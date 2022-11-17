ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston 25 News WFXT

Russian opposition leader Navalny sent to tiny one-man cell

Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3re4EM_0jESHFN800

MOSCOW — (AP) — Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been transferred to a one-man cell, according to a post Thursday on his social media account.

Navalny was placed in solitary confinement, also called a “punishment cell,” on Nov. 1 but could only be held there for 15 days, according to the post on his Instagram account.

He said his new confinement is “a regular cramped cell, like the punishment cell, except that you can have not one but two books and use the prison kiosk, albeit on a very limited budget.”

The 46-year-old Navalny, Russian President Vladimir Putin's most prominent foe, is serving a nine-year sentence in a maximum-security prison 250 kilometers (150 miles) east of Moscow.

He was arrested in January 2021 upon returning from Germany, where he had been recuperating from nerve-agent poisoning he blames on the Kremlin. He was given a two-and-half-year sentence for a parole violation and this year was sentenced to nine years for fraud and contempt of court.

He rejects the charges as politically motivated — a stance backed by Western nations — and an attempt by Russian authorities to keep him behind bars and out of politics for as long as possible.

Prior to his latest prison sentence, Navalny was the driving force behind an anti-corruption site that exposed alleged wrongdoing by high-ranking Russian officials.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

US VP Harris flying to Philippine island near disputed sea

PUERTO PRINCESA, Philippines — (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is flying to a western Philippines island province at the edge of the South China Sea on Tuesday to amplify America’s support to its treaty ally and underline U.S. interest in freedom of navigation in the disputed waters, where it has repeatedly chastised China for belligerent actions.
WASHINGTON STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Italian premier presents economic measures on energy, family

ROME — (AP) — Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni presented the government’s first economic policy initiatives Tuesday, announcing 21 billion euros in budget tweaks that would be used to help industry and families cope with soaring energy prices, as well as measures to incentivize couples to have more children and businesses to hire more women.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Top US diplomat criticizes FIFA armband threat at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — America's top diplomat on Tuesday criticized a decision by FIFA to threaten players at the World Cup with yellow cards if they wear armbands supporting inclusion and diversity. Speaking alongside his Qatari counterpart at a news conference, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Historic compensation fund approved at UN climate talks

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — For the first time, the nations of the world decided to help pay for the damage that climate change has done to poor countries, but they finished marathon climate talks on Sunday with a deal does not further address the root cause of global warming — the burning of fossil fuels.
Boston 25 News WFXT

VP Harris urges defense of sovereignty in South China Sea

PUERTO PRINCESA, Philippines — (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris urged countries on Tuesday to stand up for territorial integrity and freedom of navigation in the South China Sea, which has been challenged by China, and said Washington would press an international campaign against “irresponsible behavior” in the disputed waters.
WASHINGTON STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — In conflict-ravaged nations like Yemen and Somalia, devastating floods and droughts kill hundreds of people and uproot tens of thousands from their homes. These countries and many others in the Middle East and Africa have been plunged into turmoil and wars for...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Australian trade deals with India and Britain reach Senate

CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — Australian bilateral free trade agreements with India and Britain entered the Senate on Tuesday with the government pushing to have both deals secured this year. The bills are crucial for Australia to diversify its exports from the troubled Chinese market to India and...
Boston 25 News WFXT

'Stock up on blankets': Ukrainians brace for bleak winter

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Rolling blackouts across Ukraine may continue through March, according to one of the country's energy chiefs, as Ukrainians brace for a grim winter after weeks of relentless Russian strikes against its power grid. Sergey Kovalenko, CEO of private energy provider DTEK Yasno, said...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Iran says it enriches uranium to 60% purity at Fordo site

TEHRAN, Iran — (AP) — Iran has begun producing enriched uranium at 60% purity at the country's underground Fordo nuclear plant, official media reported Tuesday, describing it as a response to a resolution by the United Nations' nuclear watchdog. The increased enrichment, reported by the official news agency...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Seoul: Kim's daughter unveiled last week is his 2nd child

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — The daughter of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un who was recently seen in public for the first time at a missile launch site is his second child aged about 10, South Korea's spy agency told lawmakers Tuesday, as speculation swirled about his motives for bringing her to the attention of the outside world.
Boston 25 News WFXT

EU top court sides with Russian patient needing cannabis

BRUSSELS — (AP) — The European Union's top court on Tuesday backed a Russian who is seeking to stay in the Netherlands because he needs a medicinal cannabis treatment which is unavailable in his home country. The Court of Justice said the man should not be sent back...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Mali govt bans aid groups receiving funds from France

BAMAKO, Mali — (AP) — Mali's government has announced a ban on aid groups that are funded by France, the latest attempt by the coup leader in charge to distance the West African country from its one-time colonizer and former ally in the fight against Islamic extremism. In...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Cuban singer-songwriter Pablo Milanés dies at 79

HAVANA — (AP) — Pablo Milanés, the Latin Grammy-winning balladeer who helped found Cuba’s “nueva trova” movement and toured the world as a cultural ambassador for Fidel Castro’s revolution, has died in Spain, where he had been under treatment for blood cancer. He was 79.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
133K+
Followers
142K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy