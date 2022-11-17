CLARKSVILLE, TN – Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden has appointed Heather Fleming as the County’s new Human Resources director. Fleming is an attorney who most recently served as the deputy director of Human Resources and risk manager for the City of Clarksville. She also served as the City’s chief of staff from August 2017 through 2018. She was hired by the City of Clarksville as an attorney in 2016.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN ・ 18 HOURS AGO