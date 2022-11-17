ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL

Historic Artemis I mission is just beginning its lunar journey

CNN — The third time's the charm and now, NASA's mega rocket has made history. The Artemis I mission launched on its journey to the moon Wednesday. Putting on a light show in the early morning skies over Cape Canaveral, Florida, the Space Launch System lifted the uncrewed Orion spacecraft up through the heavens.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy