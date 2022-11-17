Ginger Branstetter, 71, of Pine Bluff passed away Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Mrs. Branstetter was born Jan. 5, 1951, in Clarendon to Brooks and Lora Weatherly. She was a devoted homemaker her entire life and of the Baptist faith. She also considered herself Elvis’s number-one fan. She was a very generous and kind soul.

