Under cloudy skies and cool temperatures, the 51st annual Inverness Festival of the Arts got underway. Saturday, with the event wrapping up from will be from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at the Courthouse Square in downtown Inverness. Sixty-five fine artists, ranging from photographers to watercolorists, clay artists to jewelers, have won judges’ nods to participate in the show. The event is the longest-running juried art festival in Citrus County. Not only are visual artists displaying their work at the festival, but also musicians, dancers, and animators should keep you entertained. Admission and parking are free for attendees.

INVERNESS, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO