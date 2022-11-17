ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Ignite guard Scoot Henderson: 'If I keep working, I could be one of the best'

By Cody Taylor
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3arMZf_0jESKbYn00
Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images

Projected No. 2 pick Scoot Henderson continued a strong start with the NBA G League Ignite on Wednesday with his fourth 20-point game of the season in a win over the OKC Blue.

Henderson produced a season-high 27 points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals in the 110-95 victory. He went 12-of-20 from the field, including 3-of-5 from 3-point range, in 32 minutes of work as the Ignite improved to 2-4 on the season.

The 18-year-old scored 16 points alone in the fourth quarter to help the Ignite overcome a 10-point deficit and outscore the Blue by 20 points in the period. He made all seven of his shot attempts in the final frame.

Henderson explained his mindset throughout the contest.

First half was just focusing on defense, trying to get stops. Shots weren’t falling so I was trying to do my best to try to get the shots falling for the team and try to get some assists, try to get some rebounds, do whatever I can. Whatever I can do to get us in the game.

He once again showed why he is so highly touted in the contest. He was electric at times getting into the paint and either finishing at the rim or kicking it out to an open teammate. He also went to work often in the mid-range and had his 3-ball falling.

Henderson has scored at least 25 points four times this season and even dished out a season-high 16 assists on Nov. 12 versus the Santa Cruz Warriors. He has proven that he can impact games in a variety of ways, something that will likely continue all season long.

He described his game after facing the Blue.

High motor. I feel like I can play both sides of the ball. Obviously, I’m not perfect but I feel like I’m a great player and if I keep working, I could be one of the best.

With the Ignite set to play a full, 50-game schedule for the first time this season, scouts and executives will have plenty of opportunities to watch Henderson in action. He is certainly worth tuning in to watch given his overall skill set.

The Ignite return to action on Friday versus Salt Lake City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Stephen Curry hit an unbelievable shot and a Rockets assistant coach had the funniest reaction possible

The Warriors finally won their first road game of the season and the victory included yet another absolutely remarkable highlight from Stephen Curry. Curry hit a fadeaway 3-pointer that no one would even dare try in a video game unless their controller was somehow glitching out. But because he is who he is, the shot went in, and it was enough for him to hit the opposing crowd with his infamous “night night” celebration.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN: NBA exec believes only Giannis Antetokounmpo is 'definitively' better than Shai Gilgeous-Alexander this season

During the most recent ESPN’s The Hoop Collective podcast episode, Tim Bontemps revealed an interesting anecdote during their Shai Gilgeous-Alexander segment. When praising Gilgeous-Alexander, Bontemps revealed an NBA executive told him the only player who’s definitively been better than him this season is Giannis Antetokounmpo. You could argue...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

OKC Thunder news: Jaylin Williams assigned to G League's OKC Blue

The Oklahoma City Thunder announced on Tuesday that they have assigned rookie forward Jaylin Williams to the G League’s OKC Blue. Williams played for the Blue on Monday afternoon before being recalled back to the Thunder. It appears the franchise will likely follow a similar plan on Wednesday as the Blue play in the afternoon and the Thunder play at night.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ohio State and 2023 quarterback commit part ways

Ohio State has lost a commitment from 4-star 2023 quarterback commit Brock Glenn. Out of Memphis, Tennessee, Glenn committed to the Buckeyes in late July of this year. He pledged himself to Ohio State not long after he was offered a scholarship and seemed to jump at the chance to be a part of the development track record of Ryan Day and the program at the position.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dan Lanning once again throws shade at ESPN ‘College GameDay’ crew after win over Utah

It was only a couple of months ago that Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning professed his admiration for country music star Luke Combs, who was the only member of the ESPN ‘College GameDay’ crew that correctly picked Oregon to beat BYU early in the season. The shows analysts sided with the Cougars. Lanning made it known on social media after Oregon’s dominant win that he was aware of the lack of confidence the crew had in his team, and credited Combs for staying true. RelatedKickoff time for Oregon vs. Oregon State game announced Lanning threw similar shade on Sunday morning after the Ducks’ impressive upset win over No. 10 Utah, 20-17, on Saturday night. As you might have guessed, the GameDay crew picked unanimously in favor of the Utes. 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Q5wDox6RTc — Dan Lanning (@CoachDanLanning) November 20, 2022 With the uncertainty surrounding quarterback Bo Nix’s availability heading into this game, it’s not a shock that everyone picked against the Ducks, but Oregon was able to show a lot of heart and grit in their win on Saturday night. Let them know they were wrong, Dan. You earned it. List Notable quotes from Dan Lanning after Oregon's 20-17 win over Utah
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Anthony Black goes wild as Arkansas beats Louisville in Maui Invitational

