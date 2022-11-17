Read full article on original website
New ‘Babylon’ Featurette Teases the "Depravity and Debauchery" of Early Hollywood
A new featurette for director Damien Chazelle’s upcoming epic Babylon highlights the “depravity and debauchery” of early Hollywood. In the two-minute video, titled "Welcome to Babylon" and shared by Paramount Pictures, Chazelle describes the film as “the biggest thing" that he has ever attempted. Babylon marks another leveling-up for the Oscar-winning filmmaker, who broke out with the intense drama Whiplash, and attained icon status with the musical La La Land.
'The Devil Conspiracy' Trailer Shows a Wicked Plot to Bring Back Lucifer [Exclusive]
A horrifically absurd plot is afoot in Nathan Frankowski and Ed Alan's new film The Devil Conspiracy. Samuel Goldwyn Films acquired the rights to the sci-fi horror flick which sees a biotech company develop the technology to clone the greatest minds and figures from throughout history with just the slightest bit of DNA. Behind the company, however, is a cabal of Satanists who wish to use their technology for wicked means. Collider has the exclusive trailer for the film showing the Archangel Michael coming to Earth to put a stop to their plot to resurrect Lucifer as the god of our world.
Are ‘Everything Everywhere’ and ‘TAR’ moving up in Oscar race after Indie Spirit nominations?
If you’re paying attention to the early awards season, it may be starting to look like the two leading Oscar contenders for Best Picture are “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “TAR.” The two films cleaned up in the nominations at the Gotham Awards and Spirit Awards, putting them at the forefront. But these early awards are strictly focused on lower-budget films and thus contenders like “The Fabelmans” weren’t eligible. So are these really becoming Oscar front-runners, or will they take a backseat when all-budget-inclusive awards and nominations are announced? SEE2023 Spirit Awards film nominations The wishy-washy answer is, it depends. This...
Doom Patrol Season 4 Trailer Warns: 'Immortus Is Real, and It's Coming'
Those singing, dancing were-butts were only the beginning. HBO Max has released the official trailer for Season 4 of Doom Patrol, offering an extended preview of what’s to come when the twisted DC series returns next month. “Something very big and very dangerous is headed our way,” Willoughby (Mark Sheppard) tells the Doom Patrol atop this new trailer. “Immortus is real, and it’s coming. We are wandering into the literal end of days as we speak.” We aren’t given a clear picture of Immortus in the trailer, but it’s worth noting that the centuries-old character of General Immortus was first introduced alongside the...
James Gunn Reveals Making 'Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special' Was "Easy" Compared to 'Vol. 3'
James Gunn is on something of a farewell tour at Marvel. The new co-CEO and co-chairman of DC Studios is hard at work finishing up his final projects with one comic book brand before joining their main rivals. His final two projects for Marvel are both bold, ambitious, and typically...
Terror & Turkey: 10 Terrifying Thanksgiving Horror Movies
Thanksgiving is often the forgotten middle sibling right in between the terrifyingly spooky Halloween season and the dazzling, jolly Christmas time. Halloween and Christmas have long dominated Hollywood with their own genres of movies dedicated to them. Unfortunately, Thanksgiving gets snubbed year after year with hardly any holiday movies dedicated to it, despite its family festivities and feasts.
Cassian Andor’s Rebellion Begins Where It Ends — On A Beach
You don't need to be intimately familiar with Star Wars to enjoy Andor — the show does an excellent job establishing its own world building. Star Wars is entrenched enough in our cultural mythology that most people know enough of the basics to follow what's going on, but Andor does assume you've watched Rogue One. The show is filled with callbacks (or foreshadowing, depending on how you look at it) to the movie in which its titular character (Diego Luna) first appeared. While Andor hasn't been shy about these references, it's most obvious and effecting allusion came in the final scene of Episode 11, "Daughter of Ferrix."
'Tulsa King's Dana Delany & Max Casella Reveal New Details on Their Characters
In Paramount+’s latest crime-drama series Tulsa King from creator Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) and writer Terence Winter (The Sopranos), Sylvester Stallone stars as New York mafia head Dwight “The General” Manfredi. After 25 years in prison, Manfredi is released to a changed world and discovers there’s no longer a place for him in his old stomping grounds. When his family sends him to Tulsa, Oklahoma with the promise of territories ripe for the picking, Manfredi must build up new alliances and establish himself among the criminal underworld of the south. Emmy Award-winning actress Dana Delany plays wealthy equestrian Margaret, and Max Casella (The Sopranos) plays Armand Truisi, an old associate of Manfredi’s who’s now working for the Invernizzi family.
'Indiana Jones 5' Will Feature a Digitally De-Aged Harrison Ford
Following rumors about Indiana Jones 5 featuring a digitally de-aged Harrison Ford, after the actor was spotted wearing motion capture dots on his face during the production of the movie, we now have confirmation of just what exactly that will entail, thanks to a recent report by Empire. As any...
10 Reasons Why John Hughes' 'Planes, Trains, and Automobiles' Should Be A Thanksgiving Tradition
Like peppermint and mocha, some things go better together. For example, Christmas and movies. Some of the best and most popular American films take place under tinsel and mistletoe. But in a rush to see George Bailey or Ebeneezer Scrooge grace the screen, you might overlook a Thanksgiving classic. The...
