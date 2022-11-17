ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha County, WI

Shalom Wildlife tiger cubs die in pond accident, staff says

WEST BEND, Wis. - Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, Nov. 19 announced the deaths of two tiger cubs that were just born in August. In a Facebook post, Shalom said staff arrived around 7 a.m. to find the cubs' mother, Ginger, "moaning" the way she did after an adult tiger, Goliath, died earlier this year.
Child dies after being pulled from burning apartment

MILWAUKEE — A 4-year-old boy pulled from the second floor of a burning apartment building Sunday afternoon has died, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office. Firefighters found the child, paramedics began performing life-saving measures and then rushed the boy to Children's Wisconsin, where he died. The fire...
Brookfield house fire near Sleepy Hollow and Burleigh, no injuries

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield Fire Department responded to a house fire near Sleepy Hollow and Burleigh on Sunday, Nov. 20. Officials received a 911 call reporting a fire. Firefighters said the fire happened around 6:30 a.m. Fire units arrived and encountered a fire on the second floor of a two-story,...
13 agencies respond to barn fire in Ozaukee County

November 19, 2022 -Town of Portt Washington, WI – Fire crews from 13 agencies battled frigid temperatures at a barn fire Friday night in neighboring Ozaukee County. This eveing (11/18) the Port Washington Fire/Rescue requested MABAS BOX 4-12 to the SECOND ALARM level for a structure fire at 3741 River Lane in the Town of Port Washington.
Oak Creek Lake Vista Pavilion vandalism; 3 sought

OAK CREEK, Wis. - The Oak Creek Police Department needs your help identifying the individuals who damaged the bathrooms at Lake Vista Pavilion. Officials said one individual was white, between the ages of 16 and 20. The second and third people were white, between the ages of 16-20. Officials said...
Man opens fire inside Menomonee Falls pub, police say

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — A Menomonee Falls man has been arrested, accused of opening fire inside a bar over the weekend. Prosecutors charged 22-year-old Dylan Breidenbach with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and having a gun while intoxicated. Police said employees of Sal's Pub and Grill escorted Breidenbach out for...
Pleasant Prairie rollover crash; 2 children seriously injured

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - Pleasant Prairie Police Department responded to an accident involving two vehicles near Springbrook and Highway 31 that sent two children to the hospital on Friday, Nov. 18. Police said the accident happened around 8:30 p.m. After arriving on the scene, officers extricated two children from one...
Westside Madison home evacuated for carbon monoxide alarm

MADISON, Wis. — The residents of a home on Madison’s west side were forced to evacuate early Saturday after a carbon monoxide alarm was activated. Madison Fire Department crews were called to the 7300 block of Whitacre Road just after 2 a.m. The residents of the two-story home had already evacuated and no injuries were reported. Carbon monoxide readings in...
CUTE: Red panda sees snow for first time

MILWAUKEE (Gray News/TMX) - A red panda is seeing its first snow while at a zoo in Milwaukee. The Milwaukee County Zoo shared a video of a red panda named Cinder discovering snow for the first time. Officials with the zoo said red pandas have a thick double layer of...
Officials say cause of Janesville fire is unknown

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville Fire and Police Units investigated a fire at a home, but did not determine what caused it. Fire officials were dispatched to the 1500 block of Bennett Street around 10:30 p.m. on Friday. They say fire could be seen from the outside. When firefighters arrived...
