AKRON — Anyone looking for a way to give back this Christmas season can sponsor a family in need within the Tippecanoe Valley School Corp. through the Miracle Tree program. On Saturday, Nov. 12, trees were set up at Bell Memorial Public Library in Mentone and Akron Carnegie Public Library. Families throughout the Tippecanoe Valley community who need help were assigned a number.

AKRON, IN ・ 20 HOURS AGO