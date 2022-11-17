Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLOX
Bicyclist dies in Seaway Rd. crash
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A man is dead after a crash on Seaway Road Monday night. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer says 35-year-old Lester Wayne Luper died in the crash. Switzer says the incident happened around 7 p.m. on Seaway Road, about a quarter mile east of Three Rivers Road. He confirms Luper was riding a bicycle in the eastbound lane when a vehicle, also traveling east, struck him.
Do you know these rings? Mississippi investigators hope jewelry will lead to identity of remains found near Camp Shelby
Mississippi authorities hope someone can identify two rings that were found near the bones of an unidentified individual discovered near Camp Shelby south of Hattiesburg. The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office posted pictures of the two rings on social media. Deputies hope any information about the rings will help them...
WLOX
Gautier wreck leaves one person dead
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are investigating an early morning wreck in Gautier that left one person dead. Chief David Bever said police received the call around 6:45 a.m. and responded to the area of Shell Landing Boulevard to Westlane. Bever said the wreck involved one vehicle and temporarily closed the roadway Sunday morning.
Semmes business a ‘total loss’ in fire: Semmes Fire Rescue
SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — Gill’s Glass in Semmes was completely burnt down after the building caught fire Monday afternoon, according to Semmes Fire Rescue Department officials. Officials said three fire engines from Semmes responded to Gill’s Glass on Lott Road after receiving reports about a fire. Firefighters with SFRD found out that chemicals were involved […]
WDAM-TV
Brooklyn firefighter’s home damaged in Saturday fire
BROOKLYN, Miss. (WDAM) -A Brooklyn firefighter and his family saw their own home in flames in a devastating Saturday night fire. A post on the Forrest County Fire Service’s Facebook page said the family’s two oldest girls lost everything and that the rest of the home suffered smoke and water damage.
WDAM-TV
2-vehicle collision blocks U.S. 11 early Sunday morning
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-vehicle collision blocked U.S. 11 north for about two hours early Sunday morning. At about 1 a.m. Sunday, firefighters with the Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision in the 1900 block of US 11. Upon arrival, firefighters found...
Tow truck procession planned Saturday for Prichard murder victim
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Family and friends are remembering the life of a tow truck driver with a special procession later today. Lawrence Darby was shot and killed two weeks ago at St. Stephens Road Apartments. Police later arrested a 15-year-old in connection to the crime. He worked at Pits and Sons Towing in Saraland. […]
Man arrested for manslaughter, stealing cars extradited to Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man accused of breaking into a car dealership and a fatal crash who was arrested in Mississippi was extradited back to Mobile Friday. Wyatt Newburn, 26, is accused by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office of breaking into D. Wallace Auto Sales and stealing six vehicles from the lot. The sheriff’s […]
WLOX
Gulfport PD searching for Wells Fargo bank robbery suspect
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police Department is currently on the lookout for a bank robbery suspect. According to a press release, witnesses tell police that a white male entered the Wells Fargo bank on Courthouse Road with a gun and demanded money. The suspect fled the scene before police could arrive.
WLOX
TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck blocking lanes of Seaway Road in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Officials are working a multi-vehicle wreck in Gulfport Wednesday night. Details are limited, but at the time of this report, westbound and eastbound lanes of Seaway Road are shut down. Please use an alternate route when traveling in the area. Want more WLOX news in your...
wxxv25.com
Bank robbery reported on Courthouse Road
Today at around 11:50 AM, the Gulfport Police Department responded to Courthouse Road for a report of a bank robbery. When they arrived, officers spoke to witnesses who said a white male entered the bank and took out what looked like a gun. The man then demanded money and fled...
WLOX
Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in connection to fatal Gulfport shooting
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a Gulfport fatal shooting. Royce Alexander Barthelemy is wanted on a murder warrant. He is described as a 28-year-old black man roughly 6 feet tall and weighing 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Police...
WALA-TV FOX10
Causey Middle School teacher injured trying to break up fight, officials say
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A female teacher was injured trying to break up a fight Friday at Causey Middle School, according to the Mobile County Public School System. One of the children involved in the fight was taken to Strickland Youth Center, according to the Mobile Police Department. The teacher...
wxxv25.com
Vancleave woman dies in fiery crash in Jackson County
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fiery single-car crash that killed a woman on Saturday. Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr., identified the victim as Christina Osborn, 41, of Vancleave. Deputies responded to the 7000 block of Old Fort Bayou Road on Saturday night, where a car was parked in...
Louisiana Police seize 50 bottles of Promethazine syrup, estimated at over $47K in street value
Lafayette Police arrested a man after seizing 50 bottles of Promethazine syrup.
utv44.com
Mobile woman stabs boyfriend in car while driving down I-10
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A Mobile woman is charged with aggravated assault after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend during an argument in their vehicle on I-10 in Mississippi. 35-year-old Anna Chapman was charged with one count of aggravated assault and domestic violence. Hancock County Deputies say it happened around 2:00...
WLOX
Person arrested in connection to fatal Gulfport shooting
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport woman has been arrested in connection to a Tuesday fatal shooting. Renee Patricie Barthelemy, 44, was arrested on a charge of hindering prosecution. Gulfport Police responded to a report of a homicide at a townhouse on 29th Street to a report of a homicide...
Leakesville business named Mississippi Logger of the Year
LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (WKRG) – A Leakesville logging business was named the 2022 Outstanding Logger of the Year by the Mississippi Forestry Association (MFA). At MFA’s Annual Meeting, David Harvison and Randy McInnis were presented with a handmade wooden log truck and monogrammed jackets as the owners of Timberline Trucking, Inc./D&R Logging, Inc. Harvison and McInnis […]
WLOX
Hundreds of Jackson County residents line streets for free holiday meals
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - With Thanksgiving approaching next week, Feeding the Gulf Coast is working to distribute nearly 200,000 pounds of food to more than 7,000 families in our community. On Wednesday, the nonprofit teamed up with Jackson County groups to provide two drive-through giveaways in Moss Point. Traffic was...
Mississippi man sentenced to nearly 6 years in federal prison after sealed packages of cocaine found in vehicle
A Mississippi man was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. According to court documents, on October 8, 2021, Albert Joseph Jones, 32, of Biloxi, was stopped for a traffic violation by an agent with the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team (“SMMET”). Jones was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle. The vehicle was subsequently searched, resulting in the discovery of eighteen (18) heat-sealed packages of cocaine.
Comments / 0