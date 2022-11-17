Read full article on original website
‘Andor’s Tony Gilroy Explains the Luthen / Cantwell-Class Arrestor Cruiser Action Set Piece and How They Did It [Exclusive]
While Andor has had no shortage of impressive action sequences—like the insane warehouse sequence in Episode 3 and the epic prison break on Narkina 5—the penultimate episode of Tony Gilroy's critically acclaimed series delivered an unexpected aerial delight in the form of Luthen Rael's (Stellan Skarsgård) haulcroft. Ahead of the Season 2 finale, Collider's own Steve Weintraub had the opportunity to chat with Gilroy about the series and more specifically how it was decided that Luthen's little haulcraft would go up against a Cantwell-class Arrestor Cruiser, which is no easy feat.
'Inside Job' Cast and Character Guide
Inside Job is back on Netflix with the second part of their first series. An animated workplace comedy unlike anything you’ve seen before, Inside Job takes place in the super top-secret and ultra-elusive shadow government organization Cognito Inc. Their mission? Hide some of the universe’s biggest conspiracies and keep the world intact. With unique colleagues like a human-dolphin hybrid and a walking, talking mushroom, things are far from boring at the office.
When Will ‘Andor’ Season 2 Be Released?
It's hard to believe that the first season of Andor is coming to a close this week. With its 12-episode Season 1, Tony Gilroy's Rogue One prequel series has completely rewritten what Star Wars is capable of doing, not just in terms of television, but in terms of storytelling as a whole. With the finale on the horizon, Collider's own Steve Weintraub sat down to chat with Gilroy about the series, and naturally, he asked the most pressing question of all. When can fans expect Season 2?
'Andor's B2EMO and How Droids Deal With the Passage of Time
Ever since his first appearance in Andor, B2EMO (voiced by Dave Chapman) has won our hearts. Our new favorite droid is fiercely loyal to his family, is honest when giving advice and is not afraid of voicing his feelings — proving that one can never actually be too emo (sorry, I just had to). In the show's latest episode, "Daughter of Ferrix", he nearly made us all cry with the way he is dealing with Maarva Andor's (Fiona Shaw) death, exactly like a young child would. Which raised the inevitable question: how do droids deal with the inevitable death of those around them?
'A Friend of the Family: True Evil' Trailer Explores Story Behind Peacock Series
If you’ve been hooked on Peacock’s dramatized series, A Friend of the Family, and want to separate the truth from the fiction, the streamer has you covered via a companion documentary titled A Friend of the Family: True Evil. In a trailer released today, Peacock pulls back the curtain and gives audiences an all-access pass to the family at the center of it all: the Brobergs.
‘Strange World’ Cast & Character Guide: Who's Who in Disney's New Adventure
Traveling past space and time to a mysterious world, beyond what is possible and into a living world of connected plants and organisms known as Avalonia, where fungi the size of mountains walk across gullys, schools of stingray-like creatures swim through the air, land squids roam the oddly squishy plains and the legendary Clade family travel in their trusty submarine-like airship in search of something of great importance. In Strange World, the Clade family, whose differences often get in the way, must overcome their struggles in order to take on their most crucial mission yet. With such different characters, the film has enlisted a legendary cast to bring the family, and the various critters, to life. We’ve explored uncharted lands to bring you this list of who's who in the upcoming, epic, animated adventure.
Unanswered Questions We Have After '1899' Season 1
Editor's note: The below contains major spoilers for 1899. Showrunners Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar have a knack for creating mind-bending stories that explore the limit of human comprehension, and 1899 is no different. The series, streaming now on Netflix, follows the passengers of the Kerberos, a ship that leaves Europe to cross the ocean and get more than one thousand people to New York. However, as episodes go by, we learn the Kerberos is not a regular ship, and all its passengers are part of some bizarre experiment. As if this wasn’t intriguing enough, we soon discover there is no ship, and everything is part of a computer simulation.
From 'Guardians of the Galaxy' to 'The Suicide Squad', Every Movie By New DC Boss James Gunn Ranked
James Gunn has swiftly become one of the most recognizable names in Hollywood. Wearing multiple hats as a director, writer, and producer, Gunn has significantly helped shape the cinematic works of powerhouse companies Marvel and DC. With the recent news that Gunn has been appointed co-CEO of the DCU, he will be a key driving force behind shaping the brand's identity on screen.
'The Walking Dead' Series Finale Ending Explained: We’re the Ones Who Live
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the series finale of The Walking Dead. In its final episode, “Rest In Peace,” the long-running story that is The Walking Dead attempted to meaningfully bring to a close how it had been transforming its universe. No, I’m not referring to how the walkers themselves were beginning to evolve. Rather, it was about how it had been trying to create some sort of narrative fulfillment and deeper thematic meaning that had been largely absent from the show as of late. When it began more than a decade ago, it was interested in exploring what is lost when the world as we know it collapses. The tragedy came in not just how countless lives were lost, but in how those who survived began to descend into depravity. While it has become a bit of a joke to say it, “the walking dead” of the title referred to the humans just as much as it did the zombies.
Darren Aronofsky’s 'Limitless' Is Anything but an Ordinary NatGeo Documentary
Darren Aronofsky, one of the most unconventional directors of modern cinema acclaim, has returned to National Geographic with a full documentary series. While Aronofsky previously took the reins for an episode of One Strange Rock starring Will Smith, his newest venture, Limitless with Chris Hemsworth, proves just how adaptive his auteur sensibilities are when applied to Nat Geo's more rigid obedience to documentary filmmaking.
New 'Vikings: Valhalla' Season 2 Images Tease a Raucous and Violent Adventure
In anticipation of the upcoming season, Netflix has released the first images from Vikings: Valhalla Season 2. The images are visually striking, and are set against a dramatic Scandinavian background. The first-look at the new season gives viewers a small teaser of what to expect in the upcoming season, including both new and familiar faces, as well as plenty of drama and action, and already promise an exciting season filled with romance, battles, and axes.
Watch Lupita Nyong'o's Intense Underwater Training for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is finally out, and it is worth all the praise it’s getting and then some more. Director Ryan Coogler’s labor of love pays homage to actor Chadwick Boseman, gives fans hope for the future, and portrays another geo-political conflict brilliantly! And the cast of the movie has certainly given their all to bring his vision to life. In a new clip, actor Lupita Nyong’o is seen training for the underwater sequences for the movie, and it’s no small feat.
Are the Ironborn the Wildcard of 'House of the Dragon' Season 2?
Season One of House of the Dragon has set the stage: War has all but arrived in the spin-off's first finale, and the battle lines between the Great Houses of Westeros are being drawn. Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) is dispatching calls for support from the seat of Dragonstone, while her brother Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney) is surely doing the same to shore up his own forces for the coming war that will ultimately become the Dance of the Dragons. After losing her son Lucerys (Elliot Grihault) in a bid to enlist the aid of Lord Borros Baratheon (Roger Evans), Rhaenyra's hope that her son Jacaerys/Jace (Harry Collett) can secure the support of Houses Arryn and Stark is even more crucial to the success of her Black faction. As the monarch squared away safely in the Crownlands, Aegon II will likely attempt to rally the soldiers of the Reach and the Westerlands to his side. This is especially true for the Reach, who count House Hightower as one of their most powerful houses, and Aegon possesses Hightower blood by way of his mother Dowager Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and his grandfather, Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans). House Lannister, ever angling for a way to improve their prestige, may likely line up behind the young king along with the bannermen of the Westerlands.
'The Devil Conspiracy' Trailer Shows a Wicked Plot to Bring Back Lucifer [Exclusive]
A horrifically absurd plot is afoot in Nathan Frankowski and Ed Alan's new film The Devil Conspiracy. Samuel Goldwyn Films acquired the rights to the sci-fi horror flick which sees a biotech company develop the technology to clone the greatest minds and figures from throughout history with just the slightest bit of DNA. Behind the company, however, is a cabal of Satanists who wish to use their technology for wicked means. Collider has the exclusive trailer for the film showing the Archangel Michael coming to Earth to put a stop to their plot to resurrect Lucifer as the god of our world.
