Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
“Beachfront Bargain Hunt Renovations” On HGTV To Film Again In Wildwood, NJ
Get ready to see the Wildwoods on the silver screen once again!. It's always great when one of our shore towns gets some national attention. This won't be the first time all eyes were on Wildwood. It's still just as exciting, though!. According to the folks at Wildwood Video Archive,...
See Humongous 50 Foot Christmas Tree Without Leaving New Jersey
"Christmas tree, Oh Christmas tree....." We are less than one week away from Thanksgiving so I think the holiday talk can officially begin. And thank goodness because there is tons to do and see in New Jersey this holiday season. Usually, a lot of Garden State residents take a trip...
Rent This Decked-Out Christmas Home in Cape May That Sleeps 22
You've heard about the magnificent Christmas charm in Cape May - now you can live it!. We found a beautiful home beautifully decorated outside and available for rent on VRBO. This charming house has 8 bedrooms and sleeps 22. It's called the Empress of Cape May and has 10 bathrooms.
Cape Gazette
Owner looking to donate huge Christmas display
For the past 25 years, Kenna Nethken has been up to his elbows in Christmas decorations as he turns his house and property into a Christmas wonderland. Thousands of people from throughout Sussex County have driven around the property and made donations to a variety of causes to which he and his wife, Cheryl, have contributed.
Atlantic City, NJ Boardwalk Gets First Ever Live Christmas Tree
I love the holidays and when it comes to Christmas trees, the bigger the better. For the first time ever there will be a live Christmas tree on the boardwalk in Atlantic City, and it's a big one, according to The Patch. It's a 50 foot balsam spruce that came...
Mountain Lion Sighting Near Millville Airport Saturday Night
A woman from South Jersey says she saw what she thinks was a mountain lion in Cumberland County Saturday night (November 19, 2022). The woman, who we'll identify as "C," said her sighting happened about 9 pm as she was traveling south on Buckshutem Road, heading toward Laurel Lake. C...
southjerseyobserver.com
Gloucester Township Christmas Village at Veterans Memorial Park Dec. 11
Mayor David Mayer and Township Council have announced that Gloucester Township will be hosting its very own Christmas Village at Veterans Park on December 11th from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The open-air holiday market will feature Christmas décor, gifts, Christmas trees, jewelry, and more at Veterans Park with live...
Sure, South Jersey Loves Wawa, But Why Are There No Heritages?
We already know that everyone from South Jersey and all of the areas surrounding Philadelphia love them some Wawa. That's no secret, right?. There are about three to five Wawas in every town here in the southern-most regions of the Garden State. The further into the northern parts of the state you travel, that's when Wawas start to taper off. The one thing I did notice about the deep eastern parts of South Jersey, though, are the lack of Heritages Dairy Stores in this part of the region.
Scammers targeting South Jersey seniors, police warn
An alarming number of Gloucester Township, seniors have become victims of email, phone, and internet scams, police warned recently. During the Hider Lane Seniors’ monthly meeting and bingo game at the Gloucester Township Senior Center on Thursday, November 17th, GTPD Detective Nick Aumundo and Cpl. Jen McLaughlin provided them with information on how to avoid being scammed by clever con artists. In order to prevent your elderly parents, grandparents, or other loved ones from falling victim to a scam, Gloucester Township Police would like to assist you. Millions of dollars are lost to scammers each year, and you may be The post Scammers targeting South Jersey seniors, police warn appeared first on Shore News Network.
acprimetime.com
NJEA Convention in Atlantic City Features Drag Queen & LGBTQ Training
A publicly funded state teachers union hosted a drag queen story hour for children at its convention last week. The New Jersey Educators Association (NJEA), which skims millions of dollars directly from property taxes and “is by far the biggest political spender in New Jersey,” directly promoted woke political topics for the classroom at its 2022 convention. In addition to featuring “Drag Queen Entertainment” for elementary school children, the convention also featured professional development sessions on “LGBTQ inclusive lessons: planning for change” and “creating a safe and brave anti-racist classroom.”
