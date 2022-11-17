ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers News: Alex Vesia Gets Engaged To Kayla Howard

Last offseason was filled with weddings for the Los Angeles Dodgers as Mookie Betts, Walker Buehler, Chris Taylor and Caleb Ferguson all tied the knot, and now Alex Vesia will soon join them. Vesia shared the news and photos of proposing to Kayla Howard at Marine Street Beach in La...
Dodgers Owners Mark Walter & Billie Jean King Present Donation To Elton John AIDS Foundation

Los Angeles Dodgers co-owners Mark Walter and Billie Jean King joined Elton John on stage at Dodger Stadium to present him with a $1 million donation on behalf of the team. The Dodgers’ check is to support the Elton John AIDS Foundation and came during the penultimate “Yellow Brick Road” show in the United States. The finale is streaming on Disney+ on Sunday night.
Current List Of Los Angeles Dodgers Free Agents

MLB free agency began the morning after the World Series concluded, which for the Los Angeles Dodgers amounted to 10 players no longer being under contract. The group of Dodgers free agents comprised of Tyler Anderson, Joey Gallo, Andrew Heaney, Tommy Kahnle, Clayton Kershaw, Craig Kimbrel, Chris Martin, Kevin Pillar, David Price and Trea Turner.
Andrew Friedman: Dodgers Non-Tendered Edwin Ríos Due To Roster Crunch

While it had become increasingly likely the Los Angeles Dodgers would non-tender Cody Bellinger by the 5 p.m. PT deadline on Friday, the team also opted against tendering a contract to Edwin Ríos and Luke Williams. Williams was claimed off waivers from the Miami Marlins earlier this month, while...
