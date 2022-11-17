Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersWest Bend, WI
Darrell Brooks receives sentenceThe Modern TimesWaukesha, WI
Waukesha Christmas Parade Killer, Darrell Brooks, Is Going To Prison For LifeJason MortonWaukesha, WI
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
Families in Wisconsin would get hundreds every month in new proposalR.A. HeimWisconsin State
Related
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin boy has first buck stolen, suspects later identified and charged
(WFRV) – A young man in Wisconsin got his buck back after it was reportedly stolen right off the property. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about an incident where the suspects in a theft of a buck were charged. Authorities said that the original post from the family got over 4,500 shares.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shot fired inside Menomonee Falls' Sal's, man arrested
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - A Menomonee Falls man was arrested after police said he fired a shot inside Sal's Pub and Grill on Appleton Avenue Sunday morning, Nov. 20. According to police, the man, identified as Dylan Breidenbach, had been harassing customers earlier that evening and was asked to leave before being escorted out.
voiceofalexandria.com
Muskego man arrested after having nephew say he was driving in crash, Grant County authorities say
A Muskego man was arrested after having his nephew tell authorities he was the driver during a crash Friday morning, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported. At about 7:45 a.m. on Friday, a passerby reported a one-vehicle crash on Highway 133 west of Blue River Road in Muscoda Township. The crashed vehicle and trailer it was hauling were abandoned and a tow truck was contacted to remove them, Sheriff Nate Dreckman said in a statement.
wearegreenbay.com
Two arrested in Wisconsin after firearm thrown from vehicle during pursuit, drones & K9 utilized
KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in southern Wisconsin arrested two men after a firearm was thrown from a vehicle during a pursuit, resulting in several felony charges being filed. According to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were attempting to stop a vehicle on Thursday for a traffic violation...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
37th and Burleigh stabbing; man in stable condition, woman arrested
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a stabbing occurred on Monday, Nov. 21 near 37th and Burleigh. It happened at approximately 1:33 a.m. Police say during a domestic dispute, the suspect stabbed the victim. The victim, a 29-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. He is in stable condition.
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in deer theft
PORTAGE, Wis. — Law enforcement in Columbia County recovered a stolen deer Sunday, thanks to some help from Facebook users. It all started on Saturday. A woman posted that her son had shot his first buck while hunting on property off Highway O between Portage and Wisconsin Dells. However, someone stole the animal from the property. That’s when officers with...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Car crashes into Milwaukee building, catches fire; driver dead
MILWAUKEE – Milwaukee police said one person is dead after their car crashed into a building and caught fire Friday night, Nov. 18. Intense fire and smoke filled the air near 2nd and Maple just before 9 pm Darryl Carter was just a block away, but said you could see the large hole in the building for miles.
WISN
Milwaukee neighborhood covered in demolition dust
MILWAUKEE — Demolition is ongoing at the iconic former Froedtert malt silos in West Milwaukee, but nearby residents say the work of the wrecking ball is leaving them under a cloud of dust. "I got the stuff right in my eyes. My eyes were all full of this grit,"...
dallasexpress.com
Life Sentence for Waukesha Christmas Parade Attacker
Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow sentenced a man to life in prison with no chance of release on November 16 for allegedly purposefully driving through a Christmas parade, killing six and injuring more. Darrell Brooks, 40, was convicted last month for driving his red Ford Escape through a Christmas...
Waukesha business prepares float for 2022 Christmas Parade
It's the first time the local business will participate in the parade instead of just being spectators.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield house fire near Sleepy Hollow and Burleigh, no injuries
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield Fire Department responded to a house fire near Sleepy Hollow and Burleigh on Sunday, Nov. 20. Officials received a 911 call reporting a fire. Firefighters said the fire happened around 6:30 a.m. Fire units arrived and encountered a fire on the second floor of a two-story,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Baby pulled from Milwaukee fire, rushed to Children's
MILWAUKEE - A baby was pulled from a Milwaukee house fire and rushed to Children's Wisconsin Sunday afternoon, Nov. 20. It happened at a home near 84th and Mill. Milwaukee fire officials said the baby was rescued from the second floor. The cause of the fire is under investigation. It's...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Purse stolen from Menomonee Falls Woodman's parking lot, man sought
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are seeking help in identifying and locating a suspect who allegedly stole a purse from Woodman's Food Market on Thursday, Nov. 17. Police said the suspect stole a purse that contained several personal identification documents from a car at Woodman's Food Market in...
wearegreenbay.com
Deputies arrest 3 in central Wisconsin on numerous drug charges, search warrant finds roughly $8k worth of narcotics
QUINCY, Wis. (WFRV) – A search warrant conducted by deputies in central Wisconsin led to the seizure of multiple drugs totaling roughly $8,000 in street value, and three arrests. According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, deputies reportedly found methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, and THC at the residence, as well...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Slinger PD and FD respond to stove fire | By Lt. Cashin
November 19, 2022 – Slinger, WI – On November 19, 2022, at 9:56 a.m. Slinger Police and Fire were dispatched to the 700 block of Slinger Road for a stove fire. Upon arrival of police officers, the stove was found be actively on fire with flames showing and the home was filling with smoke.
‘Boots’ Caused Car to Crash Into Building in Wisconsin Town
A pair of boots a woman was wearing in Middleton, Wi caused her to crash her car into a building. NBC15. A car crashed into Le Nails Salon on University Avenue in Middleton, WI at 2pm on Tuesday. There was one employee of the nail salon that was injured with the vehicle crashed into the building, she was transported to a local hospital.
wearegreenbay.com
Crash caused by slippery conditions kills two in central Wisconsin
LOWVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people are dead after the driver lost control of their vehicle during slippery conditions in central Wisconsin. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, at around 6:30 p.m. on November 17, dispatch received a call about a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of CTH B and Hagan Road in the town of Lowville.
discoverhometown.com
Hartford (WI) Police Blotter
The following information was provided by the Hartford (WI) Police Department. • Hartford diispatchers received report on Oct. 31 of a porch pirate in which an individual took a package from a doorstep, opened it, took the contents, and discarded the packaging. The subject was located walking northbound on Main Street and was identified as a 36- year-old Mellen (WI) male. He was arrested and issued a municipal citation for theft.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 2-alarm apartment fire, 'many' displaced
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee firefighters responded to a fire at an apartment near 68th and Fairview Sunday afternoon, Nov. 20. Fire officials said this was a two-alarm fire with "entrapments." The Wauwatosa Fire Department and West Allis Fire Department assisted. The cause is under investigation. Officials with the American Red Cross...
Janesville family left without a home after fire
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A Janesville family has been left without a home after theirs went up in flames Friday night. Janesville Fire and Police responded to a house in the 1500 block of Bennett Street around 10:28 p.m., according to the fire department. They arrived to find fire and smoke showing from the outside […]
Comments / 1