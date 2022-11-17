Read full article on original website
Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?Ash JurbergAustin, TX
Costco Announces New Store in Kyle, TexasBryan DijkhuizenKyle, TX
Eater
West Texas-Themed Bar From Ranch 616 Founder Is Now Open
A new West Texas-themed bar from the Ranch 616 group opened in downtown Austin. The Wiggle Room opened at 612 Nueces Street in the West Sixth area in between sibling bars Ranch 616 and Beez Kneez/Cat’s Pajamas. Wiggle Room will focus on cocktails, with rotating classics (the restaurant group’s...
Family-style Roast Chicken Restaurant to Open in Bee Cave
"Really, the whole mission behind Chicknic is helping busy families and locals to have a nourishing meal together.”
This restaurant serves the best french fries in the state of Texas & some of the best in the country
DALLAS (KDAF) — Would you like fries with whatever might be in front of you right now?. Well of course you do, french fries are arguably the best side mankind has ever created, but have you ever wondered where you need to go in order to get the best?
'Bluey' tour coming to Austin in 2023
AUSTIN, Texas — You'll be able to catch one of the most famous Blue Heeler families on stage next year right here in the Lone Star State. The first-ever theatrical adaptation of the popular Australian animated children’s TV show “Bluey” is coming to the United States and includes stops throughout Texas, with Austin on the list.
KVUE
Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken to open location in San Marcos
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Tennessee-based Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken is set to open another location in the Austin area, with space leased in a former H-E-B in San Marcos. According to the Austin Business Journal, the franchisee who brought the restaurant to Texas, Janet Hickerson, is behind the new outpost. Hickerson and her late husband opened the chain’s Downtown Austin location in 2014, followed by a location in Houston in 2018 and San Antonio in 2021.
fox7austin.com
Austin Empty Bowl Project cookbook recipes with FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Empty Bowl Project returns in-person this Sunday at the Central Texas Food Bank. The event, held every year the Sunday before Thanksgiving since 1997, is an effort by Austin-area potters to help fight hunger in our community. All proceeds go to CTFB's Kids Cafe program which "provides a safe, nurturing place where children receive a hot, nutritious dinner, as well as help with homework," says the AEBP website, and Meals on Wheels Central Texas's Meals for Kids program.
6 spots near Georgetown, Cedar Park, Leander to fish; plus information on what you can catch, getting licensed
Locals can fish in the river at Georgetown's San Gabriel Park. (Hunter Terrell/Community Impact) Fishing experienced a renaissance during the first two years of the coronavirus pandemic. According to a 2022 report compiled by the Outdoor Foundation and Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation, nearly 5 million more people fished at...
Eater
San Antonio Chef With Six James Beard Nominations Opening First Austin Restaurant in Downtown Hotel
Six-time James Beard Award finalist Steve McHugh, of lauded San Antonio restaurant Cured, is opening his first Austin restaurant in a new hotel downtown. The restaurant, Luminaire, along with a rooftop bar Las Bis, will be found at 721 Congress Avenue within the Hyatt Centric Congress Avenue Austin. Both will open on Wednesday, February 1.
San Marcos movie theater demolished, turning into apartments
Twelve acres of land in San Marcos is transforming from a movie theater to a multi-family apartment complex.
Top 10 dive bars in Texas, according to Yelp reviews
Locals usually look for something more authentic than the nearest Coyote Ugly location when they pull up a stool. So we asked for help identifying the true top dives.
KXAN
It’s Back: Peppermint Parkway Is In Full Swing For The Holidays At Circuit Of The Americas
Circuit of The Americas (COTA) is announcing that Peppermint Parkway will return this holiday season for a third year! The event invites the young and young-at-heart to experience a spectacular one-mile drive-thru display of lights as well as a plaza full of music, food and magic on select nights from November 25 to December 30, 2022. Tickets are on sale now, and ticket packages start at $40.
Austin man picks up, moves entire house instead of letting property buyer tear it down
The home was behind Hotel San Jose and the Texas School for the Deaf, near the heart of South Congress.
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorns Daily News: Texas projected to land in the Cheez-It Bowl versus Notre Dame
After a season defining win over the Kansas Jayhawks this past weekend, the Texas Longhorns are that much closer to bowl season, where 247Sports projects that the Longhorns will face off against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Cheez-It Bowl. From 247Sports: “You know Orlando bowl organizers would love...
Texas' first The Fancy Marshmallow Co. to open in Cedar Park in December
The gourmet marshmallow shop will be located at 115 S. Lakeline Blvd., Cedar Park. (Courtesy The Fancy Marshmallow Co.) The Fancy Marshmallow Co., a gourmet marshmallow shop, is scheduled to open in Cedar Park during the first week of December. The state’s first brick-and-mortar marshmallow store will offer freshly made...
dallasexpress.com
Largest 3D-Printed Home Community Underway in Texas
The largest community of 3D-printed homes is coming to Texas, in an area near Austin. The new project aims to be the largest community in the world built using 3D printing technology. Construction has already started on the community, Dezeen reported, and will feature 100 homes. They have been designed by Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) and ICON.
fox7austin.com
Junior League of Austin's A Christmas Affair marketplace open
The Junior League of Austin is kicking off the holiday season with the 47th annual "A Christmas Affair" holiday market, open through Sunday at the Parmer Events Center. JLA president Shannon Creekmur joins Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow to share all about the event and what the proceeds help fund.
fox7austin.com
Another lottery player in Central Texas wins $1 million
LIBERTY HILL, Texas - A Liberty Hill resident has claimed their $1 million prize from the Powerball drawing on November 9. The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, bought the ticket at the QuikTrip on N. Bell Blvd. in Cedar Park. The second-tier winning ticket matched all five of the...
visitbastrop.com
Our Best Tips for a Grateful Getaway in Bastrop
Gather up for a grateful getaway in Bastrop this Thanksgiving. Don’t feel like cooking? We can tell you where to feast. Need a place for extra guests? We got you. We’ll set you up with fun things to do in Bastrop too and where to shop to scratch that Black Friday itch. Read on for all the details.
These Texas restaurants have the best banana pudding in the world: report
What are some of the best desserts in the southern United States? Pecan Pie to some is the best of the best, but there's something to be said about the humble but ridiculously delicious banana pudding.
