Brooksville, FL

Festival of the Arts 2022

Under cloudy skies and cool temperatures, the 51st annual Inverness Festival of the Arts got underway. Saturday, with the event wrapping up from will be from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at the Courthouse Square in downtown Inverness. Sixty-five fine artists, ranging from photographers to watercolorists, clay artists to jewelers, have won judges’ nods to participate in the show. The event is the longest-running juried art festival in Citrus County. Not only are visual artists displaying their work at the festival, but also musicians, dancers, and animators should keep you entertained. Admission and parking are free for attendees.
INVERNESS, FL
Dining Under the Stars in Brooksville

‘Dining Under the Stars’ had its second incarnation in downtown Brooksville. Main Street was closed in front of the Court House and tables were set up in the street for the entire block. This is a farm-to-table event benefiting Mid Florida Community Services, Inc., and the Children’s Advocacy Center...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
Free Holiday Event Introduces Newcomers to Arabian Horse Breed

The Arabian Horse Promotional Fund, a non-profit that introduces people to the animal and its beloved traits, is hosting its inaugural Keystone Charity Arabian Horse Experience Friday, November 25th and Saturday, November 26th. The free Thanksgiving weekend event will occur during the 54th Annual Arabian Horse Association of Florida’s Holiday Festival at the World Equestrian Center.
OCALA, FL
Krueger Enrichment Center opens

Offering a new community location where seniors can gather and fulfill their social, health, educational and emotional needs. Recognized as important community focal points by the Older Americans Act (OAA), enrichment centers are not only one of the most popular services available to senior citizens nowadays but also a necessary one. Studies show that, for seniors who want to remain happy and healthy long into their golden years, it’s important for them to socialize and stay as active as possible.
SPRING HILL, FL
Busch Gardens Announces Lineup For Food & Wine Festival Shows

There’s a lot going on at Busch Gardens right now! Iron Gwazi is an award winning rollercoaster, they’re building a new ride, and Christmas Town is back. To celebrate the holiday’s, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay today announced Black Friday deals on their annual passes. You can get $30 off a bronze, $35 off a silver and $40 off a gold annual pass until November 25.
TAMPA, FL
Wesley Chapel mom turns basic need into idea for new business

WESLEY CHAPEL — Despite the increasing awareness of gluten allergies and availability of gluten-free foods, it can still be challenging to find a tasty snack or ingredient that won’t cause a reaction. Kristin Folch is a mom of three young children, one of whom has a gluten allergy....
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
Lakeland church volunteers help local families by paying for loads of laundry

LAKELAND, Fla. - Volunteers from the First Presbyterian Church in Lakeland have been helping local families fight rising costs for laundry. Families at the Laundry Spot in Lakeland got a break Friday as they got to do their laundry for free. It's an especially big deal for single mothers like Marybeth Santana, who has four kids.
LAKELAND, FL
Thanksgiving holiday will prompt schedule changes for trash collection

The Thanksgiving holiday will prompt schedule changes for trash collection. The following information is from the District Office. If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be no sanitation collection on Thursday, Nov. 24. Collection will be on Saturday, Nov. 26.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Experience the Exquisiteness of Food at Wiregrass Mall in Tampa

An open-air mall right in the heart of Tampa offers all kinds of exquisiteness for food, shopping, and lifestyle. You know we are talking about the picturesque Wiregrass Mall, right?. With over 800,000 square feet of retail, restaurants, and entertainment, Wiregrass Mall is a true gathering place for locals and...
TAMPA, FL

