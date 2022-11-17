The Mitchell City Council meets at 6 PM at City Hall in downtown Mitchell. The council will consider approval of an agreement with Civil Design Incorporated for a gun range. Also on the agenda is consideration to approve four medical cannabis licenses. Second reading of the budget is on tonight’s agenda as well. Tonight’s Mitchell City Council meeting is open to the public. It is streamed on the city’s YouTube page and is televised locally. The complete agenda can be found here: https://www.cityofmitchell.org/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_11212022-1144?html=true.

MITCHELL, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO