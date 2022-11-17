Read full article on original website
Gateway Chamber Orchestra to enchant with Duke Ellington holiday concert
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Gateway Chamber Orchestra will enchant all ages with their unique take on the “Nutcracker” on Saturday evening, Dec. 19, and Sunday afternoon, Dec. 20. This Holiday favorite, with a “Duke Ellington meets Tchaikovsky” twist, features exclusive performances by guest artists from Nashville Ballet, Ballet West, and Dance Theatre of Harlem. International sensation Ingrid Silva makes her debut in this year’s production.
Veteran builds community relationships with Italian flair in Yada on Franklin
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – From her time in the military to supporting education, and offering a special experience for Clarksville dining, Darla Knight has spent many years of service in her relationships with the community. Knight enlisted in the Army in 1986 while in California, and after her...
Annual construction competition held in Clarksville to teach tools of trades
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The 13th annual Northern Mid-TN Construction Competition was held recently at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center. Students worked together in groups of two and received prizes in sets of two. Prizes included hand and power tools, hard hats, work gloves, safety glasses and anything else that...
YAIPak Outreach looks to future with Be the Hope Banquet | PHOTOS
OAK GROVE, KY (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – YAIPak Outreach of Clarksville, Tennessee, held its annual Be the Hope Banquet Friday night at Oak Grove Gaming to celebrate the year’s accomplishments and hear plans for the future. Guests heard from YAIPak founder Sherry Nicholson and guest speaker Leo Millan, and...
Toni Wiggins
Antonia Monica Fontana Wiggins, “Toni”, age 85, of Clarksville, TN went to her eternal home Saturday, November 19, 2022. Celebration of her life and burial will take place 12:30 p.m. Friday, November 25 at Resthaven Funeral Home in Baton Rouge, LA. Toni was born on October 17, 1937, in Donaldsonville, LA to the late Charles and Antonia Fontana. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Wiggins; ﬁve sisters and two brothers.
Presenting at national geology conference opens opportunities for Austin Peay student
CLARKSVILLE, TN – A recent string of opportunities led an Austin Peay State University geosciences student to present at a national conference. Dairian Boddy, a junior in the Department of Geosciences, presented research about an out-of-place rock deposit near Russellville, Kentucky, last month at the Geological Society of America annual meeting in Denver, Colorado.
Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library returns Food for Fines program
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Just in time for the holidays, the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library is once again offering its Food for Fines program to benefit local food pantries. From now until Dec. 31, library card holders may have $1 of eligible fines waived for each of the following items...
CMCSS board member Carol Berry receives School Board Member of the Year award
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Tennessee School Board Association (TSBA) held the Annual Convention Nov. 10-13 at the Opryland Hotel in Nashville. The CMCSS Board members attended the Annual TSBA Convention. Carol Berry completed the rigid process and requirements to earn the TSBA Master Board Member Award Level V. She also received the Tennessee School Board Member of the Year Award for 2022.
Jimmy Straw
Ret. SFC Jimmy Ray Straw, age 83, of Clarksville, TN passed away on November 19, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m. Monday, November 28, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the hour of the service at the funeral home.
1,500 turkeys go out to military families in 5th annual Turkeys for Troops | VIDEO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Hundreds of military families lined up in downtown Clarksville Saturday morning to get some help with Thanksgiving through the fifth annual Turkeys for Troops giveaway. 1,500 turkeys were distributed to active-duty soldiers, veterans and their families in the James Corlew Chevrolet parking lot on...
Pets of the Week
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) –Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities. Contact a rescue near you to learn more.
News in Clarksville: WWII history resurfaces, Foundry plans move, deadly shooting and other top stories this week
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here’s a look at the top local news stories from Clarksville Now this week. Amazon still committed to Clarksville despite recent national layoffs: Amazon recently announced it will be laying off 10,000 employees, leaving many to wonder what that means for the distribution center. READ MORE.
Work week weather: Warmer weather this week ahead of Thanksgiving
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Sunny skies and dry weather are ahead this week, along with a bit of a warmup. The highs will rise from 50 to about 60 at the end of the week, with lows rising from the teens back up to the mid-30s, according to the National Weather Service.
County mayor appoints Heather Fleming as Human Resources director
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden has appointed Heather Fleming as the County’s new Human Resources director. Fleming is an attorney who most recently served as the deputy director of Human Resources and risk manager for the City of Clarksville. She also served as the City’s chief of staff from August 2017 through 2018. She was hired by the City of Clarksville as an attorney in 2016.
LG Chem to build $3.2 billion plant in Clarksville to supply material for EV batteries
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – LG Chem announced today it will build a $3.2 billion cathode manufacturing plant in Clarksville, creating 860 new jobs, with about 200 of those paying more than $100,000 per year. It’s the largest announced foreign direct investment in Tennessee’s history. The plant,...
Police identify 55-year-old man killed when hit by car on Providence Boulevard
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The man who was hit by a vehicle on Providence Boulevard Friday night was identified Saturday afternoon as James Nickell, 55, of Clarksville. At about 5:10 p.m. Friday, the vehicle, traveling south, hit Nickell on Providence near D Street, according to Clarksville Police spokesman...