‘Andor’s Tony Gilroy Explains the Luthen / Cantwell-Class Arrestor Cruiser Action Set Piece and How They Did It [Exclusive]
While Andor has had no shortage of impressive action sequences—like the insane warehouse sequence in Episode 3 and the epic prison break on Narkina 5—the penultimate episode of Tony Gilroy's critically acclaimed series delivered an unexpected aerial delight in the form of Luthen Rael's (Stellan Skarsgård) haulcroft. Ahead of the Season 2 finale, Collider's own Steve Weintraub had the opportunity to chat with Gilroy about the series and more specifically how it was decided that Luthen's little haulcraft would go up against a Cantwell-class Arrestor Cruiser, which is no easy feat.
‘Strange World’ Cast & Character Guide: Who's Who in Disney's New Adventure
Traveling past space and time to a mysterious world, beyond what is possible and into a living world of connected plants and organisms known as Avalonia, where fungi the size of mountains walk across gullys, schools of stingray-like creatures swim through the air, land squids roam the oddly squishy plains and the legendary Clade family travel in their trusty submarine-like airship in search of something of great importance. In Strange World, the Clade family, whose differences often get in the way, must overcome their struggles in order to take on their most crucial mission yet. With such different characters, the film has enlisted a legendary cast to bring the family, and the various critters, to life. We’ve explored uncharted lands to bring you this list of who's who in the upcoming, epic, animated adventure.
How to Watch 'Strange World' Starring Jake Gyllenhaal
Though the animation titan that is the Walt Disney Company has mostly been sticking to its roots with infectiously fun musicals such as Encanto (2021) and Frozen II (2019), the studio has also been exploring animated expeditions into more adventurous stories. Recently, there have been a wide variety of these non-musical adventures, including hit films like Raya and the Last Dragon (2021), Ralph Breaks the Internet (2018), and Zootopia (2016), just to name a few. But their next adventure seems to be taking a page out of some of Disney's most legendary exploratory films like Pixar's Up (2009) and the criminally underrated Atlantis: The Lost Empire (2001). Strange World (2022) reunites the duo behind the Academy Award-nominated Raya and the Last Dragon, directors Don Hall and Qui Nguyen, bringing with them an all-new adventure packed to the brim with exploration and excitement. The latest from Walt Disney Animation Studios follows the Clade family, more specifically the optimistic Ethan Clade (Jaboukie Young White), his overprotective father Searcher Clade (Jake Gyllenhaal), and Searcher's own estranged father Jaeger Clade (Dennis Quaid). The trio of would-be adventurers, along with Searcher's wife Meridian Clade (Gabrielle Union) and president Callisto Mal (Lucy Liu), stumbles upon an almost alien world, packed with environments and creatures unlike anything they've seen before.
From 'Guardians of the Galaxy' to 'The Suicide Squad', Every Movie By New DC Boss James Gunn Ranked
James Gunn has swiftly become one of the most recognizable names in Hollywood. Wearing multiple hats as a director, writer, and producer, Gunn has significantly helped shape the cinematic works of powerhouse companies Marvel and DC. With the recent news that Gunn has been appointed co-CEO of the DCU, he will be a key driving force behind shaping the brand's identity on screen.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Retains Top Spot at Box Office with $67 Million Second Weekend
Disney and Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever topped the domestic box office for the second weekend in a row. The superhero sequel is expected to make $67.3 million in its sophomore weekend, which is bang in the middle of expectations. This takes the film’s running domestic total to $288 million (although the most bullish projections had it topping $290 million domestically).
MCU Fan-Favorite Darcy Lewis to Make Marvel Comics Debut in New 'Scarlet Witch' Run
It's fair to say Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch, has had a difficult time of it since her introduction to the world via Marvel's comics. Most recently seen in the Marvel Studios films as played by Elizabeth Olsen, Wanda is often cast as a tragic figure whose life consistently revolves around loss, pain and the consequences of her own uncontrollable levels of power.
New 'Vikings: Valhalla' Season 2 Images Tease a Raucous and Violent Adventure
In anticipation of the upcoming season, Netflix has released the first images from Vikings: Valhalla Season 2. The images are visually striking, and are set against a dramatic Scandinavian background. The first-look at the new season gives viewers a small teaser of what to expect in the upcoming season, including both new and familiar faces, as well as plenty of drama and action, and already promise an exciting season filled with romance, battles, and axes.
New Indiana Jones 5 Images Tease Mads Mikkelsen's Villainous Role
As part of their coverage of Indiana Jones 5, Empire has revealed some brand new images of the upcoming adventure featuring Harrison Ford as the intrepid archeologist. While some rough details about the film were already known - it was believed to be set in the 1960s, and some behind-the-scenes images hinted at de-aging of Ford for scenes - not much else was known about the characters, until now.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' and 9 Tear-Jerking Movies that Explore the Stages of Grief
In what will be the cinematic sendoff of the year (and perhaps the decade), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has movie-goers examining the five stages of grief. Denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance are all emotions we've seen characters embody onscreen time and time again. If these stages are portrayed correctly, viewers will be moved to tears from the sheer passion of the performance or because the onscreen scenario is too relatable.
'Severance' Gets Impressive Mondo Vinyl Release For Your Innie & Outie [Exclusive]
Ever think about what your innie would listen to and whether your outie would like it? Well now fans of Severance don't have to wonder! In a new amazing collection from Mondo, fans of the hit Apple TV+ series can take home the soundtrack of the series on November 23, which includes both an innie version (limited to 5000 numbered copies housed inside a bespoke concertina office folder) or the outie version (initial copies of the outie are 5000 with a slipcase).
