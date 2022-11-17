ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Consumer Reports.org

Best Early Black Friday Deals at Walmart

Black Friday may not have begun yet, but you can still find big savings. Walmart’s deals have already started popping up—both on the retailer’s website and in brick-and-mortar stores. And starting Monday, the retailer will be resuming its annual "Deals for Days" sales, releasing sales every Monday on popular items like TVs and headphones.
New York Post

Get a one-year Sam’s Club membership at Black Friday prices now

Whether you’re planning a feast for the holidays, grabbing some gifts, or just looking for good deals, Sam’s Club is a great place to shop. Normally, a one-year Sam’s Club Membership would cost up to $50, but this month, you can get Black Friday prices every Friday. That means you could get a one-year membership to Sam’s Club for half off its usual price of $50 at just $24.99.
Digital Trends

Walmart shoppers are loving this $99 laptop – get it while you can

Here’s an offer from the early Walmart Black Friday deals that’s getting a lot of attention — a $130 discount for the Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook, which brings the laptop’s price down to just $99 from its original price of $229. If you were looking forward to this year’s Black Friday laptop deals, you could avoid the chaos that’s expected from the shopping holiday by taking advantage of this bargain right now. However, you need to hurry in finalizing your purchase because we’re not sure if the price cut will still be available tomorrow.
AOL Corp

Coach Outlet just launched an unreal Black Friday sale — save up to 80%

Always wanted a Coach bag but could never justify the splurge? You're in luck: Coach Outlet's incredible Black Friday sale launched early, and it's huge — we're talking an extra 25% off sitewide. That means styles that are already marked down get an even deeper discount, so you can scoop up the brand's iconic goods for up to 80% off. Seriously — we spotted prices slashed by $350! No promo code needed — discounts will magically appear at checkout. In true Black Friday fashion, the most coveted pieces will go fast — so make sure to grab the ones you're eyeing ASAP.
shefinds

Amazon Announced A New Perk For Prime Members—Here’s How To Get It

Are you an Amazon Prime member *and* a music lover? You’re in luck! The world’s largest online retailer announced this week that members of its subscription service can now access Amazon Music‘s entire catalog, full of 100 million songs in shuffle mode. This new perk, as reported by Fox Business and the Associated Press, will be available without advertisements, and most importantly, at no additional cost. Here’s else what we know:
SheKnows

Shoppers Say This $8 Hair Treatment Is a ‘Miracle Worker’ for Making Your Hair Shinier & Silkier

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Healthier hair is always a must, especially when you swore by box dye in high school and are still dealing with the aftermath to this day. Healthy hair is happy hair, and no look is complete without a killer hairstyle. Instead of spending hundreds on a bunch of hair masks and treatments at a spa, you haven’t been to, treat yourself to something both affordable and fast-acting. Available on Amazon, you can snag this $8 treatment that thousands of shoppers can’t...

