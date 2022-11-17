Read full article on original website
Everything to Know About the ‘Dune’ Sequel: Timothee Chalamet Returns, Zendaya’s Expanded Role and More
Get ready to go back to Arrakis! Dune fans rejoice – because the sequel is already in the works. Dune was initially released in October 2021 and was not only a hit with the fans, but with the critics as well. The Oscar-nominated film starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya was a box office smash, earning […]
ComicBook
Dune: Part Two Star "Really Honored" to Join Sequel in Key Role
Soon after Dune was released last year, it was announced that the Oscar-winning film would be getting a sequel, and possibly a third installment. Dune: Part Two is currently in production with returning director Denis Villeneuve, and star Timothée Chalamet will once again play Paul Atreides. The movie will also feature the return of more stars from the first film, including Zendaya, but there is also an exciting line-up of newcomers. Not only is Chalamet reuniting with his Little Women co-star, Florence Pugh, but the movie will also feature Christopher Walken as well as Elvis star, Austin Butler. The actor is playing Feyd-Rautha, the favored nephew of Baron Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgard), leader of the rival house to House Atreides. In the books, he is more cunning than his brutish brother, "Beast" Rabban (Dave Bautista), and he ultimately becomes the primary antagonist to Chalamet's character. During a recent interview with Variety, Butler talked about joining the sequel.
SFGate
Marrakech Festival Director Melita Toscan du Plantier on Pulling Together a Star-Studded Comeback Edition, Working With Martin Scorsese (EXCLUSIVE)
The movie will star Gerard Depardieu and revolve around an impossible relationship between siblings. Toscan du Plantier, who splits her time between production and the organization of the Marrakech Film Festival, is producing the film with Julien Madon whose banner Cheyenne Productions is owned by Federation. More from Variety. Producer...
Eric Roberts Compares Margot Robbie’s ‘Babylon’ Performance to Elizabeth Taylor, Predicts Oscar Win
As the awards race begins to take shape, one massive wild card remains: “Babylon.”. Damien Chazelle’s sprawling Old Hollywood epic has all the makings of an Oscar darling, but without any festival screenings, the content and quality of the film largely remain a mystery. Still, the A-list cast featuring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, as well as Chazelle’s proven ability to tell stories about Hollywood, make it a formidable contender.
Letitia Wright’s Net Worth Reveals How Much She Made For ‘Black Panther 2’ Compared to Other MCU Stars
As the new lead of the Black Panther movies, it’s understandable why fans are curious about Letitia Wright’s net worth and how much she makes as Princess Shuri in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Wright, whose full name is Letitia Michelle Wright, was born on October 31, 1993, in Georgetown, Guyana. Her family moved to London, England, when she was seven years old. She made her on-screen debut in 2011 in the BBC show Holby City. She went on to star in shows like Top Boy and Chasing Shadows and movies like Urban Hymn and The Commuter before her big break as...
‘Indiana Jones 5’ Director James Mangold Reveals Harrison Ford Was “De-Aged” To Look Like In The Original Trilogy
When moviegoers head to theaters to experience Indiana Jones 5, they will see a “de-aged” Harrison Ford, according to director James Mangold. The fifth installment of the untitled film has an opening sequence that will take place in the years depicted between The Last Crusade (1989) and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008). “I wanted the chance to dive into this kind of full-on George-and-Steven old picture and give the audience an adrenaline blast,” Mangold told Empire. “And then we fall out, and you find yourself in 1969. So that the audience doesn’t experience the change between the ‘40s and ‘60s as...
Bradley Cooper To Play Frank Bullitt In Steven Spielberg’s New Original Movie Based On The Classic Steve McQueen Character
EXCLUSIVE: Steven Spielberg looks to have found his Frank Bullitt as sources tell Deadline Bradley Cooper has closed a deal to play the no-nonsense San Francisco cop in the new original Bullitt story centered on the classic character famously played by Steven McQueen in the 1968 thriller, which is set up at Warner Bros. Cooper will also produce the pic along with Spielberg and his producing partner Kristie Macosko Krieger (marking their second collaboration after Maestro), with Josh Singer on board to pen the script. Steve McQueen’s son, Chad ,and granddaughter Molly McQueen will exec produce the new movie.
Kyle Chandler And Glenn Close Join Cameron Diaz And Jamie Foxx In Netflix’s ‘Back In Action’
EXCLUSIVE: Kyle Chandler and Glenn Close are set to join Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx in the Netflix action-comedy Back In Action. The project drew headlines when it was announced in June on Foxx’s social media accounts as it marks Diaz’s return to acting after retiring from acting in 2018.
Hot Package: Channing Tatum Teams With Simon Kinberg And David Leitch On ‘Red Shirt’
EXCLUSIVE: Here’s another star-studded package making the rounds prior to the Thanksgiving break. Deadline is hearing that Channing Tatum is attached to star in the spy thriller Red Shirt, which is based on an original pitch from Simon Kinberg with David Leitch directing. Details are vague other than it...
Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt's Old Hollywood Movie 'Babylon' Is Over 3 Hours Long: Report
Margot Robbie's next movie is jam-packed. Robbie, 32, stars in Babylon, from La La Land and Whiplash director Damien Chazelle, as an aspiring actress named Nellie LaRoy in 1920s Hollywood, when the movie business was transitioning from silent films to talkies. Brad Pitt plays Jack Conrad, a movie star at a different stage of his career.
epicstream.com
Tom Holland's Deleted Venom Cameo Explained by New Rumor
Prior to the release of Venom back in 2018, there were rumors that Tom Holland was going to make a cameo appearance in the film. While none of the people involved have confirmed that there were such plans, it still remains to be a well-known rumor amongst the fandom and now a new report has shed some light on why the alleged plan did not end up happening.
Millie Bobby Brown Details ‘Terms and Conditions’ of Her ‘Adult Relationship’ With Henry Cavill
A mystery she can’t solve! Millie Bobby Brown opened up about working with costar Henry Cavill – and how the two have managed to maintain a mature friendship. "With Henry, it feels like a real adult relationship,” Brown, 19, told Deadline in an interview published on Wednesday, November 2. “Like a really healthy one. One […]
msn.com
Bradley Cooper Is Rebooting An Action Film Icon
Bradley Cooper and Steven Spielberg are working together for the first time, in a reimagining of the Steve McQueen classic Bullitt. According to a report by Deadline, Cooper just signed on to star in and produce Spielberg’s latest directorial project, although official word has not been released. The film will likely be Cooper’s next project after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (which opens in May of next year) and the Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, which is currently in post-production.
NME
‘Indiana Jones 5’: New look at Harrison Ford’s return released
After a picture of his silhouette was previously released, a new image via Empire shows a still of Ford’s return in the sequel, along with a shot from the magazine’s cover. “It’s full of adventure, full of laughs, full of real emotion. And it’s complex and it’s sneaky,”...
Drafthouse Films Unveils Clip for ‘NR. 10‘ by ’Borgman’ Director Alex van Warmerdam (EXCLUSIVE)
Drafthouse Films has unveiled the clip for “NR. 10,” the anticipated next film of Alex van Warmerdam, the bold Dutch director best known for “Borgman.” Van Warmerdam’s 10th feature, the film is a maze-like thriller telling the story of Günter, a theater actor who was raised by foster parents after being found abandoned in the woods with no memory as a child. Years later, a man approaches Günter on the street and whispers a strange word in his ear. He begins to experience visions from his fractured past that reveal a dark secret, threatening what he thinks he knows...
ComicBook
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: James Gunn Teases Rocket's Emotional Ending (Exclusive)
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hit theatres this month, but it's not the final Marvel Cinematic Universe project of the year. Fans will soon be treated to another "Special Presentation" similar to Werewolf by Night, but this time it will follow everyone's favorite space crew. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is coming to Disney+ next week, and it's expected to tie in with the highly-anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Director James Gunn previously confirmed that this will be the last film to feature the original Guardians crew, and he's also hinted that there will be some major deaths in the upcoming movie. Many fans have guessed that Rocket will be the one to meet his end. During a recent interview with ComicBook.com's Phase Zero host, Brandon Davis, Gunn teased an emotional ending for Rocket.
Marvel Sets Yann Demange as ‘Blade’ Director, Replacing Bassam Tariq
“Blade” has found a new director. Yann Demange, best known for directing the pilot of HBO’s “Lovecraft Country” and the films “’71” and “White Boy Rick,” has joined the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe vampire film. THR first reported the news. IndieWire has reached out to Marvel representatives. In addition, Michael Starrbury has been hired to pen a new script for the feature, which stars Mahershala Ali as the Marvel Comics vampire character. Starrbury was nominated for an Emmy in 2019 for his work on Ava DuVernay’s Netflix limited series “When They See Us.” The news comes after the original director, Bassam Tariq,...
‘TÁR’ and ‘Everything Everywhere’ Lead Independent Spirit Award Nominations with Six Each: See the Full List
The 2023 Film Independent Spirit Award nominations were unveiled on Tuesday, November 22, crowning the past year’s top achievements in indie film. The awards ceremony is over three months away — it takes place March 4 in Santa Monica — but these films now gain traction in the months ahead on the road to the Oscars and other awards. This year’s crop of nominees were revealed by presenters Taylour Paige (a winner back in March for Best Female Lead, representing “Zola”) and Raúl Castillo (a nominee for Best Supporting Male for 2018’s “We the Animals”). This year’s television nominees will...
James Gunn Promises a ‘New’ DC Movie and TV Universe
Strange but true: The guy in charge of the world of DC movies (along with producer Peter Safran) is James Gunn, the writer and director of such movies as Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad. Gunn and Safran are now the CEOs of DC Studios — and the first men to hold those titles — and so they are beginning the process of reshaping the DC Cinematic Universe.
Why Will Ferrell Says Barbie Movie Is "High Art and Low Art"
It's Barbie's world, and Will Ferrell is happy to play a role in it. The actor recently gave more details into the highly anticipated Barbie movie, which Greta Gerwig directed and co-wrote with...
