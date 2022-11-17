Read full article on original website
As Tesla Languishes At 2-Year Low, Here's How Much $1,000 Invested In The Stock Would Be Worth If Cathie Wood's Price Target Is Hit
Tesla, Inc. TSLA shares are trading at their lowest level in two years, weighed down by a host of factors. What Happened: Tesla shares have been on a downhill slide since the start of the year. The stock scaled a fresh peak of $414.50 on Nov. 4, 2021, as the post-pandemic buying spree proved positive for demand.
American Eagle Stock Is Soaring Today: Here's Why
American Eagle Outfitters Inc AEO shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results. American Eagle said third-quarter revenue decreased 3% year-over-year to $1.24 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $1.21 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of 42 cents per share, which beat average estimates of 22 cents per share.
Golden Cross Appears Before AMETEK Investors
If history is any guide, there may be good fortune ahead for shares of AMETEK AME. A so-called "golden cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bullish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When...
These 3 Mortgage REITs Have Yields Of Over 13% And Are Trading For Far Less Than They're Worth
Great Ajax has over $1.5 billion in total assets and has a book value of $13.75 per share as of Sep. 30, 2022. TPG has over $5.3 billion in total assets and has a book value of $14.28 per share as of Sep. 30, 2022. The VanEck Mortgage REIT Income...
MACOM Technology Solns Director Trades Company's Stock
John L Ocampo, Director at MACOM Technology Solns MTSI, reported a large insider sell on November 21, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday showed that Ocampo sold 86,067 shares of MACOM Technology Solns. The total transaction amounted to $5,955,964.
Rambus COO Trades Company's Stock
Xianzhi Sean Fan, COO at Rambus RMBS, reported a large insider sell on November 21, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday showed that Fan sold 52,852 shares of Rambus. The total transaction amounted to $2,002,197.
Litecoin's Price Increased More Than 12% Within 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Litecoin's LTC/USD price has risen 12.63% to $69.64. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 18.0% gain, moving from $58.35 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $410.26. The chart below...
Director At This Industrials Company Buys $60K of Stock
Jose B Alvarez, Director at United Rentals URI, reported a large insider buy on November 21, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday showed that Alvarez purchased 176 shares of United Rentals. The total transaction amounted to $60,999.
Looking Into APi Gr's Return On Invested Capital
According to Benzinga Pro data APi Gr APG posted a 6.67% decrease in earnings from Q2. Sales, however, increased by 5.22% over the previous quarter to $1.74 billion. Despite the increase in sales this quarter, the decrease in earnings may suggest APi Gr is not utilizing their capital as effectively as possible. In Q2, APi Gr earned $30.00 million and total sales reached $1.65 billion.
7 Analysts Have This to Say About National Instruments
Within the last quarter, National Instruments NATI has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for National Instruments. The company has an average price target of $46.43 with a high of $50.00 and a low of $43.00.
Cryptocurrency Bitcoin Cash Rises More Than 4% In 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin Cash's BCH/USD price rose 4.69% to $107.88. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 4.0% gain, moving from $104.39 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $3,785.82. The chart below...
What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Asana
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Asana ASAN within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 9 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Asana has an average price target of $24.19 with a high of $28.00 and a low of $15.00.
4 Analysts Have This to Say About Corporate Office Props Tr
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Corporate Office Props Tr OFC within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Corporate Office Props Tr. The company has an average price target of $28.0 with a high of $29.00 and a low of $26.00.
Director of Scotts Miracle Gro Sold $201K In Stock
Stephen L Johnson, Director at Scotts Miracle Gro SMG, reported a large insider sell on November 21, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday showed that Johnson sold 3,560 shares of Scotts Miracle Gro. The total transaction amounted to $201,042.
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Nasdaq Stock Down 77% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring
Roku has been mauled by the bear market, but this too will pass.
Coinbase Attracts More Bearish Bets Even After Losing 84% Year To Date
Stocks began the short holiday week moving lower on Monday, with Coinbase Global Inc. COIN being among the worst performers. On CNBC's "Options Action," Michael Khouw of Optimize Advisors said Coinbase Global traded at 1.5 times its average daily volume on Monday. Check out other stocks making moves in the...
Tile Shop Holdings's Return on Invested Capital Overview
Pulled from Benzinga Pro data, Tile Shop Holdings TTSH posted Q3 earnings of $3.82 million, an increase from Q2 of 44.71%. Sales dropped to $97.15 million, a 9.71% decrease between quarters. In Q2, Tile Shop Holdings earned $6.91 million and total sales reached $107.60 million. What Is ROIC?. Earnings data...
As Dogecoin Fights This Bellwether Indicator Here's A Look At What's Next
Dogecoin DOGE/USD was sliding over 5% lower during Monday’s 24-hour trading session, desperately trying to hold above the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) on the daily chart, which the crypto regained following news that Elon Musk’s Twitter acquisition would close. The bears briefly dropped the crypto under the...
Matthews International's Ex-Dividend Date Is Friday, Here's What You Need To Know
Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Matthews International MATW. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 23 cents per share. On Friday, Matthews International will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 23 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Thursday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Teradyne Before The Dividend Payout
Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Teradyne TER. The company announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 11 cents per share. On Friday, Teradyne will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 11 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