Freshman guard Anthony Black scored a career-high 26 points and added six to help No. 9 Arkansas get past Louisville in the quarterfinals of the Maui Invitational on Monday, 80-54. The Razorbacks will play No. 10 Creighton at 7 p.m. CT on Tuesday. Creighton beat Texas Tech in the opening game of the tournament Monday, 76-65. Black, a 6-foot-7 point guard, had set the career high by halftime with 12 points. In the fourth game of his college career, he shot 9 of 11 from the floor. He had just 18 field-goal attempts in the previous three games. Ricky Council, a transfer from...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sooners land two major projections in favor of flipping 5-star Notre Dame commit Peyton Bowen

The Sooners needed to knock this weekend out of the park on and off the field, and it looks like they might have done both. The Sooners entertained a heavy amount of four and five-star talents during their Bedlam win over Oklahoma State. There was no shortage of star power in Norman, and one of those rising stars was five-star safety Peyton Bowen.
NORMAN, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texas A&M offensive lineman PJ Williams charged with marijuana possession

Texas A&M freshman Offensive lineman PJ Williams was reportedly arrested on Saturday, November 19th for possession of marijuana, for the amount of four to five ounces. Williams was booked into the Brazos County Jail on Sunday, November 20, and has since remained there as the bond was set to $5,000 according to the Brazos County records. As of right now, this is all the information we have, while more details are sure to come out later this week. PJ Williams has not had the warmest welcome so far in his first season with the Aggies, as he has been suspended along with three other players (Chris Marshall, Anthony Lucas, and Denver Harris) since the game South Carolina game on October 22nd. As one of the top recruits out of Dickinson High School in Dickinson, Texas, Williams was ranked as the 8th offensive tackle in the 2022 recruiting class and was 2022 Under Armour All-American. Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty List Head coach Jimbo Fishers' Press Conference after Aggie's defeat UMass List Players' Press conference after Aggie's defeat UMass
COLLEGE STATION, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kings vs. Grizzlies: Lineups, betting odds, injuries, TV info for Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Memphis Grizzlies (10-7) host the Sacramento Kings (9-6), and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place. The Grizzlies have lost three out of their last four games entering play on Tuesday. The group has been without Ja Morant (ankle) and Desmond Bane (toe) of late but could get their All-Star back sooner than expected. Morant was upgraded to questionable to play versus Sacramento.
MEMPHIS, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rockets rookies Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason learning to adapt quickly

HOUSTON — Most NBA veterans will tell you they make mistakes throughout a game, no matter how long they have been playing. They will also explain how they do not let missteps from one game carry over into the next, given a brutal NBA schedule filled with back-to-back games in multiple cities or perhaps with one rest day. Harping on gaffes or inefficient play could cause some players to slip into a slump leading to DNP-CDs (did not play, coaches decision).
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nets at 76ers: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info

The Brooklyn Nets play the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place. The Brooklyn Nets seem to have weathered their early season issues, sitting at an 8-9 record. The team just got star guard Kyrie Irving back, and playmaking forward Ben Simmons seems to be finally coming out of his shell, with an impressive three-game streak.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colorado women’s basketball week in review: Buffs open season 4-1

The women’s basketball team at the University of Colorado made a run to the NCAA Tournament last year and the Buffaloes have followed that up with a hot start to this season. Last year’s Pac-12 Sixth Player of the Year, Quay Miller, has been a major bright spot so far after receiving a promotion to the starting lineup. Miller was named the MVP of the preseason WNIT Tournament after a dominant performance in all three games. Frida Formann also was named to the WNIT All-Tournament team. Seeing this start out of the women’s team should provide another clear path to March. Here’s...
BOULDER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

174K+
Followers
233K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy