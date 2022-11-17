ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox8live.com

Male killed Monday afternoon on Hayne Boulevard in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A male victim was fatally shot Monday afternoon (Nov. 21) along Hayne Boulevard in New Orleans East, police said. The victim’s identity and age have not been disclosed. But the NOPD said the victim was found in the 8700 block of Hayne Boulevard around 2:44 p.m.
fox8live.com

ZURIK: Mayor Cantrell’s hotel room upgrades may violate city policy

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell could owe taxpayers thousands of dollars after upgrading hotel rooms and travel accommodations. The mayor already paid back nearly $30,000 in first-class airfare upgrades after violating a city policy on flights. However, at the time, the city didn’t look at her...
NEVADA STATE
lilwaynehq.com

Lil Wayne Holds A Class Of 2000 Reunion With Former McMain High School Classmates

Lil Wayne hosted a high school reunion with his former Eleanor McMain classmates in New Orleans, Louisiana on Friday, October 28th. While in his hometown for the 6th annual Lil Weezyana Fest, Tunechi reconnected with old friends at Fulton Alley bowling venue by hosting a Class Of 2000 reunion that was produced by Melissa Harvey and The Goldwing Group.
HARVEY, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Police chase from White Castle, Ascension Parish ends in Baton Rouge

Louisiana State Police and area law enforcement pursued a truck through multiple parishes the afternoon of Nov. 18. A witness in Donaldsonville said the truck nearly caused a wreck at the intersection of W. 10th St. and Hwy. 1 South. Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office vehicles were seen joining the chase as the truck headed through the city toward the Sunshine Bridge. The truck was seen speeding down Hwy. 1 from the White Castle area of Iberville Parish.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Mr. Ronnie's owner says Wendy's is coming to south Lafourche

The owner of Mr. Ronnie's said today on social media that a popular franchise restaurant is coming to south Lafourche. Bud Picou owned and operated the Mr. Ronnie's located off La. Highway 3235 in Galliano – a store which was forced to permanently close after Hurricane Ida. Today, Picou...
GALLIANO, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy