Read full article on original website
Related
thewashingtondailynews.com
Chocowinity Primary making space for fifth graders to return
The Board of Beaufort County Commissioners took a unanimous vote on Monday, Nov. 7 to allow Beaufort County Schools to submit an application to replace a modular building on Chocowinity Primary School’s campus. This modular building would allow rising fifth graders to remain at Chocowinity Primary School instead of going to Chocowinity Middle School which currently serves fifth through eighth grade students.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Health Inspections November 6-12, 2022
The following public health inspections were made in Beaufort County from November 6-12, 2022. El Mariachi Mexican & Grill, 458 Pamlico St., Belhaven, grade A, final score 94.5. November 8. Food Lion Meat Market, 1318 John Small Ave., Washington, grade A, final score 98. Hardee’s, 3514 U.S. 17 S, Chocowinity,...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Carolyn L. Cox
Mrs. Carolyn L. Cox, age 74, a resident of Chocowinity, NC died Sunday, November 20, 2022, at East Carolina Health Medical Center in Greenville. A funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Smyrna Free Will Baptist Church in Blounts Creek. A private committal will be held at Pamlico Memorial Gardens in Washington. The family will receive friends 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, November 25, 2022, at Smyrna Free Will Baptist Church.
thewashingtondailynews.com
November Swim Guide results are in
Last month, Sound Rivers expanded its water-quality testing to year-round, and the November results have come in. “Everything passed on the Neuse this latest round of testing,” said Jill Howell, Sound Rivers’ Pamlico-Tar Riverkeeper. “It was the Tar-Pamlico that had a few sites fail.”. Port Terminal in...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Deed transfers: November 6-12, 2022
The following property transactions were made in Beaufort County from November 6-12, 2022. Benjamin W. Marsh Jr to Hosey Ice LLC, Lot 4 Block 1 Pamlico Village, Long Acre Township. Mark Brooke to Luke Conway, property on Main & Lee St., Belhaven. Sherry Cavanaugh to Luke Conway, property on Main...
WITN
Beaufort County gets new health director
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Beaufort County Board of Health has appointed a new health director. The county tells WITN that JaNell Octigan will serve as the new health director starting January 1st, taking over for James Madson who is retiring at the end of December. The board says...
WITN
Coastal Carolina authors rekindle a farmer’s market tradition
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The co-manger of the New Bern farmers market and a local author are trying to rebuild the tradition that brings local authors to the local community. All genres of books were featured at the Books Festival for Authors Sunday. More than 35 authors got to explain what makes the book so special to potential readers at the New Bern Farmer’s Market. They signed and sold their books, and there were even some live reads from the authors.
WNCT
Sweet Potato Drop provides needed benefit for community
The Sweet Potato Drop is an annual event where two 40,000-pound loads of sweet potatoes are dropped off in Bethel and Robersonville. The drop is a collaborative effort with farmers and the local food bank. Shannon Baker has more on this. Sweet Potato Drop provides needed benefit for community. The...
WITN
Missing Greenville woman may be without medication
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Greenville are searching for a missing woman who may be without her medication. Corinda Bryant sufferers from schizophrenia and substance psychosis, according to police. The 26-year-old was reported missing by her family Sunday evening and was last seen leaving her home in the 600...
WNCT
Farmville business owner gives out turkeys on Thanksgiving
A business owner in Farmville who said she experienced being homeless at one time is now giving back to members of the community who are also experiencing hard times. Farmville business owner gives out turkeys on Thanksgiving. A business owner in Farmville who said she experienced being homeless at one...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Marriages November 6-12, 2022
The following people were married in Beaufort County from November 6-12, 2022. Stacey Marie Van Staalduinen and Tyler David Richman. Terra Leigh Anderson and Stephen Donald Fletcher IV. Amy Lynne Bartell and Richard Thomas Pittman Jr.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Nov. 17, 18 & 19
Michael Shane Strickland, 55, of Morehead City, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. There will be a gathering of family and friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Saturday, November 19th at Munden Funeral Home. Michael was born on September 2, 1967, in Easton, Maryland, to the late Dallas and Mary Strickland.
2 North Carolina river sites fail fecal bacteria tests in year-round checks
A group that normally tests North Carolina river water quality during summer months has expanded to cover year-round monitoring.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Saving the last piece of Wootentown’s history
Nancy Burroughs is on a mission to restore First Loving Union Free Will Baptist Church. It’s been a nearly 23 year journey for Burroughs. She began in January of 2000 after receiving a vision from God to restore the church to its former glory. The church is located on Whootentown Road and is the last remaining non-residential structure of the former Wootentown community.
With two tight races certified, NC Republicans fall one vote short of total control
Final results are in for NC’s closest legislative races.
Carl Rogers Family Invests $1 million in ECU athletics, Pirate Club
GREENVILLE, N.C. – The Carl Rogers family, Carl, his wife, Connie and Carl’s children and grandchildren, have made a $1 million investment to support the Pirates Unite Campaign for Comprehensive Excellence, Pirate Club Executive Director Ryan Robinson announced Friday. The Carl Rogers family is comprised of Richard Rogers and wife, Elizabeth; Jody Swing and husband, Thomas; […]
wcti12.com
NewsChannel 12, USO, Piggly Wiggly to help bring some Thanksgiving to Marines
NEW BERN, Craven County — Thanksgiving is all about getting together with family and friends but some young Marines stationed in Eastern North Carolina will not be able to get home. A large group of Marines recently out of boot camp are in combat field training at Camp Devil...
newbernnow.com
Animal Shelter Fees, Tax Revaluation, Appointments, Among Items on Craven Commissioner’s Agenda – Nov. 21
The meeting will be held on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. in the Craven County Commissioners Meeting Room at the Craven County Administration Building in New Bern. 1. LEASE AGREEMENT BETWEEN CRAVEN COUNTY AND CRAVEN COMMUNITY COLLEGE – PUBLIC SAFETY TRAINING CENTER:. Some years ago, the County...
WITN
Food processing plant groundbreaking today in Pitt County
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - People are coming together to take the first step in bringing a food processing site outside of Ayden. People are gathering at 3:30 p.m. for the groundbreaking of the Eastern North Carolina Food Commercialization Center at Worthington Industrial Park. The goal of the center is...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Pack claims tournament title
The Washington High School wrestling team won the Saints Takedown Kings Invitational Saturday at Southern Wayne High School. C.B. Aycock, Rosewood, North Lenoir, Wake Forest West Johnston, Goldsboro, Tarboro and the host school also competed. Bryant Smith (160) and Gabe Davis (195) won their weight classes, while Christian Price (113), Sawyer Vosburgh (120) Gabe Forman (145) and Walker Heath (220) finished second. (Submitted)
Comments / 0