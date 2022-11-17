Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?Ash JurbergAustin, TX
Costco Announces New Store in Kyle, TexasBryan DijkhuizenKyle, TX
FOX Sports
Vikings' glaring weakness exposed in blowout loss to Cowboys
Through the first 10 weeks of the season, the Minnesota Vikings cruised to an 8-1 record behind one of the most complete teams the franchise has seen in recent memory. Armed with a fresh new regime that was well-suited to the Vikings' personnel and a few schedule breaks that went their way, it seemed to be smooth sailing on the Nordic seas.
FOX Sports
College football rankings: Ohio State, Michigan avoid upsets, set stage for battle
1. Georgia (11-0) Defeated Kentucky, 16-6 The Georgia defense held the Wildcats scoreless for three quarters and held up late as UK tried to mount a late surge. The Bulldogs have just one game left before their date with LSU in the SEC Championship as they continue their quest to defend their national title and complete their first undefeated season since 1980.
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 13: 3 reasons to bet on Ohio State to beat Michigan
It's rivalry week in college football, and no game looms larger in both history and present-day importance than No. 3 Michigan at No. 2 Ohio State. The two will face off in the 118th edition of "The Game" at noon ET Saturday on FOX and the FOX Sports App. Both...
FOX Sports
Heisman Watch: Caleb Williams makes statement in Week 12
USC quarterback Caleb Williams shined bright on the biggest stage of his young college career Saturday night. Going up against in-state rival UCLA with a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game on the line, Williams put on a passing clinic in front of nearly 90,000 fans at the Rose Bowl. The Trojans' superstar QB completed 32 of 43 passes for 470 yards and two touchdowns in a memorable 48-45 victory over the Bruins.
FOX Sports
USC leapfrogs LSU in Joel Klatt's top 10 rankings
Week 12 of the college football season featured a handful of close games featuring top-10 teams. The top four ranked teams in the nation — Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU — won by a combined 16 points Saturday. Georgia looked far from dominant in a 16-6 win...
FOX Sports
Virginia rises, Michigan State enters while Kentucky drops in AP Top 25
Virginia had the difficult task of playing two ranked teams while grieving a tragedy that shook the Cavaliers and the rest of their campus. Playing a week after three football players were shot to death on a bus, Virginia won the Continental Tire Main Event in Las Vegas over No. 16 Illinois after taking down No. 7 Baylor. The wins vaulted the Cavaliers from No. 16 to fifth in The Associated Press Top 25 released Monday.
FOX Sports
Bears QB Fields has X-rays on left shoulder following loss
ATLANTA (AP) — Quarterback Justin Fields hurt his left shoulder on the final series in Chicago's 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, leaving his status uncertain for the Bears' next game. Fields had X-rays on the shoulder before opening his postgame news conference by saying “I'm hurting...
FOX Sports
Mertz's late sneak for TD pushes Badgers past Nebraska 15-14
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Graham Mertz scored on a 2-yard quarterback sneak with 35 seconds left to complete Wisconsin's comeback from an 11-point deficit entering the fourth quarter, and the Badgers beat Nebraska 15-14 Saturday for their ninth straight win in the series. The Badgers earned their grinding victory...
FOX Sports
College basketball holiday tournaments viewer's guide: What we're watching
With the World Cup underway, college football's regular season nearing its climax, and the NFL in full swing, this week is a cornucopia of sports goodness. But that's not all — college basketball also presents a feast of fun on the hardwood, with a host of holiday tournaments featuring some of the top programs in the nation.
FOX Sports
Northern Colorado parts ways with head coach Ed McCaffrey
GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Northern Colorado announced that head coach Ed McCaffrey won't return after two seasons that saw the Bears go 6-16. A national search begins immediately, the school said Monday. "This is never an easy decision,” director of athletics Darren Dunn said in a statement. “We appreciate...
