Fairfield Sun Times
Will the PA GOP Change Course? Probably Not
This was not the midterm election Pennsylvania Republicans were expecting. The New York Times reveals that voters in the Keystone State trended leftward, while across the border in New York, the opposite was true, despite the reelection of a Democratic governor. As it stands, the state GOP is trying to...
Fairfield Sun Times
MAGA fails in Arizona for the third straight election: What does that mean?
Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake at a July 18, 2022, candidate forum in Peoria. (Photo by Gage Skidmore | Flickr/CC BY-SA 2.0) The historically good results for Arizona Democrats at the polls this month are the third cycle in a row that MAGA has faltered at the ballot box, and political observers say it should be a clarion call to Republicans that Trumpism is a loser in the Grand Canyon State.
Second Arizona County Delays Election Certification in Protest
Mohave County has become the second Arizona county to delay certification of the November midterm elections after Cochise County did the same on Friday. In a Monday meeting, the Republican-controlled board of supervisors in Mohave were split on the vote to certify, with some members calling their vote a political statement to protest Election Day hiccups in Maricopa County, like printer malfunctions that Republicans have used as a scapegoat for their losses. The board did, however, vow to certify the election by the Nov. 28 deadline. After Maricopa County, the state’s most populous county, finished counting its ballots, the Republican candidate for state attorney general, Abraham Hamadeh, was trailing Democrat Kris Mayes by just 510 votes. That race will go to a mandatory recount after all 15 counties and the secretary of state certify the election. Democrat Katie Hobbs defeated Kari Lake in the gubernatorial race, and Democrat Mark Kelly was re-elected senator. Read it at Associated Press
Rail union strike would create a ‘crippling’ economy, industry official warns
Association of American Railroads CEO Ian Jeffries says major rails are "ready, willing and able" to reach new negotiations and avoid creating a "crippling economy" with a strike.
Analyst: Latest scandal not likely to impact Cantrell recall effort
Pollster and UNO political science professor Ed Chervenak suggests that lagging signature numbers and holiday distractions will allow Cantrell to survive the recall effort.
