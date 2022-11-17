Read full article on original website
inkfreenews.com
Timeline From The Past: Gangsters At Barbee Hotel
From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Editor’s note: This is a retrospective article that runs a few times a month on InkFreeNews. Nov. 21, 1986 — “Everything had been so neat up until now, but this leaves a sour taste in my mouth.”. That...
inkfreenews.com
Deena L. Wilson — UPDATED
Deena L. Wilson, Warsaw, surrounded by many of her loved ones, died Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at the age of 69 after fiercely fighting and losing her battle with appendix cancer. Deena was born on July 17, 1953, in Plymouth, to Dale and Marilene (Meese) Sensibaugh. Although she spent most...
Times-Union Newspaper
Penguin Point Announces 7 Closures
Penguin Point is closing seven of its locations, effective immediately, including one of three Warsaw locations. According to a public post on Penguin Point’s Facebook page on Monday, these locations include the Warsaw location on Lake Street, Plymouth, Elkhart on Bristol, Elkhart on Luster, Fort Wayne, Marion and Goshen.
inkfreenews.com
Michelle Rae Spaulding — UPDATED
Michelle Rae Spaulding, 40, Syracuse, passed away at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at Autumn Ridge Nursing and Rehab Wabash. Born in Norwalk, Ohio, on Oct. 6, 1982, Michelle was the daughter of Harold “Butch” Spaulding Jr. and Elaine (Bores) Spaulding. She was a 2001 graduate of Wawasee High School and completed the Fairfield High School cosmetology program.
inkfreenews.com
Ivan Carl Good
Ivan Carl Good, 73, South Bend, died Nov.18, 2022, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. Ivan was born May 18, 1949. On Dec. 13, 2013, he married Christine Ann (Dombrowski) Good, who survives. He is also survived by his son, Kristopher G. (Amber) Good, Westfield; son-in-law; Mark Rayburn, Goshen; stepchildren; Kelsey...
inkfreenews.com
Live Well Kosciusko Announces Upcoming Fundraiser
WARSAW — Live Well Kosciusko will kick off its first annual funding campaign on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29. Every dollar donated will be matched by a grant from the Kosciusko County Community Foundation. With a small internal team and over one hundred volunteers, the non-profit organization has been working...
inkfreenews.com
Richard G. Moroni
Richard G. Moroni, 76, Granger, died at 6:50 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Memorial Hospital of South Bend. He was born June 23, 1946. On Aug. 16, 1969, Richard married Deborah Milner; she preceded him in death. On July 14, 2001, Richard married his second wife, Diane Stahly; she survives in Granger.
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko Livestock Judging Team Places Sixth In National Contest
AKRON — The Kosciusko County Livestock Judging Team placed six out of 18 teams in a national livestock contest in Kansas City, Mo., in late October. Team members competing were Mallory Bowers, Landon Bewley and Caleb Lechlitner. The team earned the trip by finishing third in the state contest in May.
inkfreenews.com
Miracle Trees Up At Mentone, Akron Libraries
AKRON — Anyone looking for a way to give back this Christmas season can sponsor a family in need within the Tippecanoe Valley School Corp. through the Miracle Tree program. On Saturday, Nov. 12, trees were set up at Bell Memorial Public Library in Mentone and Akron Carnegie Public Library. Families throughout the Tippecanoe Valley community who need help were assigned a number.
inkfreenews.com
Penguin Point Closes Seven Restaurants, Including Lake Street Warsaw Location
WARSAW — Penguin Point has permanently closed seven of its restaurants. These recent closures include Warsaw’s Penguin Point location at 1115 W. Lake St. Paper signs taped on the restaurant’s doors and drive-thru menu board state: “Sorry, we are closed. Please visit our other two Warsaw locations. Sorry for the inconvenience.”
inkfreenews.com
Shirley M. Barnes
Shirley M. Barnes, 91, Columbia City, died at 4:05 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester. She was born March 25, 1931. She married Charles Barnes in 1973; he preceded her in death. Surviving are her children, Cathy (Robert) Latta, Fort Worth, Texas, David Cullen, Judy...
inkfreenews.com
Curtis Hartbarger
Curtis Hartbarger, 75, Warsaw, died Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. Curtis was born April 30, 1947. Curtis is survived by his children, Teresa (David) Rock, Tippecanoe, Johnny (Tammy) Hartbarger, Rochester and Ricky Hartbarger, Tippecanoe; three grandchildren; his brothers, Kernie (Karen) Rowe, North Manchester and Frank Hartbarger, Osceola; and his children’s mother, Ruth Truman, Beaver Dam Lake.
inkfreenews.com
Participants Brave Cold For CCS’ Turkey Lurkey 5K
WINONA LAKE — The temperature was about 20 degrees Saturday morning, Nov. 19, in Winona Lake. However, that didn’t stop the participants of Combined Community Services’ Turkey Lurkey 5K Run/Walk from braving the cold for a good cause. About 40 people took part in the race which...
inkfreenews.com
Robert Gale Benson — PENDING
Robert Gale Benson, 59, Plymouth, died Nov. 20, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Earl-Grossman Funeral Home.
inkfreenews.com
Carl Smith
Carl E. Smith, 79, Columbia City, died Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. He was born Oct. 3, 1943. On May 15, 1965, he married Annell (Hoover) Smith; she survives. He is also survived by daughter, Lorinn L. Smith, Fort Wayne; son, Todd E. (Tina)...
Clock ticking on $2M winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — The clock is ticking on a $2,000,000 winning Powerball ticket that was sold in Indiana. If the ticket remains unclaimed by Dec. 15, the two million dollar prize will expire. The Hoosier Lottery said the winning ticket was sold on June 18 in Howard County at the McClure Oil gas station located at […]
abc57.com
Hershberger sentenced to 96 years in connection with barn fires
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - Joseph Hershberger, the man accused of setting multiple barns on fire in Elkhart County between April and October of 2021, was sentenced to 96 years in the Indiana Department of Correction, according to the Elkhart County Prosecutor's Office. According to the prosecutor's office, 46 of those...
inkfreenews.com
Perry Following Family Tradition Of Community Service
MILFORD — When the new year rolls in, Diane Perry will be the new Van Buren Township Trustee. Perry is a Milford native whose father, John Perry, was a pharmacist who owned the local pharmacy for more than 50 years. He also started the Lakeland Loving Care Center Inc.nursing home.
inkfreenews.com
Isaac Lister — PENDING
Isaac Lister, 32, Warsaw, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services. To leave a condolence, please visit www.titusfuneralhome.com.
inkfreenews.com
Thursday’s Community Dinner In Warsaw Offers Carryout And Delivery
WARSAW — The Warsaw Elks Lodge No. 802 is once again offering a Thanksgiving dinner to everyone, including those looking for a quick and easy option. The Lodge, in conjunction with American Legion Post 49, is having the community Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, Nov. 24. It’s open to anyone in the area regardless of need.
