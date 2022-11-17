NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The co-manger of the New Bern farmers market and a local author are trying to rebuild the tradition that brings local authors to the local community. All genres of books were featured at the Books Festival for Authors Sunday. More than 35 authors got to explain what makes the book so special to potential readers at the New Bern Farmer’s Market. They signed and sold their books, and there were even some live reads from the authors.

NEW BERN, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO