Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
‘Andor’s Tony Gilroy Explains the Luthen / Cantwell-Class Arrestor Cruiser Action Set Piece and How They Did It [Exclusive]
While Andor has had no shortage of impressive action sequences—like the insane warehouse sequence in Episode 3 and the epic prison break on Narkina 5—the penultimate episode of Tony Gilroy's critically acclaimed series delivered an unexpected aerial delight in the form of Luthen Rael's (Stellan Skarsgård) haulcroft. Ahead of the Season 2 finale, Collider's own Steve Weintraub had the opportunity to chat with Gilroy about the series and more specifically how it was decided that Luthen's little haulcraft would go up against a Cantwell-class Arrestor Cruiser, which is no easy feat.
Collider
From 'Guardians of the Galaxy' to 'The Suicide Squad', Every Movie By New DC Boss James Gunn Ranked
James Gunn has swiftly become one of the most recognizable names in Hollywood. Wearing multiple hats as a director, writer, and producer, Gunn has significantly helped shape the cinematic works of powerhouse companies Marvel and DC. With the recent news that Gunn has been appointed co-CEO of the DCU, he will be a key driving force behind shaping the brand's identity on screen.
Collider
When Will ‘Andor’ Season 2 Be Released?
It's hard to believe that the first season of Andor is coming to a close this week. With its 12-episode Season 1, Tony Gilroy's Rogue One prequel series has completely rewritten what Star Wars is capable of doing, not just in terms of television, but in terms of storytelling as a whole. With the finale on the horizon, Collider's own Steve Weintraub sat down to chat with Gilroy about the series, and naturally, he asked the most pressing question of all. When can fans expect Season 2?
Collider
'Tulsa King's Dana Delany & Max Casella Reveal New Details on Their Characters
In Paramount+’s latest crime-drama series Tulsa King from creator Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) and writer Terence Winter (The Sopranos), Sylvester Stallone stars as New York mafia head Dwight “The General” Manfredi. After 25 years in prison, Manfredi is released to a changed world and discovers there’s no longer a place for him in his old stomping grounds. When his family sends him to Tulsa, Oklahoma with the promise of territories ripe for the picking, Manfredi must build up new alliances and establish himself among the criminal underworld of the south. Emmy Award-winning actress Dana Delany plays wealthy equestrian Margaret, and Max Casella (The Sopranos) plays Armand Truisi, an old associate of Manfredi’s who’s now working for the Invernizzi family.
Collider
Darren Aronofsky’s 'Limitless' Is Anything but an Ordinary NatGeo Documentary
Darren Aronofsky, one of the most unconventional directors of modern cinema acclaim, has returned to National Geographic with a full documentary series. While Aronofsky previously took the reins for an episode of One Strange Rock starring Will Smith, his newest venture, Limitless with Chris Hemsworth, proves just how adaptive his auteur sensibilities are when applied to Nat Geo's more rigid obedience to documentary filmmaking.
Collider
Watch Michael J. Fox Receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Honor at the Oscars' 13th Governors Awards
Michael J. Fox was celebrated for his outstanding contributions to humanitarian causes at the Oscars' 13th Governors Awards with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award. The award was presented by Woody Harrelson, who worked with Fox on the movie, Doc Hollywood. As he introduced Fox, Harrelson said “to his cause, Michael J. Fox has brought understanding, empathy and resolve, and, with it, inspiration to millions who now stand a little taller, speak in a voice a little stronger and hold on just a little tighter to something all of humanity needs a whole lot more of — hope.”
Collider
'A Friend of the Family: True Evil' Trailer Explores Story Behind Peacock Series
If you’ve been hooked on Peacock’s dramatized series, A Friend of the Family, and want to separate the truth from the fiction, the streamer has you covered via a companion documentary titled A Friend of the Family: True Evil. In a trailer released today, Peacock pulls back the curtain and gives audiences an all-access pass to the family at the center of it all: the Brobergs.
Collider
'Devotion's Jonathan Majors & Glen Powell on Their Emotional Journey & Transformative Experience of Filming
In filmmaker J.D. Dillard’s upcoming historical drama Devotion, stars Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell portray real-life wingmen Ensign Jesse Brown and Lieutenant Tom Hudner, two U.S. Navy fighter pilots who served in the Korean War. Based on the novel by author Adam Makos, Devotion chronicles the aviators’ bravery and determination when they make the conscious choice of honor and devotion, even when all the odds are stacked against them.
Collider
'Andor': Tony Gilroy Explains Why Cassian and His Friends Don't Know About Jedi and Lightsabers [Exclusive]
For most of it's run, The Mandalorian avoided dabbling in lightsabers and Jedi, even with the revelation that Grogu was a Force user that survived Order 66. But Season 2 changed everything when it brought Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) into the plot, which even changed the trajectory of The Book of Boba Fett. There was also no way to avoid the obvious in Obi-Wan Kenobi, which the titular character is one of the franchise's most famous Jedi Masters and his friend-turned-adversary is Darth Vader.
Collider
Watch Lupita Nyong'o's Intense Underwater Training for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is finally out, and it is worth all the praise it’s getting and then some more. Director Ryan Coogler’s labor of love pays homage to actor Chadwick Boseman, gives fans hope for the future, and portrays another geo-political conflict brilliantly! And the cast of the movie has certainly given their all to bring his vision to life. In a new clip, actor Lupita Nyong’o is seen training for the underwater sequences for the movie, and it’s no small feat.
