Holiday Shopping at CITYCENTRE Houston
HOUSTON — Great Day Houston host, Deborah Duncan, does her holiday shopping at CITYCENTRE Houston. For more information, call 713-463-4692 or visit citycentrehouston.com. Deborah visited the following locations around CITYCENTRE:. 796 Town and Country Blvd. | Suite 108. 832-325-6410. Mon – Sat | 11 a.m. – 7 p.m....
Thanksgiving thunder threat possible across Houston area
HOUSTON — With the Thanksgiving holiday quickly approaching, the main thing on most people's minds -- besides the turkey -- is the weather. In Houston, widespread rain and thunder are likely due to a trailing cold front and the weather pattern could last all day. The American and European models actually show all of Houston getting rain, with isolated storms possible in some areas.
'It looked legitimate' | Man shares story after falling victim to parking scam in downtown Houston
HOUSTON — A Houston man said he's out $200 after being scammed by a city parking employee. That former city of Houston employee, Aisha Mercer, was arrested last week in what investigators are calling a bribery scheme. Officials said she was taking money from drivers to remove boots from ticketed cars.
Battleship Texas opens for limited-time tours while repairs continue
GALVESTON, Texas — A quick Google search shows the historic Battleship Texas is temporarily closed while it's going through repairs. Except that's no longer the case. The Battleship Texas foundation is now offering limited dry dock tours of the historic ship in Galveston. Tours will run only on Sundays through December and cost $150 per ticket.
Mattress Mack claps back at Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo for victory speech dig
The Houston icon called the Democratic judge a 'sanctimonious bully' over her 'furniture salesman' remark.
Silver Alert: Woman with Alzheimer's last seen in Westchase area near Beltway 8
HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing woman. They issued a Silver Alert for 64-year-old Maria Valles who they said has Alzheimer's. She was last seen around 9 a.m. Monday in the 10700 block of Meadowglen Lane in...
Houston bars implement safety measures after deadly mass shooting at LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado
HOUSTON — The latest mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub occurred 958 miles from Houston. "This is a horrible crime,” an official in Colorado Springs said. But the local community is also feeling the pain. “I was devastated when I woke up and saw the news of Club...
Texas man dies after jumping on moving 18-wheeler and dancing
An investigation is underway after a man fell to his death after jumping on a moving 18-wheeler and dancing on top of it, police said.
Visit, dine and shop at Brookwood this holiday season
HOUSTON — Brookwood's Christmas Open House is happening December 2nd and 3rd from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Brookwood Garden Gift & Garden Center Cafe at Brookshire. For more information about the event and to learn more about Brookwood, visit brookwoodcommunity.org.
Richmond resident claims $1 million Powerball prize for ticket sold in Houston
RICHMOND, Texas — Someone in RICHmond is now RICH!. The Texas Lottery Commission said a Richmond resident has claimed a Powerball® prize worth $1 million for the drawing on Nov. 7. The lucky winner chose to remain anonymous. The ticket was bought at C’s Speedy Mart on Bissonnet...
cw39.com
How Houston’s current cold snap is unprecedented
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s cold temperatures might not be breaking daily records, but the duration of this cold snap is what makes it so unique, and in some ways, unprecedented. When looking at consecutive days with temperatures below 60 degrees, Houston’s current streak is five (as of Wednesday)....
Here's the Thanksgiving food you can fly with out of Houston airports
HOUSTON — A few days out from Thanksgiving and holiday travel is in full effect. Officials with Houston Airports expect to hit pre-pandemic numbers when it comes to travelers. Augusto Bernal, the spokesperson for Houston Airports, said over the upcoming 13-day period, they are anticipating nearly 2.3 million travelers,...
20 rescued rabbits will soon be available for adoption at Houston SPCA
HOUSTON — Twenty rabbits from Arizona will soon have new homes in Houston, Texas. They were brought to the Houston SPCA where they will soon be available for adoption. The adorable bunnies include a lionhead, Himalayan and Holland LOPS. They were among over 100 rabbits rescued back in September...
Holiday Shopping at Precision Camera & Video
HOUSTON — Great Day Houston Host, Deborah Duncan, speaks with Matt Schneider from Precision Camera & Video about the different services offered by the camera store. Precision Camera & Video carries all major camera brands and offers rentals, repairs and a variety of printing services. The store is hosting...
World Cup fever hits in Houston
HOUSTON — FIFA World Cup 2022 fever has officially hit Houston. Ecuador defeated host nation Qatar 2-0 in the opening match on Sunday. A watch party for fans was held at Pitch 25 in Eado. The bar was packed with Ecuadorian fans showing pride for their country. "It's a...
At least 2 found shot near Texas Medical Center, police say
HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after at least two people were found shot at a gas station near the Texas Medical Center. The shooting happened around 5 a.m. Sunday near the Shell at the intersection of Greenbriar Drive and W. Holcombe Boulevard. We're told officers with the University...
Man stabbed to death on METRORail in downtown Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A man was arrested after a fight led to a deadly stabbing at METRORail's Central Station Rusk, according to Houston police. Officers responded to the stabbing around 8 p.m. on Rusk Street near San Jacinto Street. Police said they found two men who got into a fight on the train near the Rusk Station.
Firefighter burned after building collapses during fire in Spring, officials say
SPRING, Texas — A firefighter was burned after a 3-story office building at a construction site in Spring collapsed. Multiple agencies battled the huge fire Monday evening along the North Freeway near Rayford Road. The South County Professional Fire Fighters Association said it was reported at about 7:45 p.m....
Mattress Mack Places Another Huge Bet on a Houston Team
Mattress Mack recently broke sports betting history by winning the largest sports bet in history. He bet $10 million and won $75 million. Maybe he is feeling lucky because he is at it again. He has just placed HALF A MILLION DOLLARS that the University of Houston men's basketball team to win the NCAA Tournament during the 2022-23 season. The current odds are 10-1 that the University of Houston to win. If that happens, he will win a total of $5 million.
Downtown Houston lights up eight different holiday displays to visit
HOUSTON, Texas — Christmas lights flickered on in Houston’s Downtown Friday night, where you can now explore eight unique, themed villages across Downtown. It was the countdown to Christmas on the plaza at Avenida Friday night, where many watched as 30 Christmas trees inside George R. Brown flickered on.
