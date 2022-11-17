Soon after Dune was released last year, it was announced that the Oscar-winning film would be getting a sequel, and possibly a third installment. Dune: Part Two is currently in production with returning director Denis Villeneuve, and star Timothée Chalamet will once again play Paul Atreides. The movie will also feature the return of more stars from the first film, including Zendaya, but there is also an exciting line-up of newcomers. Not only is Chalamet reuniting with his Little Women co-star, Florence Pugh, but the movie will also feature Christopher Walken as well as Elvis star, Austin Butler. The actor is playing Feyd-Rautha, the favored nephew of Baron Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgard), leader of the rival house to House Atreides. In the books, he is more cunning than his brutish brother, "Beast" Rabban (Dave Bautista), and he ultimately becomes the primary antagonist to Chalamet's character. During a recent interview with Variety, Butler talked about joining the sequel.

