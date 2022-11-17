ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
clarksvillenow.com

Gateway Chamber Orchestra to enchant with Duke Ellington holiday concert

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Gateway Chamber Orchestra will enchant all ages with their unique take on the “Nutcracker” on Saturday evening, Dec. 19, and Sunday afternoon, Dec. 20. This Holiday favorite, with a “Duke Ellington meets Tchaikovsky” twist, features exclusive performances by guest artists from Nashville Ballet, Ballet West, and Dance Theatre of Harlem. International sensation Ingrid Silva makes her debut in this year’s production.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

YAIPak Outreach looks to future with Be the Hope Banquet | PHOTOS

OAK GROVE, KY (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – YAIPak Outreach of Clarksville, Tennessee, held its annual Be the Hope Banquet Friday night at Oak Grove Gaming to celebrate the year’s accomplishments and hear plans for the future. Guests heard from YAIPak founder Sherry Nicholson and guest speaker Leo Millan, and...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Toni Wiggins

Antonia Monica Fontana Wiggins, “Toni”, age 85, of Clarksville, TN went to her eternal home Saturday, November 19, 2022. Celebration of her life and burial will take place 12:30 p.m. Friday, November 25 at Resthaven Funeral Home in Baton Rouge, LA. Toni was born on October 17, 1937, in Donaldsonville, LA to the late Charles and Antonia Fontana. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Wiggins; ﬁve sisters and two brothers.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Presenting at national geology conference opens opportunities for Austin Peay student

CLARKSVILLE, TN – A recent string of opportunities led an Austin Peay State University geosciences student to present at a national conference. Dairian Boddy, a junior in the Department of Geosciences, presented research about an out-of-place rock deposit near Russellville, Kentucky, last month at the Geological Society of America annual meeting in Denver, Colorado.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

CMCSS board member Carol Berry receives School Board Member of the Year award

CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Tennessee School Board Association (TSBA) held the Annual Convention Nov. 10-13 at the Opryland Hotel in Nashville. The CMCSS Board members attended the Annual TSBA Convention. Carol Berry completed the rigid process and requirements to earn the TSBA Master Board Member Award Level V. She also received the Tennessee School Board Member of the Year Award for 2022.
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Jimmy Straw

Ret. SFC Jimmy Ray Straw, age 83, of Clarksville, TN passed away on November 19, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m. Monday, November 28, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the hour of the service at the funeral home.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Pets of the Week

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) –Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities. Contact a rescue near you to learn more.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Work week weather: Warmer weather this week ahead of Thanksgiving

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Sunny skies and dry weather are ahead this week, along with a bit of a warmup. The highs will rise from 50 to about 60 at the end of the week, with lows rising from the teens back up to the mid-30s, according to the National Weather Service.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

County mayor appoints Heather Fleming as Human Resources director

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden has appointed Heather Fleming as the County’s new Human Resources director. Fleming is an attorney who most recently served as the deputy director of Human Resources and risk manager for the City of Clarksville. She also served as the City’s chief of staff from August 2017 through 2018. She was hired by the City of Clarksville as an attorney in 2016.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy