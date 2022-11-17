Read full article on original website
Related
ZDNet
This sneaky ransomware gang keeps changing tactics to spread its malware
A new ransomware operation is using unusual techniques to breach networks and encrypt them with file-locking malware to hold victims to ransom. Royal ransomware first appeared in September this year and is being distributed by multiple threat groups, but one is showing what Microsoft Security Threat Intelligence describes as "a pattern of continuous innovation" to distribute and hide payloads, often until it's too late and the victim has had their network encrypted.
ZDNet
Black Friday gaming PC deal: The HP Omen 25L is $390 off
Looking forward to the chilly winter days to snuggle up with a good PC game and tea? Make sure you have the gaming rig to do just that with this HP Omen 25L gaming desktop. Best of all, it's discounted by $470 right now, so you can pick it up for only $849.
ZDNet
Give the gift of internet security with 50% off Keeper Password Manager
With every website asking for a unique password that includes characters, numbers, symbols, and more, it can be a daunting task to try to recall all of your passwords -- especially when you have to change them yet again due to a breach. Keeper Password Manager bridges the gap between remembering your passwords and keeping them. Right now, it's 50% off for a one-year subscription, so you only have to pay $17.50 for the entire year.
ZDNet
Three tech trends on the verge of a breakthrough in 2023
Everyone thinks of tech as a fast-paced industry, and in many respects that's true. For sure, there's a region of the tech industry that's entirely populated with 'move-fast-and-break-things' types who race to create a minimum viable product and talk about things like 'NFT' and 'Web 3'. But there are also...
ZDNet
What is an external hard drive, and which are the best?
As much as we try to prevent it, it happens. Our computers crash (knock on wood), and we lose our files. Of course, things are much different now than they were a few years ago. Now there are external hard drives that can protect all of your files and content in another place, so you do not risk losing your most important files.
ZDNet
MacBook, Dell, or HP? Which laptop under $1,000 is the best?
You don't need a huge PC under your desk anymore to achieve lightning-fast speeds, amazing graphics, and 1TB SSD capabilities. There are plenty of laptops on the market today with all the tools you need to succeed academically or professionally. Best laptop docking stations: Your essential accessory for working from...
ZDNet
Microsoft's 13-inch Surface Pro X tablet is $300 off before Black Friday
Black Friday sales are in full swing on necessities like laptops and tablets. If you decide that a tablet is the best option for your needs and you want one of the best tablets on the market, the Microsoft Surface Pro X 13-inch tablet currently has been reduced by $300, so it's only $599.
ZDNet
25+ Black Friday laptop deals: Get a new notebook for up to 65% off
It's November, which among other things means Black Friday deals and discounts on laptops of all kinds from retailers and laptop manufacturers. Black Friday itself is on Nov. 25, but the sales engine is already up and running, and there are some excellent deals to be had throughout the month.
Comments / 0