Related
53 dogs that survived a plane crash are now up for adoption
All three people and all 53 dogs on the plane survived, although there were some minor injuries among both groups of mammals. The flight was bringing rescue dogs from New Orleans to Milwaukee.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shalom Wildlife tiger cubs die in pond accident, staff says
WEST BEND, Wis. - Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, Nov. 19 announced the deaths of two tiger cubs that were just born in August. In a Facebook post, Shalom said staff arrived around 7 a.m. to find the cubs' mother, Ginger, "moaning" the way she did after an adult tiger, Goliath, died earlier this year.
WISN
Child dies after being pulled from burning apartment
MILWAUKEE — A 4-year-old boy pulled from the second floor of a burning apartment building Sunday afternoon has died, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office. Firefighters found the child, paramedics began performing life-saving measures and then rushed the boy to Children's Wisconsin, where he died. The fire...
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin boy has first buck stolen, suspects later identified and charged
(WFRV) – A young man in Wisconsin got his buck back after it was reportedly stolen right off the property. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about an incident where the suspects in a theft of a buck were charged. Authorities said that the original post from the family got over 4,500 shares.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield house fire near Sleepy Hollow and Burleigh, no injuries
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield Fire Department responded to a house fire near Sleepy Hollow and Burleigh on Sunday, Nov. 20. Officials received a 911 call reporting a fire. Firefighters said the fire happened around 6:30 a.m. Fire units arrived and encountered a fire on the second floor of a two-story,...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
13 agencies respond to barn fire in Ozaukee County
November 19, 2022 -Town of Portt Washington, WI – Fire crews from 13 agencies battled frigid temperatures at a barn fire Friday night in neighboring Ozaukee County. This eveing (11/18) the Port Washington Fire/Rescue requested MABAS BOX 4-12 to the SECOND ALARM level for a structure fire at 3741 River Lane in the Town of Port Washington.
Janesville family left without a home after fire
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A Janesville family has been left without a home after theirs went up in flames Friday night. Janesville Fire and Police responded to a house in the 1500 block of Bennett Street around 10:28 p.m., according to the fire department. They arrived to find fire and smoke showing from the outside […]
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Oak Creek Lake Vista Pavilion vandalism; 3 sought
OAK CREEK, Wis. - The Oak Creek Police Department needs your help identifying the individuals who damaged the bathrooms at Lake Vista Pavilion. Officials said one individual was white, between the ages of 16 and 20. The second and third people were white, between the ages of 16-20. Officials said...
WISN
Man opens fire inside Menomonee Falls pub, police say
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — A Menomonee Falls man has been arrested, accused of opening fire inside a bar over the weekend. Prosecutors charged 22-year-old Dylan Breidenbach with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and having a gun while intoxicated. Police said employees of Sal's Pub and Grill escorted Breidenbach out for...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pleasant Prairie rollover crash; 2 children seriously injured
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - Pleasant Prairie Police Department responded to an accident involving two vehicles near Springbrook and Highway 31 that sent two children to the hospital on Friday, Nov. 18. Police said the accident happened around 8:30 p.m. After arriving on the scene, officers extricated two children from one...
Westside Madison home evacuated for carbon monoxide alarm
MADISON, Wis. — The residents of a home on Madison’s west side were forced to evacuate early Saturday after a carbon monoxide alarm was activated. Madison Fire Department crews were called to the 7300 block of Whitacre Road just after 2 a.m. The residents of the two-story home had already evacuated and no injuries were reported. Carbon monoxide readings in...
WBAY Green Bay
CUTE: Red panda sees snow for first time
MILWAUKEE (Gray News/TMX) - A red panda is seeing its first snow while at a zoo in Milwaukee. The Milwaukee County Zoo shared a video of a red panda named Cinder discovering snow for the first time. Officials with the zoo said red pandas have a thick double layer of...
Beltline clear between John Nolen Drive, Rimrock Road after car fire
UPDATE: Traffic on the Beltline has resumed normally and the scene was cleared. MADISON, Wis. — The eastbound Beltline is blocked between John Nolen Drive and Rimrock Road due to a car fire. Dane County dispatchers said the fire was reported just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Madison Fire Department crews were sent to the scene. The fire is causing traffic...
nbc15.com
Officials say cause of Janesville fire is unknown
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville Fire and Police Units investigated a fire at a home, but did not determine what caused it. Fire officials were dispatched to the 1500 block of Bennett Street around 10:30 p.m. on Friday. They say fire could be seen from the outside. When firefighters arrived...
Midwestern airport announces return of popular coat check service for passengers headed to warmer weather
Listen up, Wisconsin! If you’re looking to catch a flight this winter to escape to a warmer destination like Florida or California, you have one less piece of luggage to pack.
wearegreenbay.com
Two arrested in Wisconsin after firearm thrown from vehicle during pursuit, drones & K9 utilized
KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in southern Wisconsin arrested two men after a firearm was thrown from a vehicle during a pursuit, resulting in several felony charges being filed. According to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were attempting to stop a vehicle on Thursday for a traffic violation...
nbc15.com
After losing their son in a fire, a Plymouth family continues to advocate for fire safety
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s been fifteen years since a Plymouth family lost their son in a two-story house fire. His family and the Madison Fire Department are asking everyone to be vigilant when it comes to checking their smoke alarms. On a snowy Sunday in 2007, UW-La Crosse...
CBS 58
'I was losing life': Burlington woman describes surviving vicious attack
BURLINGTON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Burlington woman told us she thought she was going to be killed when she was randomly attacked last week outside her home. Her attacker is in custody while she recovers at home. Burlington police said the attack was an isolated incident and there is...
wearegreenbay.com
Governor Evers orders U.S., Wisconsin flags to fly half-staff in remembrance of Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy
(WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers signed an executive order for the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on November 21 in recognition of the first anniversary of the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy. The executive order is in remembrance of...
Aurora Health Care facilities return to limited visitors as flu cases spike
Aurora Health Care announced its visiting guidelines have been updated to a limited-visitor policy across all facilities, effective Monday.
