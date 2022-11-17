Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Trigon: Space Story - Official Celestial Sights 2 Trailer
The Trigon: Space Story - Celestial Sights 2 Trailer shows off the latest update coming to the game featuring new content, fixes, and technical updates to this sci-fi adventure rogue-like. The update also comes packed with performance optimizations like MSAA, FXAA, and TAA with improved visuals across the board. Trigon: Space Story is available now for PC, macOS and Linux via Steam, Epic Games Store, and the Gameforge Client.
IGN
Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters - Duty Eternal - Official Reveal Trailer
Watch the exciting reveal trailer for Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters - Duty Eternal, a new DLC coming to PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store) on December 6. This major expansion for the turn-based tactical RPG adds the new Techmarine class, new missions, and the Venerable Dreadnought combat walker to the game's campaign. Following the arrival of a new strain of the Bloom, the Grey Knights must help the Adeptus Mechanicus to stop it spreading across space in the challenging new Technophage Outbreak mission. The DLC requires the base game to play.
IGN
Fall Guys - Official Sunken Secrets Cinematic Trailer
Check out the latest cinematic trailer for Fall Guys, revealing Season 3's Sunken Secrets is coming on November 22, 2022. These crumbling courses are in need of repair, so get ready to dodge the dangers of the deep, including wonky obstacles and the tentacles of a mighty kraken.
IGN
Zero Sievert - Official Early Access Launch Trailer
Zero Sievert is available now in Early Access. Watch the latest trailer for another look at this post-apocalyptic top-down shooter game.
IGN
Evil West - Official Launch Trailer
Evil West is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. Watch the thrilling, brutal launch trailer for the third-person action game, and get ready to hunt vampires. A dark menace consumes the American frontier. As one of the last agents in a top-secret...
IGN
Dungeons of the Amber Griffin - Official Announcement Trailer
Check out the trailer to learn about the story, see creepy creatures, and more from Dungeons of the Amber Griffin. In Dungeons of the Amber Griffin, play as a group of daredevils who explore the world of dark fantasy in search of fame, amber, and gold. Experience the classic mechanics of the iconic ‘90s Dungeon Crawlers with a new twist. Solve the mystery of the ghost that haunted the ruins and discover a bestiary based on Kashubian beliefs.
IGN
Need for Speed: Unbound Reveals Speed Race Gameplay; Lakeshore Online Multiplayer Details Unvieled
Need for Speed: Unbound, the arcade racing title that every player has been waiting for, is all set to release on December 2, 2022. To build up anticipation for the title, Criterion Games and EA have revealed a Speed Racing Gameplay trailer, check out the video embedded below:. The new...
IGN
1000xResist - Official Game Reveal Trailer
Here's your look at 1000xResist, an upcoming hyper-cinematic, narrative adventure coming to PC and Switch in 2023. Check out the trailer to learn about the game, see the mysterious world, the characters, and more. In 1000xResist, relive the memories of a god. Reclaim your legacy across time. Resist a thousand-year-old...
IGN
First 20 Minutes of Gungrave GORE Gameplay
Here’s the first 20 minutes of gameplay of the brand new Gungrave game, Gungrave G.O.R.E, running on a PS5. Gungrave GORE is a third-person action shooter where you control Grave, the hired killer made so popular from the anime. Shoot, grab, bash, and blow up enemies by the hundreds as you work to make your kills as stylish as possible, set against the backdrop of a futuristic mafia crime story.
IGN
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Glitch Causes Players To Turn Invisible - IGN Daily Fix
On today’s IGN The Daily Fix:Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players have become frustrated at a glitch that turns some enemies completely invisible. Nintendo has announced that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's Booster Course Pass Wave 3 will bring eight new tracks to the game on December 7. Assassin's Creed Valhalla will get its final DLC - The Last Chapter - on December 6, but it will unfortunately not be getting the "highly requested" New Game+ feature.Narz has it all on today’s Daily Fix!
