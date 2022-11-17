ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

KHOU

Holiday Shopping at CITYCENTRE Houston

HOUSTON — Great Day Houston host, Deborah Duncan, does her holiday shopping at CITYCENTRE Houston. For more information, call 713-463-4692 or visit citycentrehouston.com. Deborah visited the following locations around CITYCENTRE:. 796 Town and Country Blvd. | Suite 108. 832-325-6410. Mon – Sat | 11 a.m. – 7 p.m....
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Thanksgiving thunder threat possible across Houston area

HOUSTON — With the Thanksgiving holiday quickly approaching, the main thing on most people's minds -- besides the turkey -- is the weather. In Houston, widespread rain and thunder are likely due to a trailing cold front and the weather pattern could last all day. The American and European models actually show all of Houston getting rain, with isolated storms possible in some areas.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Battleship Texas opens for limited-time tours while repairs continue

GALVESTON, Texas — A quick Google search shows the historic Battleship Texas is temporarily closed while it's going through repairs. Except that's no longer the case. The Battleship Texas foundation is now offering limited dry dock tours of the historic ship in Galveston. Tours will run only on Sundays through December and cost $150 per ticket.
GALVESTON, TX
KHOU

Visit, dine and shop at Brookwood this holiday season

HOUSTON — Brookwood's Christmas Open House is happening December 2nd and 3rd from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Brookwood Garden Gift & Garden Center Cafe at Brookshire. For more information about the event and to learn more about Brookwood, visit brookwoodcommunity.org.
BROOKSHIRE, TX
cw39.com

How Houston’s current cold snap is unprecedented

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s cold temperatures might not be breaking daily records, but the duration of this cold snap is what makes it so unique, and in some ways, unprecedented. When looking at consecutive days with temperatures below 60 degrees, Houston’s current streak is five (as of Wednesday)....
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Here's the Thanksgiving food you can fly with out of Houston airports

HOUSTON — A few days out from Thanksgiving and holiday travel is in full effect. Officials with Houston Airports expect to hit pre-pandemic numbers when it comes to travelers. Augusto Bernal, the spokesperson for Houston Airports, said over the upcoming 13-day period, they are anticipating nearly 2.3 million travelers,...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Holiday Shopping at Precision Camera & Video

HOUSTON — Great Day Houston Host, Deborah Duncan, speaks with Matt Schneider from Precision Camera & Video about the different services offered by the camera store. Precision Camera & Video carries all major camera brands and offers rentals, repairs and a variety of printing services. The store is hosting...
SHENANDOAH, TX
KHOU

World Cup fever hits in Houston

HOUSTON — FIFA World Cup 2022 fever has officially hit Houston. Ecuador defeated host nation Qatar 2-0 in the opening match on Sunday. A watch party for fans was held at Pitch 25 in Eado. The bar was packed with Ecuadorian fans showing pride for their country. "It's a...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

At least 2 found shot near Texas Medical Center, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after at least two people were found shot at a gas station near the Texas Medical Center. The shooting happened around 5 a.m. Sunday near the Shell at the intersection of Greenbriar Drive and W. Holcombe Boulevard. We're told officers with the University...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Man stabbed to death on METRORail in downtown Houston, police say

HOUSTON — A man was arrested after a fight led to a deadly stabbing at METRORail's Central Station Rusk, according to Houston police. Officers responded to the stabbing around 8 p.m. on Rusk Street near San Jacinto Street. Police said they found two men who got into a fight on the train near the Rusk Station.
HOUSTON, TX
LoneStar 92

Mattress Mack Places Another Huge Bet on a Houston Team

Mattress Mack recently broke sports betting history by winning the largest sports bet in history. He bet $10 million and won $75 million. Maybe he is feeling lucky because he is at it again. He has just placed HALF A MILLION DOLLARS that the University of Houston men's basketball team to win the NCAA Tournament during the 2022-23 season. The current odds are 10-1 that the University of Houston to win. If that happens, he will win a total of $5 million.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Downtown Houston lights up eight different holiday displays to visit

HOUSTON, Texas — Christmas lights flickered on in Houston’s Downtown Friday night, where you can now explore eight unique, themed villages across Downtown. It was the countdown to Christmas on the plaza at Avenida Friday night, where many watched as 30 Christmas trees inside George R. Brown flickered on.
HOUSTON, TX