Collider
'Devotion': Director J.D. Dillard and Christina Jackson on Why You Should See the Film in a Movie Theater
Director J.D. Dillard’s latest feature Devotion is an emotional adaptation of author Adam Makos’ novel recounting the heroic acts of two U.S. Navy fighter pilots during the Korean War. With a screenplay penned by Jake Crane and Jonathan Stewart, Devotion chronicles the partnership and friendship between Ensign Jesse Brown (portrayed by Jonathan Majors), the Navy’s first Black carrier pilot, and his wingman Lieutenant Tom Hudner (portrayed by Glen Powell), during a time of segregation and societal upheaval. When one of their planes gets shot down behind enemy lines, the other must make a dangerous choice. The movie also stars Christina Jackson as Daisy Brown, Jesse’s wife who struggles to accept her husband’s life-threatening job, as well as Serinda Swan, Thomas Sadoski, and Joe Jonas.
Collider
'The Devil Conspiracy' Trailer Shows a Wicked Plot to Bring Back Lucifer [Exclusive]
A horrifically absurd plot is afoot in Nathan Frankowski and Ed Alan's new film The Devil Conspiracy. Samuel Goldwyn Films acquired the rights to the sci-fi horror flick which sees a biotech company develop the technology to clone the greatest minds and figures from throughout history with just the slightest bit of DNA. Behind the company, however, is a cabal of Satanists who wish to use their technology for wicked means. Collider has the exclusive trailer for the film showing the Archangel Michael coming to Earth to put a stop to their plot to resurrect Lucifer as the god of our world.
Collider
New 'Vikings: Valhalla' Season 2 Images Tease a Raucous and Violent Adventure
In anticipation of the upcoming season, Netflix has released the first images from Vikings: Valhalla Season 2. The images are visually striking, and are set against a dramatic Scandinavian background. The first-look at the new season gives viewers a small teaser of what to expect in the upcoming season, including both new and familiar faces, as well as plenty of drama and action, and already promise an exciting season filled with romance, battles, and axes.
Collider
Kirk Thatcher on When He Realized ‘Werewolf by Night’ Was Something Special
Marvel Studios’ Werewolf by Night took us all by surprise by showing what a true horror story would look like in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and we can’t wait to have more of its amazing characters. Besides diving deep into the B-horror tradition for Werewolf by Night, director Michael Giacchino also brought a group of very talented stars to elevate his monster movie. One of these stars is no one less than Kirk Thatcher, a Hollywood legend involved with major franchises such as The Muppets and Star Trek. So, when Collider’s own Steve Weintraub sat down to talk with Thatcher about his legendary career, we used the opportunity to ask about what happened behind the scenes of Marvel Studios’ first Halloween special.
Collider
From 'Chef' to 'Super': 10 Underrated Movies from MCU Directors
Over the past 14 years, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has grown into a massive multimedia media franchise that has brought together iconic Marvel superheroes into one shared universe. Beginning with 2008’s Iron Man, the MCU introduced audiences to beloved characters from Marvel Comics through individual films that would soon culminate in 2012’s The Avengers and beyond.
Collider
Did Rick and Michonne Return in ‘The Walking Dead’ Series Finale?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the series finale of The Walking Dead. After more than a decade on television, The Walking Dead aired its series finale, “Rest In Peace,” last night. It saw a tentative end for characters new and old as the conflict with the Commonwealth that had been building came to a close. However, the franchise is not dead yet as it is now looking ahead to a whole host of spinoffs that are looming on the horizon. The most significant question left open surrounds the highly anticipated return of Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) that the show had been long telegraphing the promise of. Each had departed from the story seasons ago and everyone had been left in the dark. The short answer is yes, both Rick and Michonne appeared at the end of the series finale.
Collider
'Inside Job' Cast and Character Guide
Inside Job is back on Netflix with the second part of their first series. An animated workplace comedy unlike anything you’ve seen before, Inside Job takes place in the super top-secret and ultra-elusive shadow government organization Cognito Inc. Their mission? Hide some of the universe’s biggest conspiracies and keep the world intact. With unique colleagues like a human-dolphin hybrid and a walking, talking mushroom, things are far from boring at the office.
Collider
'Reno 911!: It's a Wonderful Heist' Trailer Shows What Life Would Be Like Without Lieutenant Dangle
Lieutenant Dangle (Thomas Lennon) and his hot pants are back on Comedy Central just in time for the holidays. A new trailer for the holiday special Reno 911!: It's a Wonderful Heist gathers the whole Reno sheriff's department for an absurd holiday investigation featuring loads of guests and a visit from a special "Christmas Angel." Through his visitor, Dangle will see what life in Reno would be like if he had never been born. The feature-length special airs on Comedy Central on Saturday, December 3.
Collider
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' — 10 Ways the Sequel Ties into the Larger MCU
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hit the cinemas running last week, breaking the November box office record by earning a staggering $180 million in its debut weekend. The film pleased fans and critics alike by paying tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who tragically passed away before filming began, crafting a deeply emotional and exciting movie, and tying into the larger MCU by teasing what's to come next.
Collider
James Gunn Reveals Making 'Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special' Was "Easy" Compared to 'Vol. 3'
James Gunn is on something of a farewell tour at Marvel. The new co-CEO and co-chairman of DC Studios is hard at work finishing up his final projects with one comic book brand before joining their main rivals. His final two projects for Marvel are both bold, ambitious, and typically...
Comments / 0