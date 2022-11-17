Heads up, Jimmy and Jey Uso ... Logan Paul tells TMZ Sports if his little bro, Jake Paul, joined him full-time in the WWE -- the two would make for an unstoppable tag team!!!. Logan told us out at LAX this week that the combo of the two Paul brothers in the squared circle would be so insane ... he doesn't think there'd be anybody who could possibly doubt their potential in the wrestling org.

2 DAYS AGO