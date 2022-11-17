Read full article on original website
Nashville man says he was robbed, shot in home invasion before dying at hospital
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) is investigating the death of a 29-year-old who says he was shot by a person in a ski mask. Michael Hutchins was dropped off at a hospital on Sunday night with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. Hutchins was able to tell staff someone with a ski mask forced entry to his home on Jefferson Street and robbed him before the shooting.
Tennessee corrections officer arrested for domestic assault
CANNON COUNTY, Tenn. -- A Middle Tennessee corrections officer is jailed for assault. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation began looking into 20-year-old Corrections Officer Brendan Michael Lee regarding allegations of assault against his girlfriend on Friday. Agents then obtained a warrant charging him with aggravated domestic assault. Lee has since...
Nashville woman finds video camera hidden in her bathroom, husband arrested
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man is arrested after his wife finds a camera hidden in the bathroom. A woman contacted Metro Nashville Police on Thursday after finding a video camera in a light fixture in the bathroom at their house on Clarksville Pike. She told police that her husband, 39-year-old Horacio Minero-Hernandez, was remodeling one bathroom and told her to have her daughters take their showers in the other bathroom (where she found the camera).
TBI: Missing toddler out of Robertson County found safe
UPDATE: The TBI reports Aurora Meyer has been found safe. Her non-custodial grandmother is in custody. ---- The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for Aurora Meyer. The TBI issued the alert on behalf of the Robertson County Sheriff's Office Monday morning. The two-year-old was last...
Murfreesboro Police search for missing 31-year-old woman
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Murfreesboro Police are searching for a missing 31-year-old woman was was reported missing on Nov. 18. The family of Eleni Kassa said she did not pick up her daughter from school and has not been seen or heard from since the morning of Nov. 17, Murfreesboro Police report.
Man found shot to death in burning car that crashed at S. Nashville complex
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A 19-year-old is killed after being shot in his car in South Nashville. The Nashville Fire Department responded to the Southern Hills Condos, 370 Wallace Road, after 3 a.m. Saturday, and pulled a man from a burning car. Metro Nashville police discovered the victim, who died at the scene, had a gunshot wound.
KSP: Man threatened mass shooting at Kentucky schools, churches
HORSE CAVE, Ky. -- A man is arrested for allegedly making threats against schools and churches in two Kentucky counties. Kentucky State Police arrested 30-year-old Joshua Morrison, of Horse Cave, after they say he sent virtual threats of a mass shooting of schools and churches in Warren and Hart counties on Sunday.
Dickson County mom desperate for ride to school for son with disabilities
DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Seven-year-old Kameron Beechum is like most kids his age. When he’s not outside tossing the football, you can find him inside playing on his iPad. Kameron also has a rare disorder, Carcot-Marie-Tooth disease, which makes it a bit difficult for him to get...
Todd and Julie Chrisley's son hospitalized after car crash on TN highway
Reality television show stars Todd and Julie Chrisley's 16-year-old son was hospitalized after a car accident on a Tennessee Highway, FOX News confirmed. Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) reported that the crash occurred on Nov. 12. The department adds that a vehicle was at a complete stop in the lane of traffic when the driver of the vehicle said he felt another vehicle, driven by Grayson Chrisley, hit him from behind.
Fire damages home on Mimosa Drive in Antioch
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Fire damaged a home on Mimosa Drive early Tuesday morning. The Nashville Fire Department says that crews arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the home. Firefighters quickly fought back the flames with an interior attack and extinguished the fire. NFD says that nobody...
More than 50 lbs. of marijuana found in luggage at Nashville International Airport
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A large amount of marijuana is discovered at Nashville International Airport after a K9 picks up a strong scent coming from luggage. A BNA officer and a detective assigned to the area monitored two large locked suitcases on the baggage carousel that came in on Southwest Airlines flight from Denver just after 1:30 a.m. Friday morning that emitted a smell of marijuana. A man, identified as 35-year-old Carlton Clemons, of California, came to claim the bags, according to Metro Nashville police.
Middle Tennessee school board debates keeping non-fiction book on racial unrest
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The 'great book debate' has reached another Tennessee county, this time in Sumner County. Sumner County Schools leaders were debating the book "A place inside of me," a non-fiction book about an African American child watching racial unrest around him. Some parents have called for the book to be...
Country superstar Miranda Lambert releasing book of recipes, life memories
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Country music sweetheart Miranda Lambert is serving up more than just tunes. The Grammy-winning artist is releasing a book of recipes and life memories. "Y'all Eat Yet?" is a home entertainment book sharing stories and tasty recipes from the kitchens of women who shaped Lambert's life.
Taxpayers weigh-in on proposed Titans stadium deal
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Taxpayers are sounding off on Mayor John Cooper’s proposed East Bank Stadium. It comes as Metro Council continues to discuss the $2.1 billion estimate in detail. Metro is on the hook until 2039 for the lease agreement, and to keep up with first class...
PHOTOS: Tennessee veteran gifted new roof just in time for holidays
LEBANON, Tenn. (WZTV) — A US Army veteran in Lebanon, Tennessee has a brand new roof thanks to a nationwide effort to honor veterans. Elizabeth Henderson received her new roof last week as part of the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project. Henderson was selected and approved as the recipient for the roof replacement through a partnership with Purple Heart Homes, a nonprofit veterans-focused charity.
Metro Transportation Licensing Commission cracking down on entertainment vehicles
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) -- Metro Transportation Licensing Commission cracked down on some transpotainment vehicles that are not playing by the rules. One company is specifically facing major consequences. The Transportation Licensing Commission said ‘Nashville Party Barge’ allegedly violated multiple codes including serving alcohol on an entertainment vehicle. Advocacy...
Cheatham County Schools closed Tuesday due to illness
CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — All Cheatham County Schools will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 22 due to high numbers of illness-related absences. The schools confirmed with FOX 17 News that it is primarily due to flu-related illnesses. All daycares will be open with normal hours Tuesday. Cheatham County Schools...
Vanderbilt, S.C. football teams fined after fans storm field after upset wins
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- Vanderbilt got hit with a hefty fine for an offense. The Southeastern Conference fined the Commodores $250,000 after fans stormed the field following Saturday's game when they upset the Florida Gators, 31-24. This violated the leagues' access to competition area policy. This was Vanderbilt's third offense. They...
Thanksgiving food prices increase; turkey prices jump 28 percent
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) -- Thanksgiving is right around the corner and with food prices still going up, Nashvillians tell us they’re finding different ways to give thanks. The holiday comes as we see double digit percent increases on some of our turkey day favorites. People said they’re ready to...
