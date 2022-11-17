Season One of House of the Dragon has set the stage: War has all but arrived in the spin-off's first finale, and the battle lines between the Great Houses of Westeros are being drawn. Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) is dispatching calls for support from the seat of Dragonstone, while her brother Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney) is surely doing the same to shore up his own forces for the coming war that will ultimately become the Dance of the Dragons. After losing her son Lucerys (Elliot Grihault) in a bid to enlist the aid of Lord Borros Baratheon (Roger Evans), Rhaenyra's hope that her son Jacaerys/Jace (Harry Collett) can secure the support of Houses Arryn and Stark is even more crucial to the success of her Black faction. As the monarch squared away safely in the Crownlands, Aegon II will likely attempt to rally the soldiers of the Reach and the Westerlands to his side. This is especially true for the Reach, who count House Hightower as one of their most powerful houses, and Aegon possesses Hightower blood by way of his mother Dowager Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and his grandfather, Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans). House Lannister, ever angling for a way to improve their prestige, may likely line up behind the young king along with the bannermen of the Westerlands.

