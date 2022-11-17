Read full article on original website
Wisconsin waiting for answers from NCAA on Nick Herbig's targeting penalty
MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin football program has filed an appeal asking the NCAA to review the targeting call that could sideline outside linebacker Nick Herbig for the first half of the regular-season finale against Minnesota. Herbig, one of the best defensive players in the Big Ten...
2024 OL Kyle Rakers recaps Nebraska visit, offer
Nebraska offered West Des Moines (Iowa) Dowling Catholic junior offensive lineman Kyle Rakers on Saturday when he visited. The 6-foot-4, 260-pound Rakers now has five offers with Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State and Northern Illinois also on his list. "One thing that caught my attention a lot was their culture...
Iowa Football: Hawkeyes release updated depth chart ahead of Nebraska
After a 7-4 start, Iowa controls its own destiny in the Big Ten West. The Hawkeyes took down Minnesota in Minneapolis and now return home to face off against Nebraska on Senior Day. The Hawkeyes have won both of their November games this season and the team has won 14...
What to like and what not to like from Iowa's 100-64 win over Nebraska Omaha
Iowa basketball picked up a 100-64 victory over Nebraska-Omaha on Monday as the Hawkeyes improved to 4-0 on the young season. Here is what to like and what not to like from Iowa's win over the Mavericks. Are you an Iowa Hawkeyes fan? Looking for interesting VIP material about your...
Maui Matchup: Arkansas vs. Creighton
It will be one of the most intriguing battles of the young college basketball season when No. 9 Arkansas (4-0) and No. 10 Creighton (5-0) square off in semifinal action from the Maui Jim Maui Invitational from the Lahaina Civic Center on Tuesday. Tipoff between the Hogs and Bluejays is set for 7 p.m. (CT) on ESPN.
How to Watch: No. 9 Arkansas vs. No. 10 Creighton channel, stream, game time
The No. 9 Arkansas Razorbacks are on the road this week for their first games outside of Bud Walton Arena as they participate in the annual Maui Jim Maui Invitational in Lahaina (Hawaii). After cruising past the Louisville Cardinals in their first game, the Hogs will now head to the...
Three reasons why bowl eligibility is important for the Badgers
This season won’t end with a Big Ten West title, and this team certainly won’t sniff one of those marquee bowl games, but the Wisconsin Badgers will have a 13th game nonetheless. While the Badgers have fallen woefully short of their lofty preseason ambitions, they accomplished something to...
Jim Leonhard Takes Aim at the Transfer Portal
Wisconsin head coach Jim Leonhard hopes players like C.J. Goetz, who paid his dues for 3-4 years before getting his shot, don't become a rare breed in college football.
Should Wisconsin stick with Jim Leonhard as head coach?
247Sports' Emily Proud and Carl Reed discuss the head coach vacancy at Wisconsin and if Jim Leonhard could realistically be retained.
Realistic expectations for the new head coach of Nebraska
247Sports' Emily Proud and Carl Reed discuss the head coach vacancy at Nebraska and if they might be able to return to national relevancy with the right hire.
