Guilford County Hires New Security Director

From March 1999 to March 2020 – over more than two decades, that is – former Guilford County Security Director Jeff Fowler served in the role as the head of security for the county. The Security Department was formed in 1987, and there were only two directors before Fowler. So, from 1987 to 2020, over a 33-year period – there were only three security directors. Since 2020, there has been much faster turnover at that job than before, and the county has had several security directors who only held the job for a very short period.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Plane crashes with 2 people on board in Winston-Salem: FAA

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A plane has crashed in Winston-Salem, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The plane was a “twin-engine Piper PA-30,” according to the FAA. It crashed in Winston-Salem at around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday and two people were on board. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash. According […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Vehicle catches fire in parking lot of Pavilion Shopping Center on Hanes Mall Boulevard in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem firefighters put out a vehicle fire on Monday afternoon. Around 2:20 p.m., the Winston-Salem Fire Department reported a vehicle fire in the Pavilion Shopping Center parking lot on Hanes Mall Boulevard. Firefighters urged the public to “be safe and aware” in the area while the fire was extinguished. The cause […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Salem Parkway temporarily closed in Kernersville

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Salem Parkway is closed in Kernersville Saturday. Salem Parkway is closed in both directions near South Main Street due to maintenance. The road is expected to reopen at 4 p.m. MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!...
KERNERSVILLE, NC
Kennardo G. James

This NC Town Was Named the “Richest City in the U.S.”

This town in NC was named the "Richest City in The U.S.".EZ Home Search. There are a plethora of rich cities in the U.S. One national publication took the time to make a list of the "Richest Cities in the United States" using data from the latest Census and not only did a town from NC make the list - they came in at #1! In this article, we will take a look at which NC town made the list, what put them at #1, as well as look at the other cities that made the list as well!
CARY, NC
FOX8 News

2 dead in Winston-Salem plane crash: WSPD

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people died in a plane crash in Winston-Salem on Saturday, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. The plane was a “twin-engine Piper PA-30,” according to the Federal Aviation Administration. It crashed in Winston-Salem at around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday. A family member tells FOX8 that the two people aboard the […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Crash with injuries closes West Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro between Florida Street, Immanuel Road, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash with serious injuries closed West Gate City Boulevard in both directions between West Florida Street and Immanuel Road on Monday night, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. FOX8 is told the crash involved a car and motorcycle, and one person is in the hospital with serious injuries. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL

Durham's Public Hardware store closing after 98 years

A nearly century old business in downtown Durham is closing. Public Hardware has been owned by the Wall family since 1924, and they've been in their current location since 1995. In the back of the Public Hardware store is an old scale that's a family tradition. "Every one of us...
DURHAM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Man dies after being hit by SUV on I-73 near Asheboro

ASHEBORO, N.C. — The State Highway Patrol responded to the report of a crash on I-73 Friday night. The crash happened near Pineview Road in Randolph County a little after 9:30 p.m. Officers said Nestor Aroldo Oliveros Ramos, 41, was walking across I-73 as Amber Kristine Day, 33, was...
ASHEBORO, NC

