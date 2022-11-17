Read full article on original website
Bring Home The Galaxy: Retro Collection 4-LOM and Zuckuss from Hasbro
Revealed as part of the Star Wars #BringHomeTheGalaxy program, check out the the Star Wars Retro Collection 4-LOM and Zuckuss, inspired by Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. Chris is here with the figures in hand to give you a closer look! Available for pre-order exclusively on #Amazon beginning November 16th at 1:00pm ET!
New Star Wars prints via Dark Ink Art
Available via Dark Ink Art, three new pieces by Chris Dee (Following Orders) and Raymond Swanland (Conquering Shadow and Ghost in the Wind). Introducing the Power of the Galaxy STAR WARS collection, which features some of the most influential and impressive characters. Your Star Wars Power of the Galaxy set...
Culture Fly: Galaxy Box brings the cosmos to you
Check out the latest Galaxy Box from Culture Fly, bringing together for just $45.00 a freighter full of cool and unique products. In the latest box there’s money banks, notepads, pins, jackets, postcards and much more besides. f.
May The Toys Be With Us: The Force is Strong in Banbury
Collectors and Star Wars fans will be glad to hear that the ‘most impressive’ exhibition May the Toys Be With You has opened it’s latest residency at the Banbury Museum in Oxfordshire, UK. Chock full of those toys you sent to car boots as a kid and...
Denuo Novo: Rey quarterstaff costume accessory
£298.00 will get you this screen accurate Rey quarterstaff costume accessory, allowing you the opportunity to be the galaxy-saving scavenger from Jakku thanks to our friends at denuo Novo who are currently exhibiting at the winter edition of London Comic Con at Olympia. DENUO NOVO is proud to offer...
Star Wars: Revelations #1: The Eye of Webbish Bog, Vader and more
From writer Marc Guggenheim, wirth interior art by Salvador Larroca, Paco Medina and others wrapped in a cover by Phil Noto, this is Star Wars: Revelations, a one-shot that lands this coming Wednesday 23rd November. Star Wars: Revelations #1, a special one-shot, will chart a course for what’s ahead in...
Willow comes to the ReAction range
Writing over at Lucasfilm.com, Dan Brooks chats with ReActions Brian Flynn to discuss their new Willow line, including the road to bringing these much-loved characters to life. Lucasfilm.com: So how did the collaboration with Lucasfilm for the ReAction line come about?. Brian Flynn: Ironically enough, or maybe un-ironically enough, they...
Columbia: New The Clone Wars range drops out of hyperspace
From the team at Columbia comes their latest collection, a selection of jackets, parkas, pullovers and hats inspired by the heroes of The Clone Wars. This limited-quantity collection is inspired by Star Wars: The Clone Wars™ and built to take on the coldest planets in your galaxy. The collection incorporates Columbia’s award-winning proprietary technologies such Omni-Heat Infinity alongside rich design cues inspired by iconic characters from the animated series including Obi-Wan Kenobi™, Anakin Skywalker™, and Ahsoka Tano™ .
AFA 75 Double-Telescoping Obi-Wan Kenobi figure goes for $79,178
Record-breaking numbers were announced by the auction team at Hake’s as their AFA 75 Double-Telescoping @obiwankenobi figure went for an incredible $79,178, breaking the record for carded Kenobi figures. You know that old hermit who lives out by the Dune Sea? Well, he may be looking for better digs...
Comic Review: Doctor Aphra (2020) #26
As a Spark-possessed Doctor Aphra sought Ascendant tech aboard the ”Vermillion”, flagship of Crimson Dawn, the true Aphra found herself trapped within her own memories. In this mental prison, Aphra encountered Miril, the creator of the Spark Eternal. While the Spark acquired Miril’s Sith-killing Null Blade, Sana Starros...
Meet R6-SN0, the Disney Parks Holiday themed Droid Factory astromech for 2022
This year’s Disney Parks Holiday themed Droid Factory astromech, R6-SN0 is now available at Disney Parks and is also available on the ShopDisney ($14.99) and ShopDisney UK (£12.99) websites. Featuring a design inspired by a classic snowman, the bio on the card back reveals this white and yellow...
Light and Life: Star Wars: Yoda (2023) #1
From writer Cavan Scott, interior artist Nico Leon and cover artist Phil Noto comes the debiut issue of Star Wars: Yoda (2023), which sees the legendary Jedi Master headlining his very first series, 42 years after he first appeared in The Empire Strikes Back. The first issue of the 4-part mini series lands Wednesday 23rd November.
Film and TV Review: Star Wars: Andor Episode 11
Every time an episode of Star Wars: Andor lands, Fantha Tracks will be giving their responses, and here are our initial gut feelings, deep dives and thoughts on episode eleven of season one, ‘Daughter of Ferrix’. Beware of spoilerific elements in here. Ross Hollebon. The Narkina 5 prison...
Hot Toys: ARF Trooper and 501st Legion AT-RT Sixth Scale Figure Set
Availabler to pre-order for $435.00 and shipping October 2023 to March 2024, this is the ARF Trooper and 501st Legion AT-RT Sixth Scale Figure Set by Hot Toys, available via Sideshow Collectibles. While clone troopers were best deployed in large numbers, articulated battlefield armor such as the All Terrain Reconnaissance...
Celebrate Return of the Jedi with Star Wars: Jabba’s Palace #1
MARC GUGGENHEIM (W) • ALESSANDRO MIRACOLO (A) THE 40TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION OF RETURN OF THE JEDI BEGINS HERE!. Jabba’s palace is one of many places to find the vilest of scum and villainy relaxing, wet their whistles and indulge their vices…who would ever want that to end?
The Iger Sanction: Bob Iger returns to Disney on a two-year deal
Surprising – or perhaps not so surprising after recent actions and comments – news landed overnight as Bob Iger, two years since retiring in glory after a memorable and game-changing fifteen-year tenure as CEO of Disney, returns to the role to replace the outgoing Bob Chapek as the company continues to navigate very choppy financial waters.
