Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
The Oldest Bridge in South Carolina that Is Considered To Be "Haunted"DianaGreenville, SC
This Is the Most Expensive Private High School in South Carolina – Here’s WhyKennardo G. JamesPickens, SC
Oprah Winfrey Named an SC Bakery as One of Her “Favorite Things” for 2022Kennardo G. JamesSpartanburg, SC
This Is One of the Snowiest Town in South CarolinaDianaGreer, SC
Related
FOX Carolina
As ADHD prescriptions increase, some seek alternative treatments
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The healthcare company Trilliant Health pulled data from hundreds of thousands of people who were prescribed Adderall and found prescriptions increased about 15% from 2020-2021 for people ages 22-44. It comes as many are facing an Adderall shortage due to manufacturing issues. Vicky Olachea was...
When is the best time for a joint replacement?
Medical professionals said joint replacements are one of the most common orthopedic surgeries performed in the US.
greenvillejournal.com
Giving Matters: Center for Community Services expands ability to improve lives
This fall the sounds of drills and hammers filled the air at the Center for Community Services, located in the former Bryson Elementary School building at 703 Bryson Drive in Simpsonville. Ralph Sweeney, who became executive director in October, says the facility upgrades are just a part of preparations underway to provide more services to local families.
greenvillejournal.com
Photos: 2022 Zoom through the Zoo
The 2022 Zoom through the Zoo was Nov. 19. The 5K was won by Eduardo Garcia in 15:48. The Zoom through the Zoo is a fundraiser for the Greenville Zoo, presented by the Greenville Zoo Foundation and is a Greenville Track Club Corporate Shield event.
WYFF4.com
Coroners in South Carolina address drug problem after 2 drug deaths, 2 overdoses over the weekend
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Coroners in Anderson County, South Carolina, are speaking out about what they call the 'continuous problem' of drugs aftertwo people were found dead from drug use and two others overdosed over the weekend. Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore said deputies were called at about 2...
golaurens.com
Lack of funding could force Laurens County Humane Society to close
After seven years, the Laurens County Humane Society (LCHS) is in danger of closing its doors in January if they cannot secure funding and community support. LCHS has been in operation since July 2015 as a no-kill adoption center that accepts owner-surrender dogs and cats. According to the LCHS, they have cared for as many as 59 pets at one time between their facility and foster homes. Since COVID, they have not been able to keep up with the demand of county residents wanting to surrender puppies, kittens and adult pets.
Radio Ink
Radio Host Dies From Cancer
The Asheville Radio Group announced that WISE morning man Pat Ryan has died at the age of 57 after a 4-year battle with cancer. Ryan was the longtime host of the sports radio talk show The WISE GUYS. His wife Kathleen was by his side. The station website said, “Pat’s...
WYFF4.com
'A little bit of hope': One Greenville family is feeding a community
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Martins aren't your typical love story. When they met, Cassandra and her children had spent a year in a shelter. Redd had been homeless for nearly 18 years. He was working in a sports souvenir store at the time. "And the most beautiful woman...
Spartanburg Regional Hospital to host hiring event
The Spartanburg Regional Hospital System is hosting a hiring event on Thursday.
WYFF4.com
Mauldin dry cleaning service abruptly closes, customers must file civil suit to recover clothes and payments
MAULDIN, S.C. — WYFF News 4 received several calls and emails over the past week about One Price Dry Cleaners in Mauldin shutting down. Viewers said a sign was placed outside of the business sometime last week, and the doors have also been locked since. Many people were left wondering when and if they'd be able to go inside to get their clothes that were dropped off for services. Customers tell us they never received proper notice that the business would be closing.
FOX Carolina
Same day, same place: Upstate family holds triple wedding for sisters
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s already stressful enough putting on one wedding but how about three on the same day in the same place?. Three sisters in the Upstate were all married at the same time on Oct. 22 in their hometown of Spartanburg. Darlene Skinner, Anna Hall...
gsabizwire.com
Durham Homes, USA beginning construction on 22 high-end homes in Simpsonville
Durham Homes, USA, operating partner of Broadstreet, Inc., is beginning the construction of Weatherstone, a vibrant and sophisticated community nestled in Simpsonville, South Carolina. It is located 20 minutes outside of Downtown Greenville and close to some of the top manufacturing, retail and healthcare job sites in the state. “Simpsonville...
greenvillejournal.com
Magic is real at Hidden Pasture Unicorn Farm
Adopting horses has always been a passion for Greenville native Kate Nichols. That came as a surprise even to her. Hidden Pasture Unicorn Farm, at 245 Little Virginia Road in Fountain Inn, is the only “real life” unicorn farm in existence, making it one of a kind. Nichols’ property, purchased in 2017, serves as the home to plenty of rescued animals, including birds, cows, donkeys — and yes, even unicorns.
3 Great Pizza Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in South Carolina that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
Inland Port Terminal expands in the Upstate
GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – State and local leaders teamed up Friday morning to announce that South Carolina’s Inland Port Terminal in Greer is expanding its footprint and capacity. The port’s CEO said the terminal will double its capacity for shipping and handling cargo in the next few years. Part of the expansion has already been […]
FOX Carolina
Boxes of food going to people in need
The woman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and concealment of death. An Upstate student has been charged. Highlighting what's happening this weekend including Gather Greenville Gives, Pelzer Christmas Market and Girl Scout Free Event. On the Town: 11/17 @ 7AM. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Highlighting what's happening this weekend...
FOX Carolina
Body found in front yard in Greenville, coroner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a body was found in the front yard of a home Monday morning. According to the coroner, the body was found on Mayo Drive. The coroner said the investigation is still in its early stages. Stay tuned as...
gsabizwire.com
Hartness Announces New Ownership Opportunity with Release of Woodland Retreat
Greenville, S.C. — Hartness, an award-winning urban village founded by the Hartness family and located on Greenville’s Eastside, announced the release of Woodland Retreat, an intimate new neighborhood nestled within the community. Woodland Retreat is adjacent to Hartness’ 180-acre Nature Preserve and in proximity to village amenities, providing both seclusion and easy access to destinations for recreation and enjoyment, including the forthcoming Hotel Hartness and its amenities to include the fine-dining restaurant Patterson, the intimate Captain’s Bar, and the full-service Spa H. In addition to 11 homesites situated in an unmatched setting, the new offering marks the launch of unprecedented Hartness home plans that are unlike any other in the Greenville market. Hartness’ incomparable collection of architecturally stunning plans has resulted in a thoughtfully designed urban village that boasts a variety of home types, sizes, and styles set against the backdrop of one of the most beautiful pieces of land in the Greenville area.
greenvillejournal.com
Real estate rundown week ending November 25, 2022
The Greater Greenville Association of Realtors announced a 38.4% increase in active residential listings — from 2,941 listing on the multiple listing service on Nov. 10, 2021, to 4,073 on Nov. 10, 2022. With the number of listings up, the average residential sales price has also increased 8.1% year...
Comments / 0