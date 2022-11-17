ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eater

West Texas-Themed Bar From Ranch 616 Founder Is Now Open

A new West Texas-themed bar from the Ranch 616 group opened in downtown Austin. The Wiggle Room opened at 612 Nueces Street in the West Sixth area in between sibling bars Ranch 616 and Beez Kneez/Cat’s Pajamas. Wiggle Room will focus on cocktails, with rotating classics (the restaurant group’s...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

'Bluey' tour coming to Austin in 2023

AUSTIN, Texas — You'll be able to catch one of the most famous Blue Heeler families on stage next year right here in the Lone Star State. The first-ever theatrical adaptation of the popular Australian animated children’s TV show “Bluey” is coming to the United States and includes stops throughout Texas, with Austin on the list.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken to open location in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Tennessee-based Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken is set to open another location in the Austin area, with space leased in a former H-E-B in San Marcos. According to the Austin Business Journal, the franchisee who brought the restaurant to Texas, Janet Hickerson, is behind the new outpost. Hickerson and her late husband opened the chain’s Downtown Austin location in 2014, followed by a location in Houston in 2018 and San Antonio in 2021.
SAN MARCOS, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin Empty Bowl Project cookbook recipes with FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Empty Bowl Project returns in-person this Sunday at the Central Texas Food Bank. The event, held every year the Sunday before Thanksgiving since 1997, is an effort by Austin-area potters to help fight hunger in our community. All proceeds go to CTFB's Kids Cafe program which "provides a safe, nurturing place where children receive a hot, nutritious dinner, as well as help with homework," says the AEBP website, and Meals on Wheels Central Texas's Meals for Kids program.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

6 spots near Georgetown, Cedar Park, Leander to fish; plus information on what you can catch, getting licensed

Locals can fish in the river at Georgetown's San Gabriel Park. (Hunter Terrell/Community Impact) Fishing experienced a renaissance during the first two years of the coronavirus pandemic. According to a 2022 report compiled by the Outdoor Foundation and Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation, nearly 5 million more people fished at...
GEORGETOWN, TX
KXAN

It’s Back: Peppermint Parkway Is In Full Swing For The Holidays At Circuit Of The Americas

Circuit of The Americas (COTA) is announcing that Peppermint Parkway will return this holiday season for a third year! The event invites the young and young-at-heart to experience a spectacular one-mile drive-thru display of lights as well as a plaza full of music, food and magic on select nights from November 25 to December 30, 2022. Tickets are on sale now, and ticket packages start at $40.
AUSTIN, TX
dallasexpress.com

Largest 3D-Printed Home Community Underway in Texas

The largest community of 3D-printed homes is coming to Texas, in an area near Austin. The new project aims to be the largest community in the world built using 3D printing technology. Construction has already started on the community, Dezeen reported, and will feature 100 homes. They have been designed by Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) and ICON.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Junior League of Austin's A Christmas Affair marketplace open

The Junior League of Austin is kicking off the holiday season with the 47th annual "A Christmas Affair" holiday market, open through Sunday at the Parmer Events Center. JLA president Shannon Creekmur joins Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow to share all about the event and what the proceeds help fund.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Another lottery player in Central Texas wins $1 million

LIBERTY HILL, Texas - A Liberty Hill resident has claimed their $1 million prize from the Powerball drawing on November 9. The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, bought the ticket at the QuikTrip on N. Bell Blvd. in Cedar Park. The second-tier winning ticket matched all five of the...
CEDAR PARK, TX
visitbastrop.com

Our Best Tips for a Grateful Getaway in Bastrop

Gather up for a grateful getaway in Bastrop this Thanksgiving. Don’t feel like cooking? We can tell you where to feast. Need a place for extra guests? We got you. We’ll set you up with fun things to do in Bastrop too and where to shop to scratch that Black Friday itch. Read on for all the details.
BASTROP, TX

