Stuttgart Daily Leader
Obituary: Ginger Branstetter of Pine Bluff
Ginger Branstetter, 71, of Pine Bluff passed away Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Mrs. Branstetter was born Jan. 5, 1951, in Clarendon to Brooks and Lora Weatherly. She was a devoted homemaker her entire life and of the Baptist faith. She also considered herself Elvis’s number-one fan. She was a very generous and kind soul.
Stuttgart’s season ends in loss to Warren
For the second season in a row, the Stuttgart Ricebirds’ final snap happened on the artificial turf of Warren’s Jim Hurley Jr. Stadium. Stuttgart, looking to make the quarterfinals for the third year in a row, lost to Warren 62-24, ending their 2022 season at 9-3. The Ricebirds...
