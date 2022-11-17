ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schatz leads legislative hearing on three Senate Committee on Indian Affairs bills

By Press Pool
Indian Country Today
Indian Country Today
 4 days ago

News Release

U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs

Yesterday, U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i), chairman of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, led a legislative hearing to receive testimony on S. 4870, the Tule River Tribe Reserved Water Rights Settlement Act of 2022 , S. 4896, the Pueblos of Jemez and Zia Water Rights Settlement Act of and S. 4898, the Pueblos of Acoma and Laguna Water Rights Settlement Act of 2022.

The committee heard from Assistant Secretary-Indian Affairs Bryan Newland, Pueblo of Jemez Governor Raymond Loretto, Pueblo of Zia Governor Gabriel Galvan, Pueblo of Acoma Governor Randall Vicente, Pueblo of Laguna Governor Martin Kowemy, and Tule River Indian Tribe Chairman Neil Peyron.

To view the full video of the hearing, click here .

(Image: U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs)

