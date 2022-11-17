Bicyclists invited to see Virginia Beach boardwalk lights on Thursday evening

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The holiday season is here, and on Thursday night, November 17, bicyclists are welcome to ride on the Virginia Beach Boardwalk to enjoy the holiday light display.

Thursday’s sneak peek of the BayPort Credit Union Holiday Lights at the Beach, presented by Food Lion, is free and open to the public . Registration is not required. It will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Bicyclists are also welcome to end the season on Sunday, January 1, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Between those dates, the boardwalk will be open to vehicles in the evenings.

Organizers with IMGoing advise that cyclists should enter the boardwalk at 2nd street, peddle north through the lights, turn around, and return to 2nd street on the bike path. The event is for bicycles only and no motorized vehicles of any sort will be permitted.

Parking will be available for Holiday Bike Night at Rudee Loop on a first-come, first-served basis.

In addition to the bicyclists, students from Virginia Beach Environmental Studies Academy will be at the boardwalk, showing off their wind turbine outside the Surf and Rescue Museum on 24 th street.

“In 2021, many Oceanfront visitors made a special trip to see the wind-powered display,” says Beach Events Program Director Bobby Melatti.

“We hope students, their parents, and anyone interested in how power is generated naturally will walk or ‘ride like the wind’ over to the museum and celebrate clean energy with us,” says Chris Freeman, director of the Environmental Studies Program. “Our kids are so excited to put up the wind tower and solar panel and use these renewable sources to light up the night.”

For more information on BayPort Credit Union Holiday Lights at the Beach, click here .