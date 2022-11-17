Read full article on original website
fox8live.com
Male killed Monday afternoon on Hayne Boulevard in New Orleans East
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A male victim was fatally shot Monday afternoon (Nov. 21) along Hayne Boulevard in New Orleans East, police said. The victim’s identity and age have not been disclosed. But the NOPD said the victim was found in the 8700 block of Hayne Boulevard around 2:44 p.m.
WDSU
New Orleans residents driving from West Bank snarled by accident
NEW ORLEANS — Two lanes of U.S. 90 Business East are blocked at Earhart Boulevard due to an accident. Both right lanes are blocked, according to the Department of Transportation. Congestion from the wreck has reached Terry Parkway. Drivers are urged to use another route.
NOLA.com
Covington Rouses that closed last month to be redeveloped as two family entertainment venues
A Rouses Market in Covington that closed last month will reopen next year as a new family entertainment venue. Urban Air Adventure Park and Goldfish Swim School are expected to draw from a 60 mile radius to the location on U.S. 190 just north of Interstate 12, according to Mike Saucier of Gulf State Real Estate and Construction Services.
Abandoned NOLA: Old Charity Hospital shows signs of life
NEW ORLEANS — If it seems like we’ve been reporting on “new life” at Charity Hospital for 17 years – well, it’s because we have. But this time, there’s something different about what’s happening inside and outside of Old Charity. The iconic...
NOLA.com
'Enough is enough': New Orleans residents fed up with long-stalled development projects
In August, the century-old Market Street Power Plant, with its Dickensian smokestacks looming over a decaying hulk of brick and metal, was the site of the tragic death of teenager Anthony Clawson, who fell 50 feet while exploring the building. Earlier in the summer, the abandoned Navy base at the...
Woman struck by car after tripping, falling while crossing New Orleans street
A woman has died after police say tripped and fell while crossing a street in downtown New Orleans, leading to her being struck by a car.
Police announce multiple arrests made during New Orleans second line
According to the NOPD, the arrests were made in the 3400 block of Johnny Jackson Boulevard. More details on the arrest are scheduled to be released at a press conference Monday at 2 p.m.
NOPD: Two wounded in third Sunday shooting
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the city’s third shooting in seven hours. This one landed two men in the hospital with body wounds.
NOPD: Woman accused of shooting man in the leg late Sunday night
The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a woman accused of shooting a man in the Gentilly area late Sunday (Nov. 20) night.
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Mayor Cantrell’s hotel room upgrades may violate city policy
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell could owe taxpayers thousands of dollars after upgrading hotel rooms and travel accommodations. The mayor already paid back nearly $30,000 in first-class airfare upgrades after violating a city policy on flights. However, at the time, the city didn’t look at her...
lilwaynehq.com
Lil Wayne Holds A Class Of 2000 Reunion With Former McMain High School Classmates
Lil Wayne hosted a high school reunion with his former Eleanor McMain classmates in New Orleans, Louisiana on Friday, October 28th. While in his hometown for the 6th annual Lil Weezyana Fest, Tunechi reconnected with old friends at Fulton Alley bowling venue by hosting a Class Of 2000 reunion that was produced by Melissa Harvey and The Goldwing Group.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Police chase from White Castle, Ascension Parish ends in Baton Rouge
Louisiana State Police and area law enforcement pursued a truck through multiple parishes the afternoon of Nov. 18. A witness in Donaldsonville said the truck nearly caused a wreck at the intersection of W. 10th St. and Hwy. 1 South. Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office vehicles were seen joining the chase as the truck headed through the city toward the Sunshine Bridge. The truck was seen speeding down Hwy. 1 from the White Castle area of Iberville Parish.
Woman wounded in Sunday shooting
An NOPD spokesperson says initial reports indicate that the victim suffered at least one body wound. An EMS crew took the victim to the hospital.
Two Louisiana Cities Make the List of Top 20 Places with Highest STD Rates
Some cities in the U.S. are dealing with high rates of sexually transmitted diseases. The latest numbers by InnerBody.com show two Louisiana cities among the top 20 in the nation. Experts say STDs are infections that are spread during sexual activity. Many of these diseases show up without any symptoms...
Pair of New Orleans East shootings
A pair of shootings took place over night in New Orleans East the first came in around 9:30 on the I-10 Service Road near Bullard. EMS transported a man to the hospital with bullet wounds.
WWL-TV
Man shot to death on Hayne Blvd; 2nd shooting in Marigny
There were two shootings Monday afternoon in New Orleans. One was fatal and the condition of the second person isn't known at this time.
A New Orleans Woman Vanished. Then Someone Beat Her Boyfriend To Death. Where Is Rita Shaw?
44-year-old Rita Shaw lived with her mother in the 4700 block of Cerise Avenue in New Orleans, Louisiana. Rita suffered from schizophrenia and had a drug addiction. Unfortunately, she and her boyfriend, Michael, often battled with drugs and alcohol.
Man wounded in shooting on Crowder Blvd., NOPD
At about 11:13 a.m., officer responded to the 7000 block of Crowder Boulevard where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
lafourchegazette.com
Mr. Ronnie's owner says Wendy's is coming to south Lafourche
The owner of Mr. Ronnie's said today on social media that a popular franchise restaurant is coming to south Lafourche. Bud Picou owned and operated the Mr. Ronnie's located off La. Highway 3235 in Galliano – a store which was forced to permanently close after Hurricane Ida. Today, Picou...
Silver alert canceled for Houma woman
Louisiana State Police have issued a statewide Silver Alert for Eileen Chauvin, 80, of Houma.