Kid Rock to play the Wildwood, NJ beach in June
Add Kid Rock to the list of music stars playing on the beach in Wildwood!. Kid Rock is the latest headliner to be named for the 2023 Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood. The event is taking place on the beach June 15 -18. Kid Rock is famous for his...
Police: Egg Harbor Township, NJ teen was speeding in serious crash
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A teen driver has now been criminally charged stemming from a crash earlier this month that left two passengers seriously hurt, township police said. Three Egg Harbor Township High School students, all 17, were driving in a 2019 Audi A4 on Nov. 1 around 7:15 a.m. along Mill Road.
phillyvoice.com
Avalon lots sell for $21 million – a Seven Mile Island record
The sale of two adjacent lots in southern Avalon for a combined $21 million set a record for Seven Mile Island, which encompasses Avalon and Stone Harbor. The empty beachfront lot at 163 68th St. sold in October for $11.5 million. The second lot, at 165 68th St., sits behind the beachfront lot and has a 4,700-square-foot home. It sold to the same buyer for $9.5 million.
Village of 6 tiny homes will house formerly incarcerated men
A new mini village — complete with six 100-square-foot tiny homes, a communal bathroom, a kitchenette and outdoor picnic area — will house and support recently incarcerated people on parole in Cumberland County, officials who unveiled the project this week said. The Village of Hope in Bridgeton, on...
watchthetramcarplease.com
A film crew from PEOPLE Magazine Investigates will begin filming in Cape May County TODAY!
Today begins a new chapter in the Mark Himebaugh story. A film crew from PEOPLE Magazine Investigates will begin filming in Cape May County as part of their recreation of events on November 25th, 1991. The crew will also begin interviewing some of the people involved during the time that Mark disappeared.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Food and drink – Augustine Inn, new Christiana Mall restaurant, Booth House now open 6 days
The Augustine Inn Seafood and Chop House has reopened. The restaurant is housed in a historic building near Augustine Beach in southern New Castle County. It comes with a Middletown address, but is some distance from the fast-growing town. The restaurant closed earlier this year with one of the operators...
gloucestercountynj.gov
Gloucester County’s Shady Lane Nursing Home named one of US News’ Best Nursing Homes
The Gloucester County Shady Lane Nursing Home received a top rating from US News in Short Term Rehabilitation (3/3) and Long-Term Care (3/3) landing them on the list of Best Nursing Homes in 2022-2023 (source). Shady Lane Nursing Home has been part of Gloucester County’s tradition since the 1800’s. A...
playnj.com
Atlantic Club Owner Planning Luxury Condos, Boutique Hotel In Former Atlantic City Casino Site
When Rocco Sebastiani looks at the shuttered Atlantic Club building on Pacific Avenue, the building owner says he sees a new horizon for Atlantic City. Sebastiani, who is president at Colosseo Group (the company that purchased the property in 2019), told PlayNJ renovation plans are in place for the South Tower and the North Tower as well as hotel areas. His permits are still being reviewed by the city, he said.
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Say Teen Was Going 40 MPH Over Speed Limit in Nasty Accident
Officials in Egg Harbor Township say charges have been filed against a 17-year-old who was driving at over 40 MPH above a posted speed limit when he caused a nasty accident earlier this month that injured himself and two other teenagers. The crash happened just after 7 AM on Tuesday,...
fox29.com
South Jersey mother gets life without parole in death of 17-month-old son
CAMDEN, N.J. - A New Jersey woman convicted of murder in the death of her 17-month-old son 4 1/2 years ago has been sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole. Judge Gwendolyn Blue also sentenced 45-year-old Heather Reynolds of Sicklerville last week to concurrent terms on child endangerment and drug counts.
94.5 PST
Princeton, NJ
22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wpst.com
Comments / 0