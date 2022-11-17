Read full article on original website
Miley Cyrus Resurfaces to Instagram in All of Her 'Hannah Montana' Glory
We have been waiting to hear from Miley Cyrus. However, there are talks of new music coming, and on top of this, her mom Tish took to Instagram to show us that the icon is alive and well, giving us hope. What caught our attention the most is that they seem to be hair twinning, and also Miley is sporting a classic Hannah Montana-esque look.
Raven From 'Love Is Blind' Announces Breakup and… Lawsuit?
Love Is Blind cast member Raven Ross has remained on the hush Love Is Blind cast member involving her former fiance Sikiru “SK” Alagbada being outed by multiple women via TikTok, but yesterday, she broke her silence via her Instagram story. In the cryptic story post, she begins...
Julia Fox on "Saving" Kim Kardashian and Misogynistic Men Like Ye: "If Anyone Can Do It, It's Me"
Earlier this morning, Julia Fox created a TikTok video to reply to a user’s comment on her former relationship with Ye: “I just wish you weren’t dating a famously violent misogynist and antisemite.”. Fox, who initially planned to discuss this in her upcoming book, said f-ck it...
Miley Cyrus Could Be Releasing New Music in 2023
Could we be getting new music from Miley Cyrus next year? According to Mike WiLL Made-It, it’s seems likely. The producer-slash-rapper, who worked with Cyrus on Bangerz as well as the track “23,” took to his Instagram Story to repost photos shared by Rae Sremmurd of them in the studio with Cyrus. Rae Sremmurd captioned the post “Ear drummers and head bangerz.” Meanwhile, Mike WiLL Made-It added “2023” to his Insta Story caption, teasing the possible release date.
Khloé Kardashian Shares a Glimpse of Her Son in 'The Kardashians' Premiere
Khloé Kardashian has teased fans yet again with a tiny glimpse of her four-month-old baby son, this time in a split-second preview of the new episode of The Kardashians. At the end of the Hulu show’s last episode, fans saw a clip of what’s to come in the season finale, set to air this week. Viewers saw Khloé picking up her baby son and holding him in her arms, with a voiceover from Kris Jenner which said “Life is good. A new baby in the family is magic, he’s such a blessing.”
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Are No Longer Together
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have called it quits after a nearly two-year-long relationship. The news comes after sources told People that the two were “taking a break.” “He’s still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in LA. It’s a very amicable decision,” a source shared. They noted that the two stars are “still very close friends” and that “right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart.”
Who Needs Pants? Kendall Jenner's Latest Outfit Proves Tights Are In
Kendall Jenner has gone through multiple style eras these past few years — 2022, in particular, was all about her copper red hair at her Prada debut and bleached eyebrows on the Met Gala red carpet. Welcoming the fall weather, it seems like the model is out to set another trend for the season, leaving her pants at home for her latest street style moment.
Ye Is Not Making Divorce Easy for Kim Kardashian
The relationship between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian has been a tumultuous one, and it’s hardly been a secret. Since the pair filed for divorce nearly two years ago, West has come under fire numerous times for his controversial and anti-semitic comments, behaviour towards Kim’s ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson and seemingly racist actions.
Letitia Wright Called Out A Journalist For Comparing Her Anti-Vaccine Controversy To Will Smith And Brad Pitt
"This is vile behavior. At this point, a personal vendetta towards me. I've done nothing wrong but respectfully refused to do interviews with this publication."
North West Dances With Lizzo Backstage in the Cutest TikTok
It’s official — North West is cooler than all of us. This past Sunday, Kim Kardashian‘s eldest daughter got to party with Lizzo backstage. Kardashian is spoiling her girl even before the holidays as the mother of four took North and her best friend Ryan to the “Good As Hell” singer’s Los Angeles concert. For those keeping track of the Kardashians’ social circle, Ryan is the daughter of the SKIMS mogul’s friend and business partner Tracy Romulus.
North West Turns Kim Kardashian Into the Grinch on TikTok
If you’re not watching North West‘s TikTok, you’re missing out. When the rising star isn’t showing us her own beauty tutorials, she’s making over mommy Kim Kardashian and her latest look is the Grinch. The 9-year-old i transformed the reality TV star into the green...
