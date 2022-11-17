Read full article on original website
Related
WRAL
Historic Artemis I mission is just beginning its lunar journey
CNN — The third time's the charm and now, NASA's mega rocket has made history. The Artemis I mission launched on its journey to the moon Wednesday. Putting on a light show in the early morning skies over Cape Canaveral, Florida, the Space Launch System lifted the uncrewed Orion spacecraft up through the heavens.
WRAL
NASA's Orion spacecraft makes its closest approach to the moon as part of Artemis mission
CNN — NASA's Orion spacecraft passed about 80 miles (130 kilometers) above the lunar surface in the early hours of Monday, a monumental moment in the mission designed to test the US space agency's ability to one day return astronauts to the moon. After its lunar flyby, the spacecraft...
Comments / 0