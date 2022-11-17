Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mom of two says she pays for her teen's phone so will spy on them whenever she wantsAabha GopanGreensboro, NC
5 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State’s season comes to a close with 6-5 loss in penalty kicks to No. 12 UNC GreensboroThe LanternGreensboro, NC
Kernersville "Buy Nothing" community is actively helping those in need this seasonThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes advance to second round of NCAA Tournament, defeat Wake Forest 3-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
rhinotimes.com
Guilford County Department Heads Are Not Hiding Employee Salaries From Their Employees
The salaries of government employees are a public record, and anyone who wants to know how much a local or state government worker is making can simply ask, and, by law, the questioners must get a very quick answer. So, the Rhino Times was confused when, recently, it began getting calls and emails like the following:
WXII 12
Sheetz to drop gas prices to $1.99 a gallon for unleaded 88 for limited time
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Sheetz announced it will drop gasoline prices for Unleaded 88 to $1.99 a gallon for a limited time for the Thanksgiving travel rush. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Sheetz said the promotion will begin on Monday, Nov....
rhinotimes.com
Guilford County Hires New Security Director
From March 1999 to March 2020 – over more than two decades, that is – former Guilford County Security Director Jeff Fowler served in the role as the head of security for the county. The Security Department was formed in 1987, and there were only two directors before Fowler. So, from 1987 to 2020, over a 33-year period – there were only three security directors. Since 2020, there has been much faster turnover at that job than before, and the county has had several security directors who only held the job for a very short period.
WXII 12
United Furniture Industries lays off all Triad employees overnight via e-mail, text message, letter states
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Board of Directors for United Furniture Industries (UFI) has announced the decision to terminate the employment of all its employees effective Nov. 21. WXII 12 News received a copy of two letters sent from the company. The first one was sent at 11:49 p.m. Monday...
Plane crashes with 2 people on board in Winston-Salem: FAA
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A plane has crashed in Winston-Salem, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The plane was a “twin-engine Piper PA-30,” according to the FAA. It crashed in Winston-Salem at around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday and two people were on board. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash. According […]
Vehicle catches fire in parking lot of Pavilion Shopping Center on Hanes Mall Boulevard in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem firefighters put out a vehicle fire on Monday afternoon. Around 2:20 p.m., the Winston-Salem Fire Department reported a vehicle fire in the Pavilion Shopping Center parking lot on Hanes Mall Boulevard. Firefighters urged the public to “be safe and aware” in the area while the fire was extinguished. The cause […]
Cary family out thousands of dollars after paying for rental home sight unseen
RENTAL WARNING: Don't let the market pressure you into paying up for a rental you have not seen in person.
Salem Parkway temporarily closed in Kernersville
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Salem Parkway is closed in Kernersville Saturday. Salem Parkway is closed in both directions near South Main Street due to maintenance. The road is expected to reopen at 4 p.m. MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!...
This NC Town Was Named the “Richest City in the U.S.”
This town in NC was named the "Richest City in The U.S.".EZ Home Search. There are a plethora of rich cities in the U.S. One national publication took the time to make a list of the "Richest Cities in the United States" using data from the latest Census and not only did a town from NC make the list - they came in at #1! In this article, we will take a look at which NC town made the list, what put them at #1, as well as look at the other cities that made the list as well!
2 dead in Winston-Salem plane crash: WSPD
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people died in a plane crash in Winston-Salem on Saturday, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. The plane was a “twin-engine Piper PA-30,” according to the Federal Aviation Administration. It crashed in Winston-Salem at around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday. A family member tells FOX8 that the two people aboard the […]
P&G fined $34,502 after worker dies at Brown Summit facility
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Labor fined Proctor and Gamble Co. after completing an inspection of their Guilford County facility. The company must pay $34,502 for three serious violations, according to N.C. DOL. An employee died in May after a piece of equipment hit them...
Crash with injuries closes West Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro between Florida Street, Immanuel Road, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash with serious injuries closed West Gate City Boulevard in both directions between West Florida Street and Immanuel Road on Monday night, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. FOX8 is told the crash involved a car and motorcycle, and one person is in the hospital with serious injuries. […]
WRAL
Durham's Public Hardware store closing after 98 years
A nearly century old business in downtown Durham is closing. Public Hardware has been owned by the Wall family since 1924, and they've been in their current location since 1995. In the back of the Public Hardware store is an old scale that's a family tradition. "Every one of us...
Ambulance involved in multi-vehicle wreck in Guilford County, injuries reported
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An ambulance was involved in a multi-vehicle wreck in Guilford County on Monday afternoon. EMS officials report minor injuries after the three-vehicle crash. It is unclear how many people were injured. No patients were on board the ambulance, officials were not responding to a call and the lights and sirens […]
Bundle up like it’s 1914: Raleigh, Triangle to face frigid temps early Monday
Durham and Chapel Hill may actually be colder.
Man dies after being hit by SUV on I-73 near Asheboro
ASHEBORO, N.C. — The State Highway Patrol responded to the report of a crash on I-73 Friday night. The crash happened near Pineview Road in Randolph County a little after 9:30 p.m. Officers said Nestor Aroldo Oliveros Ramos, 41, was walking across I-73 as Amber Kristine Day, 33, was...
Interstate 40 crash shuts down lane near West Wendover Avenue in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A lane of Interstate 40 was closed following a crash in Greensboro, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 214, near Exit 214 for West Wendover Avenue. The closure began at 2:50 p.m. and lasted until 3:38 p.m. Maps showed nearly three miles of […]
1 dead after DWI wrong-way crash on I-40 near Trollingwood Rd. in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — One person is dead, and another is facing a charge after a wrong-way crash Sunday night. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the head-on crash happened on I-40 northbound near Trollingwood Road in Alamance County. Investigators said the crash happened after 10 p.m.
1 killed, 3 seriously injured in Reidsville head-on crash on Freeway Drive
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was killed and three were seriously injured in a crash in Reidsville on Monday afternoon. FOX8 is told the call reporting the crash on the 2100 block of Freeway Drive came in around 3:21 p.m. A truck was going south, reportedly crossed the median line and hit a truck […]
WBTV
A customer, frustrated at having to wait, reportedly pointed gun at fast food cashier
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A customer who was apparently upset at being told that he would have to wait to place his order at a Salisbury fast-food restaurant pointed a gun at the cashier, according to police. The incident reportedly happened on Friday afternoon at 3:12 p.m. at the Arby’s...
Comments / 0