iBerkshires.com
Bard College Receives State Funds for Long Pond Brook Restoration
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — The state awarded Bard College at Simon's Rock $150,000 through the Department of Fish and Game's (DFG) Division of Ecological Restoration (DER) that will support data collection, preliminary design, and permitting of the Long Pond Brook Restoration Project. The Baker-Polito Administration announced that the DFG...
iBerkshires.com
Berkshire Money Management Welcomes Compliance Professional
DALTON, Mass. — Berkshire Money Management is pleased to welcome Julia Lewis to a new Compliance Professional position. Her arrival adds internal compliance capacity to the firm's operations team. As Compliance Professional, Julia Lewis is responsible for Berkshire Money Management's internal compliance program, employee training, and processes and procedures.
iBerkshires.com
BCC Stay Active and Independent for Life Classes To Return
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — After Berkshire Community College's first Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL) program was held last spring, the College's Physical Therapist Assistant (PTA) Program decided to offer it again this semester. The free series of classes, designed for people 65 and older interested in feeling better...
iBerkshires.com
North Berkshire Neighborlies Recognize Good Works in the Community
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — More than 130 groups and individuals were recognized on Wednesday night for there good works in the community. They ranged from volunteering at the Adams Visitors Center, to providing free legal advice to seniors, to offering baked goods and warm welcomes, to providing social and emotional support to new parents, to cultivating butterfly gardens, to helping neighbors with chores and to keeping the community and schools safe.
iBerkshires.com
Williamstown Planners Hones Manufactured Home, Frontage, Multi-Family Bylaws
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Planning Board this month reached a consensus in principle on three bylaw amendments it wants to start promoting this winter. But the board still needs advice from town counsel before moving forward on one of the three. A couple of the proposals have ties to...
iBerkshires.com
District Attorney Receives State Grant to Combat Human Trafficking
BOSTON — The Baker-Polito Administration awarded grant funding to five Massachusetts prosecutor's offices to increase their capacity to investigate and prosecute human trafficking while improving services for victims of exploitation. "For the past eight years, our administration has focused on supporting a comprehensive approach to combatting human trafficking, and...
iBerkshires.com
Governor Baker Pardons Cheshire Man
BOSTON. — Governor Charlie Baker announced pardons for six individuals including Michael Biagini of Cheshire. Biagini, age 74, sought pardons for several convictions from the 1960s and 1970s so that he could reapply for a license to carry a firearm. He previously had held a license for several decades until a statutory change disqualified him.
iBerkshires.com
Vacancy Filled on Williamstown Planning Board
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Select Board and Planning Board last week filled a vacant seat on the Planning Board. By a vote of 8-0, the combined panels appointed Williams College professor Allison Guess to the post vacated earlier this year by Dante Birch. Guess will serve on the Planning...
iBerkshires.com
Secret Sun Tanning Salon Opens in Adams
ADAMS, Mass. — Secret Sun Tanning Salon has opened at 96 Summer St., giving residents the opportunity to get tanned year-round. Inside the salon are three new tanning beds, which include one lay-down bed and two standing units, as well as several options for lotions and other skin-related products. Salon manager Emily Durant explained that the machines are adjustable, allowing users to change the intensity based on their skin complexion and sensitivity.
iBerkshires.com
Thanksgiving Angels Feeds Nearly 2,000 County Families
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Nearly 1,800 families' tables will be set with a turkey and all of the fixings on Thursday thanks to the Thanksgiving Angels. The program, now in its 15th year, addresses food insecurity by providing a meal kit to those in need so that everyone can enjoy a holiday feast.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Tree Lighting Returns In-Person
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Ho, ho, ho! The city's annual tree lighting ceremony will be in person for the first time in two years on Dec. 2. It will include musical performances, a visit from Santa and Mrs. Clause on a firetruck, and of course —holiday cheer. "Really excited...
iBerkshires.com
Berkshire South Regional Community Center Shining Star Holiday Gift Program
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass.— Berkshire South Regional Community Center is offering its annual Shining Star Supplemental Holiday Gift Program at 15 Crissey Road. The Shining Star program is designed to help community members who are looking for added support during the holiday season. Applicants are anonymously matched with community donors. No names or private information are shared.
iBerkshires.com
No-cut Period For Pittsfield Roadways In Effect Nov. 28
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city of Pittsfield's Department of Public Services and Utilities is establishing a "no-cut" period on all city roadways beginning Nov. 28 and continuing through March 13, 2023. During this period, new excavations for non-emergency situations on city roadways will not be allowed. Additionally, no plates...
iBerkshires.com
Small Business Saturday Celebrated in Downtown Bennington
BENNINGTON, Vt. — Bennington business owners are preparing for Small Business Saturday, which takes place Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. This nationwide initiative, started by American Express in 2010, encourages consumers to shop locally and support small businesses, with the goal of bolstering local economies and keeping shopping dollars in-state.
iBerkshires.com
ZBA Grants Special Permit for Allendale Pines Expansion
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Zoning Board of Appeals last week granted a special permit to expand Allendale Pines after a resolution was reached between the applicant and an abutter. "In a city that has an extreme need for any type of housing that may be affordable, this is an...
iBerkshires.com
Oh Be Thankful Dessert Contest Returns
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The event will take place at The American Legion on Nov. 22, 2022, at 5:00 pm. The event, organized by Gabriel Abbott Memorial School, benefits the Al Nelson Friendship Food Pantry and the Berkshire Humane Society. Desserts will be rated by community judges. Each contestant...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Council Talks Snow Removal During First Snowfall
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The City Council took up various agenda items related to snow removal on Tuesday while flurries fell for the first time this season. Councilors voted to update to the city's snow and ice removal process to increase compliance, designated a private way for plowing, and received a breakdown of fiscal 2022 and 2023 winter expenditures.
iBerkshires.com
Williams Men's Soccer Reaches NCAA Final Four
GAMBIER, Ohio -- David Wang scored in the 83rd minute Sunday to send the Williams College men's soccer team to a 1-0 win over Kenyon and a berth in the NCAA Division III Final Four. Nick Boardman assisted on the goal at 82 minutes, 19 seconds of the match. Ben...
iBerkshires.com
Area High School Soccer Players Earn All-State Designation
Five Berkshire County student athletes earned all-State honors this fall in a vote of the Western Massachusetts girls and boys soccer coaches. Mount Greylock senior Jane Skavlem and Wahconah senior Brody Calvert each were recognized along with three members of the Class of 2024. Mount Everett's Emily Steurernagle, Lenox's Ella...
iBerkshires.com
The Mount Opens Nightwood Immersive Exhibit
LENOX, Mass. — By day, a historical museum paying tribute to American storyteller Edith Wharton; by night, a fanciful world bringing dreams and stories to life. The Mount has decked out its grounds for the annual Nightwood installation with lights and music to provide an immersive experience to its visitors throughout November and December.
