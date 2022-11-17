ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kevin Lele Sadjo Takes Down Emre Cukur in Seven, Retains EBU Title

Le Cannet, France - WBC #11 and IBF #15 super middleweight Kevin Lele Sadjo of France retained his EBU European 168lb title for the very first time by stopping German opponent Emre Cukur in the midst of the seventh round. Powerfully built and very muscular Sadjo, 32 and nicknamed Phenom,...
Liam Davies: I've Conquered Britain, Europe - Now Let's Go For The World!

BRITISH SUPER BANTAMWEIGHT champion Liam Davies added the European and WBC International titles to his ever-increasing CV by outclassing Ionut Baluta over 12 rounds in Telford. Davies was the dominant force throughout the fight, pitching his tactics to perfection and frustrating the wayward Baluta, who simply couldn't effectively get himself...
Russian October/November Wrap-Up: Papin, Batyrgaziev, Michalkin Win

Despite an ongoing confrontation between Russia and a number of Western nations and a major-scale military conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the state’s fight scene was relatively active in October and November with several events, which featured Russia’s top domestic talent in both local and international encounters. The...
Liam Davies Boxes Past Ionut Baluta To Capture EBU Title

Liam Davies claimed the vacant European super-bantamweight title with a disciplined display as he outboxed Ionut Baluta over 12 high-intensity rounds in his hometown of Telford. Baluta, a 28-year-old Romanian living in Spain, had proved a menace to British and Irish boxers in recent times, beating Brad Foster, David Oliver...
Julio Angel Garcia, Canelito Sanchez Fight To Ten-Round Draw On Munguia-Coria DAZN Undercard

Julio Angel Garcia was unbothered by a two-division weight disadvantage enjoyed by his opponent. His confidence and ability were nearly enough to pull off a second consecutive short notice win. The undefeated junior featherweight prospect instead had to settle for a ten-round, unanimous draw with countryman Benito ‘Canelito’ Sanchez in...
Mark 'Canelo' Urvanov Outpoints Former WBA Titlist Rene Alvarado In Ekaterinburg

Mark "Canelo" Urvanov overcame tough resistance provided by former WBA 130lb champion Rene Alvarado of Nicaragua to hammer out a ten-round, unanimous decision Saturday at RCC Boxing Academy in Ekaterinburg, Russia. Alvarado led the fight tune by applying aggression to Urvanov from round one. The 26-year-old Russian didn't hesitate to...
Sergey Lubkovich Struggles To Win, Vildan Minasov Decisions Paulus Moses

Ekaterinburg, Russia - Fighting once a year doesn't help Sergey Lubkovich much in improving his skills. The Russian welterweight prospect, who previously fought in December 2021 and also had year-long spans in his career in 2019 and 2020, was too one-dimensional and relied excessively upon his slugging ability against durable and equally aggressive Kazakhstani Sagadat Rakhmankul (8-4, 6 KOs). Lubkovich exited with a split decision win but raised more questions regarding his future development.
Janibek Alimkhanuly-Jaime Munguia Mandatory Title Fight Ordered By WBO

Jaime Munguia insisted following his latest win that he is ready to move toward a major title. For the second time this year, the WBO is prepared to test his sincerity. Tijuana’s Munguia (41-0, 33KOs) was formally ordered to enter talks with WBO middleweight champion Janibek Alimkhanuly 13-0, 8KOs). Munguia has long served as the number one contender but is now identified as the mandatory challenger, which means he either next challenges for the title or clears the way for a more willing participant.

