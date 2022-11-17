ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

2024 OL Kyle Rakers recaps Nebraska visit, offer

Nebraska offered West Des Moines (Iowa) Dowling Catholic junior offensive lineman Kyle Rakers on Saturday when he visited. The 6-foot-4, 260-pound Rakers now has five offers with Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State and Northern Illinois also on his list. "One thing that caught my attention a lot was their culture...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Maui Matchup: Arkansas vs. Creighton

It will be one of the most intriguing battles of the young college basketball season when No. 9 Arkansas (4-0) and No. 10 Creighton (5-0) square off in semifinal action from the Maui Jim Maui Invitational from the Lahaina Civic Center on Tuesday. Tipoff between the Hogs and Bluejays is set for 7 p.m. (CT) on ESPN.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

247Sports

60K+
Followers
398K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy