger, Tippecanoe; three grandchildren; his brothers, Kernie (Karen) Rowe, North Manchester and Frank Hartbarger, Osceola; and his children’s mother, Ruth Truman, Beaver Dam Lake.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Participants Brave Cold For CCS’ Turkey Lurkey 5K

WINONA LAKE — The temperature was about 20 degrees Saturday morning, Nov. 19, in Winona Lake. However, that didn’t stop the participants of Combined Community Services’ Turkey Lurkey 5K Run/Walk from braving the cold for a good cause. About 40 people took part in the race which...
WINONA LAKE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Carl Smith

Carl E. Smith, 79, Columbia City, died Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. He was born Oct. 3, 1943. On May 15, 1965, he married Annell (Hoover) Smith; she survives. He is also survived by daughter, Lorinn L. Smith, Fort Wayne; son, Todd E. (Tina)...
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
FOX59

Clock ticking on $2M winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The clock is ticking on a $2,000,000 winning Powerball ticket that was sold in Indiana. If the ticket remains unclaimed by Dec. 15, the two million dollar prize will expire. The Hoosier Lottery said the winning ticket was sold on June 18 in Howard County at the McClure Oil gas station located at […]
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

Hershberger sentenced to 96 years in connection with barn fires

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - Joseph Hershberger, the man accused of setting multiple barns on fire in Elkhart County between April and October of 2021, was sentenced to 96 years in the Indiana Department of Correction, according to the Elkhart County Prosecutor's Office. According to the prosecutor's office, 46 of those...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Perry Following Family Tradition Of Community Service

MILFORD — When the new year rolls in, Diane Perry will be the new Van Buren Township Trustee. Perry is a Milford native whose father, John Perry, was a pharmacist who owned the local pharmacy for more than 50 years. He also started the Lakeland Loving Care Center Inc.nursing home.
MILFORD, IN
inkfreenews.com

Isaac Lister — PENDING

Isaac Lister, 32, Warsaw, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services. To leave a condolence, please visit www.titusfuneralhome.com.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Thursday’s Community Dinner In Warsaw Offers Carryout And Delivery

WARSAW — The Warsaw Elks Lodge No. 802 is once again offering a Thanksgiving dinner to everyone, including those looking for a quick and easy option. The Lodge, in conjunction with American Legion Post 49, is having the community Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, Nov. 24. It’s open to anyone in the area regardless of need.
WARSAW, IN