FOX Sports
Vols' nightmare: Star QB Hendon Hooker injured in blowout loss to South Carolina
No. 5 endured a 63-38 blowout loss to South Carolina on Saturday night, certainly ending the Vols' playoff hopes. But on top of that, the Vols also lost to quarterback Hendon Hooker to an injured leg while running in the fourth quarter. The senior came into the game as a...
FOX Sports
USC moves into top 5 in AP poll for first time since 2017
Southern California moved into the top five of The Associated Press college football poll Sunday for the first time in five years. Georgia received 62 of the 63 first-place votes in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank as the top four teams held their places after playing varying degrees of close games Saturday.
FOX Sports
C.J. Stroud had a vision of greatness, and a mother to be 'that constant'
Long before he was a Heisman-contending quarterback at Ohio State, back when he was just a child in his very first year playing football, C.J. Stroud got a ride home one night from his head coach. His mother, Kim, met the car as it pulled up, exchanging pleasantries with the coach. Then he dropped a surprise on her.
FOX Sports
College basketball power rankings: Kentucky yet to look like a contender
The heavyweight showdowns really revved up this past week in college basketball, and the beautiful thing about that is it only gets better with a jam-packed slate for Thanksgiving week. Between the Phil Knight Invitational, the Maui Invitational, and the Battle 4 Atlantis alone, there's no shortage of potential big-time showdowns that will allow us to get a better gauge of where teams stand.
NCAA awards Final Four to Las Vegas for first time
The Final Four is headed for the first time to Las Vegas, where wagering on the NCAA Tournament has long been a staple of March Madness revelry, after the NCAA awarded the men’s national semifinals and championship game to Allegiant Stadium for the 2027-28 season. The NCAA also announced...
FOX Sports
College football Week 12 top plays: TCU-Baylor; Blake Corum update
Week 12 of the college football season features several exciting matchups, and we've got you covered from start to finish for all the big games underway Saturday. A pair of playoff hopefuls kick off the slate by trying to fend off solid unranked opponents. No. 4 TCU travels to Baylor while aiming to stay unbeaten. In the Big Ten, No. 3 Michigan tries to keep its focus on Illinois on Saturday before taking on its big rival next week.
FOX Sports
No. 4 Texas beats N. Arizona 73-48 in Rio Grande Valley
EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Marcus Carr scored 17 points and fourth-ranked Texas beat Northern Arizona 73-48 on Monday night in the first game the Longhorns have ever played in the Rio Grande Valley in far South Texas. “Maybe as important as the game tonight was bringing Texas and our...
FOX Sports
Heupel declines to address what kept Banks out of Vols' loss
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee coach Josh Heupel declined Monday to address what kept linebacker Jeremy Banks out of the Volunteers' loss at South Carolina. “We anticipate Jeremy being with us here this week. And as far as what transpired and those type of things, at the end of the day he was not available,” Heupel said when asked if the Banks had been involved in an altercation with a teammate that led to him being disciplined.
FOX Sports
McClellan has career day, No. 8 Bama tops Austin Peay 34-0
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Jase McClellan rushed for a career-high 156 yards and two touchdowns and Jermaine Burton caught a pair of scoring passes from Bryce Young during No. 8 Alabama's 34-0 win over Austin Peay on Saturday. The Crimson Tide (9-2, No. 8 CFP) took awhile to get...
FOX Sports
What Kyle Pitts' MCL injury means for him and the Falcons
The Falcons' win over the Bears on Sunday has also come with a significant loss, as Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Pitts sustained a knee injury that could end his season. Pitts, 22, left Sunday's game in the third quarter after taking a hit just above his knee from Bears safety Eddie Jackson on a catch across the middle. He did not return, and Falcons coach Arthur Smith said Monday that he was "out in the short term." NFL Network reported that Pitts tore the medial collateral ligament in his knee, an injury that typically requires at least six weeks to recover, and the Falcons have seven weeks remaining in the regular season. Pitts is seeking a second opinion before deciding on whether to undergo surgery on his knee. The Falcons placed Pitts on injured reserve Monday afternoon, so he'll miss at least four games.
