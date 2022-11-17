ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Australia name unchanged squad for Rugby League World Cup final against Samoa

The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ke4Lq_0jESNDg600
Nathan Cleary will continue his partnership with Cameron Munster in the final.

Mal Meninga has not thrown any curveballs at Samoa after naming an unchanged 19-man squad he believes can secure Australia a third-straight World Cup title.

Meninga will persist with the halves combination of Nathan Cleary and Cameron Munster for Saturday’s (Sunday AEDT) final at Old Trafford after they steered Australia to an 18-16 win over New Zealand.

The Manly captain Daly Cherry-Evans, who is the sole survivor from the 2013 final win at the same venue, has to make do with a spot in the extended squad.

The selection pits Cleary against his good friend Jarome Luai, as well as several other players he won a premiership alongside at Penrith, who will feature for the Samoans. Prop Tino Fa’asuamaleaui, who represented Samoa in 2019, will start on the interchange bench for Australia.

The starting prop Reagan Campbell-Gillard and winger Valentine Holmes are the only players to remain from the side which won the trophy in 2017 but despite their inexperience, Australia head into the final full of confidence.

The Kangaroos have won all six Tests they have played at the stadium and Meninga has the chance to join Bob Fulton in winning a second World Cup as Australia coach.

“I’m very happy with the attitude and performance of all 24 players throughout the World Cup but keeping the same team for the final is a bonus,” Meninga said. “We are all very well aware that our goal hasn’t been achieved yet and fully realise we are on the cusp of something very few players have had the opportunity to do.”

Meanwhile, World Cup officials have opted against using a neutral referee for the second-straight final. Australian Ashley Klein will oversee this weekend’s decider. He was the referee for all three State of Origin games and the NRL grand final this year.

The veteran official has previously taken charge of a World Cup final, drawing the ire of then-Australia coach Ricky Stuart following their 2008 defeat to New Zealand.

Australia squad to face Samoa: Josh Addo-Carr, Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Patrick Carrigan, Daly Cherry-Evans, Nathan Cleary, Reuben Cotter, Angus Crichton, Tino Fa’asuamaleaui, Harry Grant, Valentine Holmes, Ben Hunt, Liam Martin, Latrell Mitchell, Cameron Munster, Cameron Murray, James Tedesco, Jake Trbojevic, Jack Wighton, Isaah Yeo.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

How we met: ‘She was bloody gorgeous. As soon as she said hello, I knew I was in trouble’

In 2016, finding love was the last thing on Andy’s mind. A scuba diving accident four years earlier had left him with a spinal cord injury, and his primary focus was recovery. “I am from Curaçao and there isn’t much social security here, so I’d moved back in with my parents for support,” he says. “I spent my time blogging about life with disability and I set up a business selling lanterns made from recycled cans, to make some extra money.”
The Guardian

Julie Powell obituary

In the early 2000s, when blogging was new, writers dreamed of turning their online endeavours into media sensations. Julie Powell, who died aged 49 of cardiac arrest, was one of blogging’s earliest success stories. Started in August 2002, The Julie/Julia Project detailed her messy attempts to cook her way...
TEXAS STATE
The Guardian

Keen to welcome visitors but enraged by western coverage: how Qataris see the World Cup

The most controversial World Cup ever? Mohammad al-Kuwari dismisses 12 years of international cynicism and scrutiny with a shrug. “We don’t care that much,” the Qatari national says from his office among the luminescent skyscrapers of Doha’s palm-lined West Bay waterfront. “They say if you don’t have enemies you’re not successful. Every successful person has people jealous of them.”
The Guardian

USA have questions of their own as controversy flares at World Cup

The USMNT’s young players have negotiated the off-field turmoil in Qatar. Now they must deal with injuries and loss of form in key areas. Shortly after the silence enveloping this sleepy neighborhood on the outskirts of Doha was broken by the late evening call to prayer echoing from the minarets, the United States men’s national team arrived at the Al-Gharrafa Stadium on Saturday night for their penultimate training session ahead of a tournament unlike any other.
The Guardian

Wales fans have rainbow-coloured hats confiscated before USA game in Qatar

The Football Association of Wales is investigating the circumstances around female supporters having rainbow-coloured bucket hats confiscated upon entry to the team’s Group B opener against USA. Some Wales fans reported being confronted by security for bringing the hats into the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium and others have had...
The Guardian

I have struggled with lifelong disability – and I need people to get out of their bubbles long enough to show they care

“They’re not my friends. Friends show they care by being here,” I would splutter out as I sobbed, cuddling up to my mum in my hospital room. Struggling with a lifelong disability, I was 14 and had been in that same hospital room, with its paintings of princesses and pirates on the wall, for more than three months. During that time, I did not have a single friend visit.
The Guardian

The Guardian

507K+
Followers
116K+
Post
241M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy