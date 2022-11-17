ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May, NJ

Cape Gazette

Owner looking to donate huge Christmas display

For the past 25 years, Kenna Nethken has been up to his elbows in Christmas decorations as he turns his house and property into a Christmas wonderland. Thousands of people from throughout Sussex County have driven around the property and made donations to a variety of causes to which he and his wife, Cheryl, have contributed.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
southjerseyobserver.com

Gloucester Township Christmas Village at Veterans Memorial Park Dec. 11

Mayor David Mayer and Township Council have announced that Gloucester Township will be hosting its very own Christmas Village at Veterans Park on December 11th from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The open-air holiday market will feature Christmas décor, gifts, Christmas trees, jewelry, and more at Veterans Park with live...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Sure, South Jersey Loves Wawa, But Why Are There No Heritages?

We already know that everyone from South Jersey and all of the areas surrounding Philadelphia love them some Wawa. That's no secret, right?. There are about three to five Wawas in every town here in the southern-most regions of the Garden State. The further into the northern parts of the state you travel, that's when Wawas start to taper off. The one thing I did notice about the deep eastern parts of South Jersey, though, are the lack of Heritages Dairy Stores in this part of the region.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Scammers targeting South Jersey seniors, police warn

An alarming number of Gloucester Township, seniors have become victims of email, phone, and internet scams, police warned recently. During the Hider Lane Seniors’ monthly meeting and bingo game at the Gloucester Township Senior Center on Thursday, November 17th, GTPD Detective Nick Aumundo and Cpl. Jen McLaughlin provided them with information on how to avoid being scammed by clever con artists. In order to prevent your elderly parents, grandparents, or other loved ones from falling victim to a scam, Gloucester Township Police would like to assist you. Millions of dollars are lost to scammers each year, and you may be The post Scammers targeting South Jersey seniors, police warn appeared first on Shore News Network.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
acprimetime.com

NJEA Convention in Atlantic City Features Drag Queen & LGBTQ Training

A publicly funded state teachers union hosted a drag queen story hour for children at its convention last week. The New Jersey Educators Association (NJEA), which skims millions of dollars directly from property taxes and “is by far the biggest political spender in New Jersey,” directly promoted woke political topics for the classroom at its 2022 convention. In addition to featuring “Drag Queen Entertainment” for elementary school children, the convention also featured professional development sessions on “LGBTQ inclusive lessons: planning for change” and “creating a safe and brave anti-racist classroom.”
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
phillyvoice.com

Avalon lots sell for $21 million – a Seven Mile Island record

The sale of two adjacent lots in southern Avalon for a combined $21 million set a record for Seven Mile Island, which encompasses Avalon and Stone Harbor. The empty beachfront lot at 163 68th St. sold in October for $11.5 million. The second lot, at 165 68th St., sits behind the beachfront lot and has a 4,700-square-foot home. It sold to the same buyer for $9.5 million.
AVALON, NJ
playnj.com

Atlantic Club Owner Planning Luxury Condos, Boutique Hotel In Former Atlantic City Casino Site

When Rocco Sebastiani looks at the shuttered Atlantic Club building on Pacific Avenue, the building owner says he sees a new horizon for Atlantic City. Sebastiani, who is president at Colosseo Group (the company that purchased the property in 2019), told PlayNJ renovation plans are in place for the South Tower and the North Tower as well as hotel areas. His permits are still being reviewed by the city, he said.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