Nicholas Hoult on Robert Eggers' 'Nosferatu' and How He’s Looking Forward to Being Pushed as an Actor
Eight years ago, when he was promoting his career-changing horror film The Witch, acclaimed filmmaker Robert Eggers told Collider that he’s been “obsessed” with cinema classic Nosferatu ever since he was a kid and that even though “it really doesn’t objectively need to be done”, he wanted to make his version at some point. Now, that day is about to arrive, and the 1922 horror will get a new version with Max Max: Fury Road star Nicholas Hoult in the cast.
Jess Gonchor (‘White Noise’ production designer): The film’s pivotal 1980s supermarket was ‘the longest set I’ve ever worked on’ [Exclusive Video Interview]
“Rarely as production designers do you get a chance to work on something that you feel like you have a grasp on the visuals of it,” admits Oscar-nominated production designer Jess Gonchor (“True Grit,” “Hail, Caesar!”) about designing the genre-bending comedy/drama “White Noise.” For our recent webchat he adds, “we have to become experts in things in 12, 14 weeks that we have no right being an expert on. So I felt like I was very well versed and sort of grounded in what a small liberal arts school in somewhere America would be like. So I did a lot from...
Cassian Andor’s Rebellion Begins Where It Ends — On A Beach
You don't need to be intimately familiar with Star Wars to enjoy Andor — the show does an excellent job establishing its own world building. Star Wars is entrenched enough in our cultural mythology that most people know enough of the basics to follow what's going on, but Andor does assume you've watched Rogue One. The show is filled with callbacks (or foreshadowing, depending on how you look at it) to the movie in which its titular character (Diego Luna) first appeared. While Andor hasn't been shy about these references, it's most obvious and effecting allusion came in the final scene of Episode 11, "Daughter of Ferrix."
'Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin' Review: Adam Devine Revives a Franchise That Faded From the Spotlight
In keeping with the franchise's trend of using song lyrics as gags, I’ve got another confession to make: Pitch Perfect had completely lost me. It started out with a strong opening film back in 2012 that was light and fun, though didn’t really need to carry on beyond that. The second entry was serviceable, but largely forgettable. However, by the time we somehow got to a third film, all that could be explored with the now-graduated Bellas had been largely exhausted. Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, a spin-off television series centered around Adam Devine’s titular side character of Bumper Allen, sounds like it absolutely shouldn't work. Not only has he also graduated, but the story up until now had also seemed to largely run out of compelling comedic ideas of what to do with Bumper himself.
How to Watch 'Strange World' Starring Jake Gyllenhaal
Though the animation titan that is the Walt Disney Company has mostly been sticking to its roots with infectiously fun musicals such as Encanto (2021) and Frozen II (2019), the studio has also been exploring animated expeditions into more adventurous stories. Recently, there have been a wide variety of these non-musical adventures, including hit films like Raya and the Last Dragon (2021), Ralph Breaks the Internet (2018), and Zootopia (2016), just to name a few. But their next adventure seems to be taking a page out of some of Disney's most legendary exploratory films like Pixar's Up (2009) and the criminally underrated Atlantis: The Lost Empire (2001). Strange World (2022) reunites the duo behind the Academy Award-nominated Raya and the Last Dragon, directors Don Hall and Qui Nguyen, bringing with them an all-new adventure packed to the brim with exploration and excitement. The latest from Walt Disney Animation Studios follows the Clade family, more specifically the optimistic Ethan Clade (Jaboukie Young White), his overprotective father Searcher Clade (Jake Gyllenhaal), and Searcher's own estranged father Jaeger Clade (Dennis Quaid). The trio of would-be adventurers, along with Searcher's wife Meridian Clade (Gabrielle Union) and president Callisto Mal (Lucy Liu), stumbles upon an almost alien world, packed with environments and creatures unlike anything they've seen before.
From 'Chef' to 'Super': 10 Underrated Movies from MCU Directors
Over the past 14 years, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has grown into a massive multimedia media franchise that has brought together iconic Marvel superheroes into one shared universe. Beginning with 2008’s Iron Man, the MCU introduced audiences to beloved characters from Marvel Comics through individual films that would soon culminate in 2012’s The Avengers and beyond.