Margot Robbie Is Now a Bottega Veneta Girlie
Margot Robbie seems to have entered a new style era, putting her Chanel days behind. The actor, who was named brand ambassador for the Parisian house in 2018, attended the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th Governors Awards in Los Angeles wearing a green number from Bottega Veneta‘s Resort 2023 collection.
Rachael Finley, the Internet’s Favorite Alt Girl, Admits, "Nobody Ever Told Me Anything"
“I am not a victim. Please do not call me strong.”. If you visit Rachael Finley’s Instagram, you might think she has what could be considered a perfect life by 2022’s standards and in some ways, you wouldn’t be wrong. The statuesque blonde owns Steakworld, which is home to her successful clothing line Hot Lava and 11 other brands — and is an OG internet celebrity as she got her start with her much-loved bad advice Tumblr. Now, she adds “writer” to her resume as she continues her tradition of being unflinchingly open and honest in her debut memoir, “Nobody Ever Told Me Anything.”
Jhené Aiko and Big Sean Welcome Their First Baby
Jhené Aiko and Big Sean have welcomed their first child together. The celebrity couple, who revealed to the world back in July that they were expecting, took to Instagram to tell fans that their baby was born. Named Noah Hasani, the newborn arrived on November 8. “After 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain… He came. My baby Yoda, my Sani,” Aiko wrote on Instagram. The rapper captioned his post, “After 24 hours of Labor, a lunar eclipse, with rain from the beginning of labor til he was born, he’s here safe and sound. Happy, Healthy and everything we could ever ask for and more. Any and everything for you Son.”
Taylor Swift Revamps Her Signature Noughties Hairstyle, in the Most "Fearless" Way
Taylor Swift is having the time of her life. The new album, doing a full sweep at the American Music Awards, and a fresh (but throwback) hairstyle? We’re immensely impressed. Swift made history by winning the most AMAs from a female artist — not to mention this has been...
Jisoo and Camila Cabello Unexpectedly Team Up on Stage at BLACKPINK Concert
BLACKPINK has concluded their long-awaited North American tour, finishing off in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 20. While the BORN PINK concert featured never-before-seen performances such as Jennie‘s unreleased solo track, Jisoo surprised fans with an unexpected collaboration with Camila Cabello. The K-pop star took the stage with to...
"Little Jewels" by Jesse Edwards Brings Back Disney Nostalgia
London-based gallery OMNI has announced a new ceramics and paintings exhibition by artist Jesse Edwards. Dubbed, “Little Jewels,” the occasion represents Edward’s first solo exhibition in the U.K. Opening November 22, the space will showcase a series of sculptured cinematic scenes vital to the New York-based artist’s creative practice. “Little Jewels” blends Edward’s graffiti counterculture of his youth with his precisely rendered still-life paintings and ceramic sculptures.
Dua Lipa and Balenciaga Are a Match Made in Couture Heaven
Dua Lipa recently attended the Disney+ event for Elton John Live Farewell From Dodger Stadium in California, wearing an outfit made up entirely of Balenciaga couture. Recreating Nicole Kidman’s iconic look (number 56, to be exact) from the brand’s 51st Couture Collection, showcased at Paris Couture Week, Lipa wore a black version of Kidman’s asymmetric draped maxi dress, reimagined in black silk taffeta. Paired with the Knife Pantalegging in black jersey and this season’s must-have accessory: black Opera gloves, the singer looked incredibly chic in her all black ensemble.
Mila V and Patta Soundsystem Drop 'CRACKS' Exclusive Merch Collection
Patta Soundsystem celebrates Mila V as the dynamic musician has dropped their new EP, CRACKS, and along with it a collaborative merch collection and exclusive listening party to honor their artistic journey. Known for beats and tunes that could’ve easily been Berghain‘s soundtrack, Mila V has been part of the...
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Have Broken Up Again
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker, who have been linked together since 2020, have broken up again. It seems like the pair have been in an on-and-off relationship in the past year. Back in June, reports stated that the two were no longer together and the month after, they were back together after “working out their issues.”