IGN
Evil West Video Review
Evil West reviewed by David Jagneaux on PC, also available on PlayStation and Xbox. This refreshing blast from the past from the developer of Shadow Warrior 3 nails the most important parts of its old-school, vampire-hunting action. The combat is smooth and its weapon options are ludicrously entertaining, but low enemy variety and overly similar level layouts can grow somewhat monotonous after a while. This is far from the most complex or innovative action shooter, but every so often you just want to have some fun smashing in monster skulls.
IGN
LG OLED TVs Are Actually Affordable Thanks to These Black Friday Deals, Including the 2022 Evo C2 Models
If you're in the market for an OLED TV, Black Friday is the absolute best time to get one at a price that won't bust your wallet. This year, we're seeing some really strong Black Friday TV deals, and that includes the new 2022 LG Evo C2 OLED TVs. If you're an Amazon Prime Cardholder, then you're privy to even more cashback savings on top.
IGN
Gungrave G.O.R.E Review
Gungrave G.O.R.E has exactly one mission objective, three words that flash across the screen at the beginning of each level and every time you die: Kick their ass. For the 12-15 hour campaign, you’ll do exactly that – shoot, slash, blow up, and otherwise execute thousands of enemies and bosses on your quest to eradicate the Raven Clan and save the world from an evil drug called SEED. When it works, which is often, Gungrave G.O.R.E is a captivating ballet of blood and bullets that merges Gungrave’s signature style with the best aspects of modern action games. Unfortunately, for everything Gungrave G.O.R.E does right, there are an equal number of frustrations and missed opportunities, making it difficult to recommend to anyone outside of action game aficionados or hardcore Gungrave fans.
IGN
Steam Black Friday Discounts Begin Today In Autumn Sale
The Steam Autumn Sale returns today, November 22, and brings with it early Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals that see the likes of Cyberpunk 2077, Stray, and more discounted. Kicking off at 10am Pacific / 1pm Eastern / 6PM UK (so 4am on November 23 AEST), the sale will...
IGN
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet - Where to Find Roaring Moon
*Spoiler Warning* In this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gameplay guide we show you how to easily find Roaring Moon, a powerful Paradox Pokemon only available in Pokemon Scarlet after reaching the endgame. 00:00 Spoiler Warning. 00:12 Beat the Right Game. 00:22 Fast Travel To The Right Research Station. 00:32 Roaring...
IGN
Rainbow Six Siege: Cross-Play and Cross-Progression Finally Coming to Console In December
Cross-play and cross-progression are coming to Rainbow Six Siege on December 6 as part of the upcoming season Operation Solar Raid, which also brings a new map, operator, and more. As reported by Eurogamer, Rainbow Six Siege PlayStation and Xbox gamers will automatically matchmake together and should benefit from lower...
IGN
IGN Live Presents Guilty Gear Strive New Character Reveal
Join IGN's Mitchell Saltzman for an exclusive reveal of the newest character update for Guilty Gear Strive. Mitchell, will be joined by Riku Ozawa, eSports manager at Arc System Works, and Ken Miyauchi, producer on Guilty Gear Strive for a hands on demo and moveset breakdown. Guilty Gear fans, you won't want to miss this!
IGN
TM Locations - Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
This page covers all Technical Machines, AKA TMs, you can use in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. TMs are items in Pokemon Sword and Shield that can be used to teach moves to Pokemon. In Scarlet and Violet, TMs are once again one-time used items. You gain TMs by finding them...
IGN
Green Stake Locations - How to Open Green Shrine
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have black stakes located all around the region of Paldea. One of these stakes is colored green which unlocks the green shrine. This guide lays out all of the green stakes located in Paldea. Want to go back to the main page to see the locations...
IGN
The Full Story Behind Ragnarok's Newest Weapon
This article contains late-game spoilers for God of War Ragnarok. In the final third of God of War Ragnarok you obtain the Draupnir Spear, the third and final weapon in Kratos’ Norse adventure arsenal. Creating a new weapon for Kratos was naturally a major task for the development team at Santa Monica Studio, and game director Eric Williams has revealed just how the spear became a reality, what ideas were cut, and why they didn’t just let players wield Thor’s hammer.
Comments / 0