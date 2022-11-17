ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pink Soars in 7-Inch Heels & Sparkling Red Dress on ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

By Tara Larson
 4 days ago
Pink heads to 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' on Nov. 16 in LA. CREDIT: RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Pink gave a dazzling display on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

The “Raise Your Glass” singer appeared as a guest on the late-night show on Wednesday night. She talked with Kimmel about living in a vineyard and making wine as well as her upcoming summer tour, “Pink Summer Carnival 2023” with Brandi Carlile.

For her interview, Pink donned a sparkling dress on the show. Her red-hot midi dress featured long sleeves, an open back and zipper detailing. She added long drop earrings to the outfit but otherwise kept her accessories to a minimum.

Pink heads to ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ on Nov. 16 in LA. CREDIT: RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

The Grammy-winning singer added serious height to her frame thanks to a towering pair of Valentino platforms. Her black patent leather heels featured a pointed toe. The Garavani heels incorporate the brand’s V-Logo Signature buckle fastening on the thin ankle strap of the shoes that offered extra support. The 7-inch high heels add a height-defying finish.

Pink heads to ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ on Nov. 16 in LA. CREDIT: RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Post-pandemic, platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.

Pink has been a mainstay in pop radio for years, putting out albums and rocking the music charts. Her flair for music is almost as wild as her fashion taste, which never includes a dull moment.

