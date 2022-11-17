ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

WLOX

Bicyclist dies in Seaway Rd. crash

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A man is dead after a crash on Seaway Road Monday night. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer says 35-year-old Lester Wayne Luper died in the crash. Switzer says the incident happened around 7 p.m. on Seaway Road, about a quarter mile east of Three Rivers Road. He confirms Luper was riding a bicycle in the eastbound lane when a vehicle, also traveling east, struck him.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Gautier wreck leaves one person dead

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are investigating an early morning wreck in Gautier that left one person dead. Chief David Bever said police received the call around 6:45 a.m. and responded to the area of Shell Landing Boulevard to Westlane. Bever said the wreck involved one vehicle and temporarily closed the roadway Sunday morning.
GAUTIER, MS
WKRG News 5

Semmes business a ‘total loss’ in fire: Semmes Fire Rescue

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — Gill’s Glass in Semmes was completely burnt down after the building caught fire Monday afternoon, according to Semmes Fire Rescue Department officials. Officials said three fire engines from Semmes responded to Gill’s Glass on Lott Road after receiving reports about a fire. Firefighters with SFRD found out that chemicals were involved […]
SEMMES, AL
WDAM-TV

Brooklyn firefighter’s home damaged in Saturday fire

BROOKLYN, Miss. (WDAM) -A Brooklyn firefighter and his family saw their own home in flames in a devastating Saturday night fire. A post on the Forrest County Fire Service’s Facebook page said the family’s two oldest girls lost everything and that the rest of the home suffered smoke and water damage.
BROOKLYN, MS
WDAM-TV

2-vehicle collision blocks U.S. 11 early Sunday morning

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-vehicle collision blocked U.S. 11 north for about two hours early Sunday morning. At about 1 a.m. Sunday, firefighters with the Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision in the 1900 block of US 11. Upon arrival, firefighters found...
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

Tow truck procession planned Saturday for Prichard murder victim

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Family and friends are remembering the life of a tow truck driver with a special procession later today. Lawrence Darby was shot and killed two weeks ago at St. Stephens Road Apartments. Police later arrested a 15-year-old in connection to the crime. He worked at Pits and Sons Towing in Saraland. […]
PRICHARD, AL
WLOX

Gulfport PD searching for Wells Fargo bank robbery suspect

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police Department is currently on the lookout for a bank robbery suspect. According to a press release, witnesses tell police that a white male entered the Wells Fargo bank on Courthouse Road with a gun and demanded money. The suspect fled the scene before police could arrive.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck blocking lanes of Seaway Road in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Officials are working a multi-vehicle wreck in Gulfport Wednesday night. Details are limited, but at the time of this report, westbound and eastbound lanes of Seaway Road are shut down. Please use an alternate route when traveling in the area. Want more WLOX news in your...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Bank robbery reported on Courthouse Road

Today at around 11:50 AM, the Gulfport Police Department responded to Courthouse Road for a report of a bank robbery. When they arrived, officers spoke to witnesses who said a white male entered the bank and took out what looked like a gun. The man then demanded money and fled...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Vancleave woman dies in fiery crash in Jackson County

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fiery single-car crash that killed a woman on Saturday. Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr., identified the victim as Christina Osborn, 41, of Vancleave. Deputies responded to the 7000 block of Old Fort Bayou Road on Saturday night, where a car was parked in...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
utv44.com

Mobile woman stabs boyfriend in car while driving down I-10

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A Mobile woman is charged with aggravated assault after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend during an argument in their vehicle on I-10 in Mississippi. 35-year-old Anna Chapman was charged with one count of aggravated assault and domestic violence. Hancock County Deputies say it happened around 2:00...
MOBILE, AL
WLOX

Person arrested in connection to fatal Gulfport shooting

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport woman has been arrested in connection to a Tuesday fatal shooting. Renee Patricie Barthelemy, 44, was arrested on a charge of hindering prosecution. Gulfport Police responded to a report of a homicide at a townhouse on 29th Street to a report of a homicide...
GULFPORT, MS
WKRG News 5

Leakesville business named Mississippi Logger of the Year

LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (WKRG) – A Leakesville logging business was named the 2022 Outstanding Logger of the Year by the Mississippi Forestry Association (MFA). At MFA’s Annual Meeting, David Harvison and Randy McInnis were presented with a handmade wooden log truck and monogrammed jackets as the owners of Timberline Trucking, Inc./D&R Logging, Inc. Harvison and McInnis […]
LEAKESVILLE, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man sentenced to nearly 6 years in federal prison after sealed packages of cocaine found in vehicle

A Mississippi man was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. According to court documents, on October 8, 2021, Albert Joseph Jones, 32, of Biloxi, was stopped for a traffic violation by an agent with the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team (“SMMET”). Jones was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle. The vehicle was subsequently searched, resulting in the discovery of eighteen (18) heat-sealed packages of cocaine.
BILOXI, MS

