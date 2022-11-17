Jaime Munguia insisted following his latest win that he is ready to move toward a major title. For the second time this year, the WBO is prepared to test his sincerity. Tijuana’s Munguia (41-0, 33KOs) was formally ordered to enter talks with WBO middleweight champion Janibek Alimkhanuly 13-0, 8KOs). Munguia has long served as the number one contender but is now identified as the mandatory challenger, which means he either next challenges for the title or clears the way for a more willing participant.

1 DAY AGO