Greenville, SC

FOX Carolina

As ADHD prescriptions increase, some seek alternative treatments

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The healthcare company Trilliant Health pulled data from hundreds of thousands of people who were prescribed Adderall and found prescriptions increased about 15% from 2020-2021 for people ages 22-44. It comes as many are facing an Adderall shortage due to manufacturing issues. Vicky Olachea was...
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Giving Matters: Center for Community Services expands ability to improve lives

This fall the sounds of drills and hammers filled the air at the Center for Community Services, located in the former Bryson Elementary School building at 703 Bryson Drive in Simpsonville. Ralph Sweeney, who became executive director in October, says the facility upgrades are just a part of preparations underway to provide more services to local families.
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Photos: 2022 Zoom through the Zoo

The 2022 Zoom through the Zoo was Nov. 19. The 5K was won by Eduardo Garcia in 15:48. The Zoom through the Zoo is a fundraiser for the Greenville Zoo, presented by the Greenville Zoo Foundation and is a Greenville Track Club Corporate Shield event.
GREENVILLE, SC
golaurens.com

Lack of funding could force Laurens County Humane Society to close

After seven years, the Laurens County Humane Society (LCHS) is in danger of closing its doors in January if they cannot secure funding and community support. LCHS has been in operation since July 2015 as a no-kill adoption center that accepts owner-surrender dogs and cats. According to the LCHS, they have cared for as many as 59 pets at one time between their facility and foster homes. Since COVID, they have not been able to keep up with the demand of county residents wanting to surrender puppies, kittens and adult pets.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
Radio Ink

Radio Host Dies From Cancer

The Asheville Radio Group announced that WISE morning man Pat Ryan has died at the age of 57 after a 4-year battle with cancer. Ryan was the longtime host of the sports radio talk show The WISE GUYS. His wife Kathleen was by his side. The station website said, “Pat’s...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

Mauldin dry cleaning service abruptly closes, customers must file civil suit to recover clothes and payments

MAULDIN, S.C. — WYFF News 4 received several calls and emails over the past week about One Price Dry Cleaners in Mauldin shutting down. Viewers said a sign was placed outside of the business sometime last week, and the doors have also been locked since. Many people were left wondering when and if they'd be able to go inside to get their clothes that were dropped off for services. Customers tell us they never received proper notice that the business would be closing.
MAULDIN, SC
gsabizwire.com

Durham Homes, USA beginning construction on 22 high-end homes in Simpsonville

Durham Homes, USA, operating partner of Broadstreet, Inc., is beginning the construction of Weatherstone, a vibrant and sophisticated community nestled in Simpsonville, South Carolina. It is located 20 minutes outside of Downtown Greenville and close to some of the top manufacturing, retail and healthcare job sites in the state. “Simpsonville...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Magic is real at Hidden Pasture Unicorn Farm

Adopting horses has always been a passion for Greenville native Kate Nichols. That came as a surprise even to her. Hidden Pasture Unicorn Farm, at 245 Little Virginia Road in Fountain Inn, is the only “real life” unicorn farm in existence, making it one of a kind. Nichols’ property, purchased in 2017, serves as the home to plenty of rescued animals, including birds, cows, donkeys — and yes, even unicorns.
FOUNTAIN INN, SC
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in South Carolina that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
SPARTANBURG, SC
WSPA 7News

Inland Port Terminal expands in the Upstate

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – State and local leaders teamed up Friday morning to announce that South Carolina’s Inland Port Terminal in Greer is expanding its footprint and capacity. The port’s CEO said the terminal will double its capacity for shipping and handling cargo in the next few years. Part of the expansion has already been […]
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Boxes of food going to people in need

The woman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and concealment of death. An Upstate student has been charged. Highlighting what's happening this weekend including Gather Greenville Gives, Pelzer Christmas Market and Girl Scout Free Event. On the Town: 11/17 @ 7AM. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Highlighting what's happening this weekend...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Body found in front yard in Greenville, coroner says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a body was found in the front yard of a home Monday morning. According to the coroner, the body was found on Mayo Drive. The coroner said the investigation is still in its early stages. Stay tuned as...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
gsabizwire.com

Hartness Announces New Ownership Opportunity with Release of Woodland Retreat

Greenville, S.C. — Hartness, an award-winning urban village founded by the Hartness family and located on Greenville’s Eastside, announced the release of Woodland Retreat, an intimate new neighborhood nestled within the community. Woodland Retreat is adjacent to Hartness’ 180-acre Nature Preserve and in proximity to village amenities, providing both seclusion and easy access to destinations for recreation and enjoyment, including the forthcoming Hotel Hartness and its amenities to include the fine-dining restaurant Patterson, the intimate Captain’s Bar, and the full-service Spa H. In addition to 11 homesites situated in an unmatched setting, the new offering marks the launch of unprecedented Hartness home plans that are unlike any other in the Greenville market. Hartness’ incomparable collection of architecturally stunning plans has resulted in a thoughtfully designed urban village that boasts a variety of home types, sizes, and styles set against the backdrop of one of the most beautiful pieces of land in the Greenville area.
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Real estate rundown week ending November 25, 2022

The Greater Greenville Association of Realtors announced a 38.4% increase in active residential listings — from 2,941 listing on the multiple listing service on Nov. 10, 2021, to 4,073 on Nov. 10, 2022. With the number of listings up, the average residential sales price has also increased 8.1% year...
GREENVILLE, SC

