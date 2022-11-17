Los Angeles Dodgers co-owners Mark Walter and Billie Jean King joined Elton John on stage at Dodger Stadium to present him with a $1 million donation on behalf of the team. The Dodgers’ check is to support the Elton John AIDS Foundation and came during the penultimate “Yellow Brick Road” show in the United States. The finale is streaming on Disney+ on Sunday night.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO